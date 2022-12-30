Read full article on original website
Texas “Killing Fields” murderer may be released from supervision and GPS monitoring
The Texas "Killing Fields" alleged murderer, Clyde Edwin Hedrick, is being considered for release from supervision and GPS monitoring. The founder of Texas EquuSearch and the father of one of the victims, has asked the public to consider writing to the parole board to request that they do not release him.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Convicted Texas murderer blames comedian Jeff Ross for death sentence, asks Supreme Court to consider appeal in case
The U.S. Supreme Court will consider whether or not to take up a Texas case that argues footage captured in a jail was unfairly shown to jurors who gave out a death sentence. The footage was from Jeff Ross Roasts Criminals: Live at Brazos County Jail. One of the inmates in the special was Gabriel Hall, who was convicted of murdering Edwin Shaar and stabbing his wife, Linda Shaar in 2015. While Hall was being held in Brazos County Jail, Ross filmed the special where he interviewed inmates, including Hall. The jury sentenced Hall to death after prosecutors played footage from the special during the sentencing stage that showed Hall joking about crime and murder.
Texas fugitive who skipped out during girlfriend's murder trial found
Matthew Edgar just stopped showing up to his trial.
republic-online.com
Border crisis: Shootouts, pursuits, break-ins surge in rural Texas counties
(The Center Square) – As single, young, military-age men continue to enter Texas illegally at the southern border, many commit crimes as they head north attempting to evade capture by law enforcement, impacting residents of rural Texas counties, authorities say. On Christmas Eve night, Kinney County residents were sent...
kjas.com
Matthew Edgar is alive and being held in the Sabine County Jail
Convicted murderer Matthew Edgar, the Sabine County man who has been on the run since January of this year is alive and in jail. Officers say Edgar was captured shortly after 8:00 on Thursday evening by deputies from the US Marshal's Service. Word is that Edgar, who was convicted in...
Louisiana nurse indicted, charged with illegally distributing controlled substances
A Louisiana nurse has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally distributing controlled substances.
Louisiana sheriff deputy, 26 dies while on vacation in Colorado
LOUISIANA (KLFY) The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it was mourning the loss of one of their own who died while on vacation in Colorado. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Deputy Adam Nelson, 26 passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. According to Mitchell, Nelson suffered a medical event while on vacation with his family. “We […]
Garrison man charged for fentanyl possession, distribution
Officers with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Department have arrested a Nacogdoches County man in a multi-agency investigation. Michael Donaye Garrett, 48 of Garrison, Texas is facing multiple felonies. Earlier this week, Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigators filed a second-degree felony charge for possession of a controlled substance against Garrett.
wtaw.com
Texas Prison System Announces Contraband Found Inside A Grimes County Unit
The Texas prison system posted on its social media Thursday, the discovery made two weeks ago of contraband that was found inside a Grimes County unit. On December 19, a large bag was found at the pond behind the trusty camp at the Luther Unit in Navasota. The bag contained...
KXII.com
Oklahoma inmate escapee captured
MCALESTER, Okla. (KXII) - An inmate who escaped from a correction facility in Oklahoma was captured Friday afternoon. According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, 32-year-old Shelby D. Goodnight was reported missing from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Facility in McAlester Thursday night. A press release states, Goodnight was apprehended in...
calcasieu.info
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Teen Missing Since December 26
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Teen Missing Since December 26. Shreveport, Louisiana – Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are searching for a teen who walked away from her residence and has not been seen since. According to authorities, on December 26, 2022, 16-year-old Maliyani Trejo-Hernandez left her residence...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Report: Texas has the fastest growing population in the U.S.
AUSTIN, Texas — The saying "everything is bigger in Texas" apparently includes population. According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Texas has the fastest growing population of any state in the country. According to the yearly Census created by the U.S. Census Bureau, which shows the growth...
wtva.com
Local girls subject of Endangered/Missing Child Alert found; parents face charges
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of three children who were the subject of a statewide alert face kidnapping charges. Austin and Chelsey Payne are accused of kidnapping their children Hazelie, Eden and Willow Payne. The state of Mississippi issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert on Wednesday. Pontotoc County Chief Investigator...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Cities Some of the Loneliest
In a recent ranking of the loneliest cities in the United States, a few Texas cities — including Dallas — appeared. Conducted by the Chamber of Commerce, the ranking was based on a report which examined Census Bureau data on people living alone from over 170 cities. “Whether...
Louisiana man hit, killed by vehicle Thursday night on College Street in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man from Louisiana was hit and killed by a vehicle in Beaumont. It happened late Thursday night. Police believe Justin Stanford was trying to cross the 5900 block of College Street when a Dodge Challenger going westbound hit him. Stanford...
Lufkin Youth Passes Away in Overnight Homicide, Suspect Arrested
The Christmas holiday is supposed to be a joyous and festive occasion. However, that has not been the case over the past several days for the Lufkin Police Department. According to a Lufkin Police release, department officials arrested a juvenile murder suspect Monday morning at Pinewood Park Apartments, located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Dunbar Primary School.
keranews.org
$7B from dormant bank accounts and uncashed checks is waiting to be claimed by Texans like you
Texas has about $7 billion in “unclaimed property.” That’s not real estate or abandoned houses. It’s money the state is holding from things like abandoned bank accounts and safe deposit boxes, uncashed paychecks, and unclaimed refunds and deposits. Each year, hundreds of millions of dollars go...
It’s Illegal To Shoot Fireworks In These Two East Texas Towns
It's always strange to see fireworks stands opening up on the edge of town. Little shacks open up just outside the city limits, but why?. It seems like there should be a big fireworks store in the middle of town. They could just open up in the old mall like Spirit Halloween and make good money.
Last Dance with Ann Richards: Best Texas Books of 2022
How Galvestonians used to dance until they dropped (for fun), a former figure skater turned journalist, and other Lone Star State stories.
New Texas laws taking effect in 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – While communities across the state of Texas gear up to celebrate the new year, they should also be aware of a few new state laws taking effect as soon as the ball drops for 2023. The laws going into effect in 2023 were signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2021 […]
