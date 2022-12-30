ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

neareport.com

Several drunk driving arrests happen on New Year’s in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. – Even after law enforcement tells the public not to drink and drive in a press release warning of increased enforcement, some invariably do. The Jonesboro Police Department spent much of its time over the New Year’s weekend dealing with intoxicated suspects – many of whom were behind the wheel and some who caused accidents involving victims or their property.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

House damaged in fire, police investigating

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Osceola firefighters had to battle one final task before wrapping up 2022. On Saturday, Dec. 31, crews responded to a house fire shortly at 6 p.m. on Mockingbird Lane. According to the Osceola Fire Department, firefighters saw heavy flames coming from the front of the home,...
OSCEOLA, AR
neareport.com

Thousands in property reported stolen from family during burglary

JONESBORO, Ark. – A Jonesboro family was burglarized and had thousands in property stolen this week. Police took the report on December 27 at the 3900-block of Saddlecrest Drive. At about 5:52 PM, the family had left the home. At about 7:20 PM, they returned and in that time, a suspect or suspects broke into the home. It appeared that the criminal gained entry through a window and then unlocked the back door to leave.
JONESBORO, AR
KATV

2 teens charged with capital murder in West Memphis homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The West Memphis Police Department said two teens and a woman were arrested in the death of a 21-year-old man. Officers responded to the shooting on Ingram Boulevard and East Barton Avenue on Wednesday around 10:54 p.m., according to police. When they arrived on the scene, they found Samuel Johnson lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
neareport.com

Arrests made in West Memphis murder investigation

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – Authorities are working a murder case in West Memphis, a release said. I. At approximately 10:54 PM on December 28, officers responded to the intersection of Ingram Blvd and East Barton Avenue in reference to shots being fired in this area and a male laying on the ground.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Kait 8

Two dead in house fire

RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people died after an early morning fire in Ravenden. According to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell, the fire happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 at a home on Homestead Trail. He explained a resident on the property where the house was had woken...
RAVENDEN, AR
Kait 8

Autopsy scheduled in inmate’s death

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - An inmate’s death is under investigation in Southeast Missouri. The Pemiscot County Sheriff, Tommy Greenwell, confirmed Ricky Hooper, 45, was found dead Saturday in his bunk while breakfast was being served. Greenwell said there appears to be no foul play; an autopsy is scheduled for...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
Magnolia State Live

Three missing Mississippi children found safe in Missouri. Couple arrested for kidnapping.

The parents of three Mississippi children who were the subject of a statewide Endangered/Missing Child alert during the Christmas holiday have been arrested in Missouri. The Pontotoc Progress reports that the three children are safe and that the parents, Austin and Chelsey Payne, were arrested in Ripley County, Missouri. The couple will be charged with three counts of kidnapping after they took the children across state lines.
RIPLEY COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

21-year-old killed in Wednesday night crash

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) – New information on Wednesday night’s crash revealed that a 21-year-old was killed. According to Arkansas State Police, Ladarius T. Heard, of Bono, died after his Mitsubishi Eclipse was hit by an oncoming vehicle. Police said Heard was making a left-hand turn onto southbound Highway 63 in Bono; the second vehicle was headed northbound.
BONO, AR
Kait 8

Highway crash results in injuries

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews were at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Poinsett County on Thursday evening. ARDOT reported the crash happened at 5:56 p.m. on Dec. 29 on Highway 14 west of Harrisburg. Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder said there were injuries, but he couldn’t...
POINSETT COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Car crashes into a house

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are currently on the scene of a car crash that happened at the corner of Elmwood and Nettleton around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. Jonesboro Police did confirm that a car crashed into a house and that it was the result of a DUI. The...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

New county officials sworn in for 2023

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new year means new faces for those behind the scenes. A swearing-in ceremony took place on Sunday, Jan. 1 for elected officials across Craighead County. Judge Marvin Day swore in those officials, many of whom were there for the first time. “We’ve got some new...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

UPDATE: Authorities believe salvage yard blaze started from burning brush pile

UPDATE — Dec. 28, 2022, 6:45 p.m.: The fire at Chinquapin Auto Salvage Sales appears to be extinguished. Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens tells White River Now that the blaze started from a burning brush pile next to the business and spread to the salvage yard. Stephens said he believes an estimated 200 vehicles caught fire in the blaze.
BATESVILLE, AR
whiterivernow.com

Salvage yard fire destroys $300k worth of parts, 100 cars

A fire that swept through a north Batesville auto salvage yard earlier this week destroyed an estimated $300,000 worth of auto parts. Chinquapin Auto Salvage Sales owner Jon Jarvis told Region 8 News yesterday that over 100 cars were lost in the blaze. “It’s just junk to other people, but...
BATESVILLE, AR

