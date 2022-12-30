ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Yankees could make a surprise move at third base for the 2023 season

The third base position remains a big question for the Yankees heading into the 2023 season. Currently, they still have Josh Donaldson on the roster, despite his $21 million salary hit and $6 million vesting option for the 2024 season. General manager Brian Cashman has been trying to offload his...
FanSided

A massive trade package to send Rafael Devers to the Detroit Tigers

If the Red Sox surprise baseball and trade Rafael Devers, a potential dark horse destination could be the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers took a rather obvious step back last season, and hired a new president of baseball operations as a result in Scott Harris. Al Avila took the fall, but Detroit still has a roster full of young talent, and an overpriced Javy Baez.
FanSided

A Braves trade package to finally get rid of Marcell Ozuna

The Atlanta Braves could be among the teams interested in San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham. Here’s what it would cost to acquire him:. Trent Grisham had a historically-bad season from the dish last season, as he hit under the Mendoza line for a 152-game stretch. It was enough to make some Padres fans wonder if this Gold Glove-level outfielder was worth a gaping hole in the lineup.
Yardbarker

Yankees took a big risk in the bullpen with $12M signing

The New York Yankees have arguably one of the best bullpens in baseball, but they haven’t done much to improve the unit further despite losing several big names this off-season. Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro have all walked in free agency, but considering they won’t have Scott...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Yardbarker

Yankees bring back promising outfield prospect Billy McKinney on MiLB deal

The New York Yankees haven’t filled the vacant left field position with a legitimate starter just yet, but they have inked several players to minor league contracts in hopes of creating competition. Their latest signing is Billy McKinney, who spent the 2022 season with the Oakland Athletics, featuring in...
South Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: January 2

The White Sox buy pitcher Alex Carrasquel and shortstop Fred Vaughn from Washington. While Carrasquel would throw just three career games for the South Siders, his nephew Chico Carrasquel would make a major impact with the club. Interestingly, after acquiring Chico in 1949, the White Sox dealt away Uncle Alex for relief pitcher Luis Aloma — who would also act as Chico’s English interpreter.
IBWAA

White Sox Face Many Issues For 2023 Campaign

The ballpark is solid but the White Sox team has lots of questions as the 2023 season approaches.Photo byZakarie Faibis, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0. “Imagine you’ve just built your dream home. You had an architect come up with a custom design that you absolutely loved. You hand selected the building materials, from the hardwood floors to the Spanish tiles in the roof. You’re ready to move into your endgame house! But wait, almost forgot, you have to furnish the house too, huh? OK, let’s head down to Crazy Joe’s Discount Furniture and find four dining room chairs without cigarette burns. The maroon couch behind the abandoned Caldor next to the bowling alley that still uses a sign from 1973 looks nice. I’m sure the smell will come out of that Craigslist mattress, and it’s not like you need all of the springs.”
Yardbarker

White Sox sign Jesse Scholtens to minor league deal

Originally drafted by the Padres in the ninth round of the 2016 MLB Draft, Scholtens has spent his entire professional career in the San Diego organization. He played this past season with Triple-A El Paso, going 4-4 with a 4.10 ERA (38 ER/83.1 IP) with 92 strikeouts, and a 1.36 WHIP. Of his 37 appearances, 15 of them were starts.
Yardbarker

Yankees Add to Outfield Depth, Sign Former Prospect to Minor League Deal

The Yankees added to their outfield depth on Saturday, bringing a familiar face back to the organization. New York signed outfielder Billy McKinney to a minor league deal, assigning him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, according to the MiLB transactions page. McKinney, 28, is entering his sixth MLB season in 2023, coming...
