Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her ActionsTom HandyChicago, IL
Police Looking For 15 Year Old Miracle Powell as families of Missing Women Seek HelpSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Closing rumors prove true: Hidden gem Wicker Park Walgreens will shut its doors permanentlyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Transit Authority hiring Bus Mechanics, Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Rich Township High School Residents To See $15Mil. Decrease In Property TaxesSouth Suburban NewsRichton Park, IL
Related
Yardbarker
Yankees could make a surprise move at third base for the 2023 season
The third base position remains a big question for the Yankees heading into the 2023 season. Currently, they still have Josh Donaldson on the roster, despite his $21 million salary hit and $6 million vesting option for the 2024 season. General manager Brian Cashman has been trying to offload his...
A massive trade package to send Rafael Devers to the Detroit Tigers
If the Red Sox surprise baseball and trade Rafael Devers, a potential dark horse destination could be the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers took a rather obvious step back last season, and hired a new president of baseball operations as a result in Scott Harris. Al Avila took the fall, but Detroit still has a roster full of young talent, and an overpriced Javy Baez.
A Braves trade package to finally get rid of Marcell Ozuna
The Atlanta Braves could be among the teams interested in San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham. Here’s what it would cost to acquire him:. Trent Grisham had a historically-bad season from the dish last season, as he hit under the Mendoza line for a 152-game stretch. It was enough to make some Padres fans wonder if this Gold Glove-level outfielder was worth a gaping hole in the lineup.
Former Dodger Prospect Involved in Darvish Deal is Heading to the Yankees
After time on several minor league teams, Willie Calhoun hopes to get back on track with his new contract.
Former Major League Baseball Star Dies
Longtime Major League Baseball star Fred Valentine has died at the age of 87, according to a report out in the past days from one of Valentine's former Major League clubs.
Yardbarker
Yankees took a big risk in the bullpen with $12M signing
The New York Yankees have arguably one of the best bullpens in baseball, but they haven’t done much to improve the unit further despite losing several big names this off-season. Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro have all walked in free agency, but considering they won’t have Scott...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Yardbarker
Yankees bring back promising outfield prospect Billy McKinney on MiLB deal
The New York Yankees haven’t filled the vacant left field position with a legitimate starter just yet, but they have inked several players to minor league contracts in hopes of creating competition. Their latest signing is Billy McKinney, who spent the 2022 season with the Oakland Athletics, featuring in...
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: January 2
The White Sox buy pitcher Alex Carrasquel and shortstop Fred Vaughn from Washington. While Carrasquel would throw just three career games for the South Siders, his nephew Chico Carrasquel would make a major impact with the club. Interestingly, after acquiring Chico in 1949, the White Sox dealt away Uncle Alex for relief pitcher Luis Aloma — who would also act as Chico’s English interpreter.
3 Bold Cubs Predictions for 2023
It's the New Year which means we have some bold predictions for the Chicago Cubs for this upcoming season!
White Sox Face Many Issues For 2023 Campaign
The ballpark is solid but the White Sox team has lots of questions as the 2023 season approaches.Photo byZakarie Faibis, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0. “Imagine you’ve just built your dream home. You had an architect come up with a custom design that you absolutely loved. You hand selected the building materials, from the hardwood floors to the Spanish tiles in the roof. You’re ready to move into your endgame house! But wait, almost forgot, you have to furnish the house too, huh? OK, let’s head down to Crazy Joe’s Discount Furniture and find four dining room chairs without cigarette burns. The maroon couch behind the abandoned Caldor next to the bowling alley that still uses a sign from 1973 looks nice. I’m sure the smell will come out of that Craigslist mattress, and it’s not like you need all of the springs.”
How Will Diamondbacks DFA to Make Room for Evan Longoria?
The 40-Man roster is full and a tough decision needs to be made.
Yardbarker
White Sox sign Jesse Scholtens to minor league deal
Originally drafted by the Padres in the ninth round of the 2016 MLB Draft, Scholtens has spent his entire professional career in the San Diego organization. He played this past season with Triple-A El Paso, going 4-4 with a 4.10 ERA (38 ER/83.1 IP) with 92 strikeouts, and a 1.36 WHIP. Of his 37 appearances, 15 of them were starts.
Longtime SF Giants 3B Evan Longoria signs with Dbacks
The SF Giants likely expected to lose longtime third baseman Evan Longoria. Now, he'll be staying in the division with the Dbacks.
Yardbarker
Yankees Add to Outfield Depth, Sign Former Prospect to Minor League Deal
The Yankees added to their outfield depth on Saturday, bringing a familiar face back to the organization. New York signed outfielder Billy McKinney to a minor league deal, assigning him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, according to the MiLB transactions page. McKinney, 28, is entering his sixth MLB season in 2023, coming...
Comments / 5