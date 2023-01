On the latest edition of the GigEm247 Podcast, Andrew Hattersley and Brian Perroni discuss the latest news on the recruiting trail. Texas A&M has received several pieces of good news in the secondary over the past few weeks beginning with UNC transfer Tony Grimes committing to the Aggies shortly after the Early Signing Period. Grimes is a former five-star and was ranked as the No. 28 prospect and No. 3 cornerback in the 2020 class after reclassifying.

