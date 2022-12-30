ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

New Year, New Minimum Wage For Massachusetts Workers: AG

By Morgan Gonzales
 3 days ago
Hands holding cash. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Alexander Grey

Minimum wage workers will make get a pay increase to start off the New Year, according to the state's Attorney General.

Massachusetts will require employers to pay workers a minimum of $15 beginning January 1, 2023, Attorney General Maura Healey's office said in a reminder sent out on Friday, Dec 30.

This raise is the final installment of a law made in 2018 that increased the minimum wage each year until it reached $15. Tipped employees also get a boost, making a minimum of $6.75 per hour as long as tips compensate to make their hourly wage at least $15. If not, employers must make up the difference.

Employers will also be required to display a new wage and hour poster available in seven languages that anyone can access for free.

“Our Fair Labor Division works hard to ensure workers and employers are aware of their rights and obligations under the law,” said AG Healey. “We are issuing this notice so that all workers and employers are aware of the upcoming minimum wage increase in Massachusetts, and to let the public know my office is able to assist with any questions.”

If workers believe that their rights are being violated, including not getting legal compensation, they can file a complaint at www.mass.gov/ago/fld or call the office’s Fair Labor Hotline at (617) 727-3465.

