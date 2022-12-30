Read full article on original website
Popular Hermitage Italian restaurant announces closure
An Italian restaurant in Hermitage, Pennsylvania announced its closure on Thursday after eight years of operation.
27 First News
The coldest time of the year
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are now into January and pushing through the second month of Meteorological winter. This is the time of the year that the coldest temperatures typically push into the area. The shortest day of the year was on December 21, 2022. This date is known...
WYTV.com
First Night Youngstown pauses New Year’s fireworks
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown will not be hosting its New Year’s Eve fireworks display this year. Samantha Turner with First Night Youngstown said the annual event will be back next year with the full event. First Night is a separate event from the city. Youngstown City is...
Will mail be delivered the day after New Year’s Day?
Americans will not see their mail delivered until the third day of the New Year.
New Year’s Eve tradition to be brought back to life in Warren
Twenty years ago, the Rotary Club of Warren stopped its New Year's Eve party called Opening Night. Saturday night, though, it returns.
WFMJ.com
Hermitage Italian restaurant closing, new business announced for property
An Italian restaurant in Hermitage has announced on Thursday that it will be closing its doors after eight years of operation. Toss'd Italian Bar & Grille announced the closure via Facebook stating that the closure was a "life decision." "With COVID and Jeff's illness, life has changed us. Our priorities...
cleveland19.com
New Year’s holiday continues to be a deadly problem time for drunken driving
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This New Year’s Eve, many Ohioans have a lot to celebrate. And since the Buckeyes are playing, there may be even more people out on our roads. This can be a dangerous time of the year to be driving. Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | January 1st
Vindicator file photo / January 1, 1984 | About 50 area residents attended a New Year’s Eve party in downtown Youngstown to ring in 1984. From left, Cathy Demler, Mimi O’Neal, Jennie Hughes, Federal Plaza director Sadie Hoagland, Ella Hoagland, Mary Lou and Mindy Johnson, Dru Hanni, Karen Wade, Douglas Wade, and Karen Johnson.
PSP Erie announces New Year’s Eve weekend enforcement results
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Erie has announced the results of its recent enforcement efforts to combat DUI and encourage sober driving. PSP Erie conducted a checkpoint over the weekend of Dec. 30 through Jan. 1. During that weekend, PSP Erie reported 21 DUI arrests and two DUI crash arrests. PSP Erie did […]
WYTV.com
Group organizes petition drive for removal of Austintown trustee
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group organized a petition drive to remove an Austintown trustee from office. Steve Kent, who also used to work as a Poland school resource officer, is charged with sex assault against a student. Kent has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. His...
Newton Falls Police Department officially disbands
The Trumbull County Sheriff's Department now takes over policing of the city. This has been a controversial issue in the Newton Falls community.
WFMJ.com
Austintown sports bar gearing up for day of celebrations
Sports bars around the valley are getting ready to host game day and New Year's celebrations as Ohio State battle the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl. Jeff Richards, owner of JR'z Pub in Austintown, tells 21 News they are prepared for the sizable amount of customers tonight.
countynewsonline.org
Drivers Ticketed by Cleveland’s Traffic Cameras Not Entitled to Refund
Cleveland does not have to refund $4.1 million to motorists who paid fines under a now-defunct traffic camera program used to catch red-light and speeding violators, the Supreme Court of Ohio ruled today. A divided Supreme Court ruled that once drivers paid the fines and did not contest the tickets...
Ohioans bet big at area sportsbooks on first day of legal sports gambling (photos, video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was an exhilarating day for sports fans and casinos alike Sunday in the Cleveland area and around the state as people took advantage of Ohio’s long-awaited first day of legal sports betting. Parking lots at MGM Northfield Park and Jack Casino in downtown Cleveland...
Edinboro’s Giant Eagle closes today, customers upset
Some are saying it’s the end of an era as an Edinboro grocery store closed its doors on Friday. It was the last day to shop at Edinboro’s Giant Eagle, and customers said they were unhappy about having to purchase groceries elsewhere. In 1985, a Giant Eagle location opened its doors in Edinboro, and back […]
Niles woman sentenced for crash that injured passenger
A judge sentenced a Niles woman for a Christmas Day crash that left a passenger with severe injuries in 2021.
This Ohio city ranked among “neediest” in America
Detroit, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Los Angeles all rank among the nation’s 10 “neediest” cities, according to an analysis by the personal finance website WalletHub.
Tower City Foot Traffic Is as Bad as You Think It Is
The Arcades saw almost three times as many visitors
Historians and neighbors grieve loss of Niles landmark home
What was once a historic house formally owned by the "Hot Dog King" Harry Stevens is now rubble after a Thursday afternoon fire burned it to the ground.
WFMJ.com
Campbell father, son charged with shooting Youngstown man
A father and son from Campbell are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday after police arrested the pair for allegedly shooting a Youngstown man last week. Nineteen-year-old Alexander Camacho and 36-year-old Alexander Mercado have been held in the county jail on felonious assault charges since Friday. The teen was arrested...
