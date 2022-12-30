ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashtabula County, OH

Related
27 First News

The coldest time of the year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are now into January and pushing through the second month of Meteorological winter. This is the time of the year that the coldest temperatures typically push into the area. The shortest day of the year was on December 21, 2022. This date is known...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

First Night Youngstown pauses New Year’s fireworks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown will not be hosting its New Year’s Eve fireworks display this year. Samantha Turner with First Night Youngstown said the annual event will be back next year with the full event. First Night is a separate event from the city. Youngstown City is...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | January 1st

Vindicator file photo / January 1, 1984 | About 50 area residents attended a New Year’s Eve party in downtown Youngstown to ring in 1984. From left, Cathy Demler, Mimi O’Neal, Jennie Hughes, Federal Plaza director Sadie Hoagland, Ella Hoagland, Mary Lou and Mindy Johnson, Dru Hanni, Karen Wade, Douglas Wade, and Karen Johnson.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YourErie

PSP Erie announces New Year’s Eve weekend enforcement results

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Erie has announced the results of its recent enforcement efforts to combat DUI and encourage sober driving. PSP Erie conducted a checkpoint over the weekend of Dec. 30 through Jan. 1. During that weekend, PSP Erie reported 21 DUI arrests and two DUI crash arrests. PSP Erie did […]
ERIE, PA
WYTV.com

Group organizes petition drive for removal of Austintown trustee

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A group organized a petition drive to remove an Austintown trustee from office. Steve Kent, who also used to work as a Poland school resource officer, is charged with sex assault against a student. Kent has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. His...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Austintown sports bar gearing up for day of celebrations

Sports bars around the valley are getting ready to host game day and New Year's celebrations as Ohio State battle the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl. Jeff Richards, owner of JR'z Pub in Austintown, tells 21 News they are prepared for the sizable amount of customers tonight.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
countynewsonline.org

Drivers Ticketed by Cleveland’s Traffic Cameras Not Entitled to Refund

Cleveland does not have to refund $4.1 million to motorists who paid fines under a now-defunct traffic camera program used to catch red-light and speeding violators, the Supreme Court of Ohio ruled today. A divided Supreme Court ruled that once drivers paid the fines and did not contest the tickets...
CLEVELAND, OH
YourErie

Edinboro’s Giant Eagle closes today, customers upset

Some are saying it’s the end of an era as an Edinboro grocery store closed its doors on Friday. It was the last day to shop at Edinboro’s Giant Eagle, and customers said they were unhappy about having to purchase groceries elsewhere. In 1985, a Giant Eagle location opened its doors in Edinboro, and back […]
EDINBORO, PA
WFMJ.com

Campbell father, son charged with shooting Youngstown man

A father and son from Campbell are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday after police arrested the pair for allegedly shooting a Youngstown man last week. Nineteen-year-old Alexander Camacho and 36-year-old Alexander Mercado have been held in the county jail on felonious assault charges since Friday. The teen was arrested...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

