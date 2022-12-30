Read full article on original website
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio NewspaperIngram AtkinsonColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Adults with Special Needs Can Learn Life and Job Skills at Ohio Dog DaycareB.R. ShenoyColumbus, OH
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh accepts invite to 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, talks win over Ohio State
One of the stars of Georgia's 42-41 win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal has earned an additional opportunity to showcase his ability to NFL scouts. The Reese’s Senior Bowl announced Monday evening that running back Kenny McIntosh has officially accepted his invitation to the game. McIntosh finished with 126 yards on 10 touches in the Peach Bowl, second-most in the game to Arian Smith's 129 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown catch.
Georgia, Ohio State each benefitted from controversial officiating decisions in College Football Playoff
Ohio State's College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Georgia is going to be remembered for some time. And some of what will be remembered isn't the good parts. Like any close game with so much on the line, decisions by both teams will be scrutinized, but so will those of the officials. And if you are a fan of either the Buckeyes or the Bulldogs and you take part in the social media or message board world, you've probably already been a part of these discussions.
Georgia's no targeting call on Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. hit generates reaction
A targeting penalty against Georgia late in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's 42-41 win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff was picked up after officials ruled Javon Bullard's hit against Marvin Harrison Jr. was legal upon review. Harrison, who made five catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the contest, did not return to the game after needing to be helped off the field.
Jackson reflects on Peach Bowl, says Stroud helped him make transition to starting
EDITOR’S NOTE – We have a number of Ohio State player interviews we will share from our time in Atlanta covering the Peach Bowl. Please understand these interviews occurred either at the media day on Dec. 29 or in the postgame interview sessions. By all accounts, it was...
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day addresses Marvin Harrison Jr. injury, officials' targeting call explanation
Ohio State played the final quarter of Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl against Georgia without star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game and entered concussion protocol, according to coach Ryan Day. The Bulldogs went on to win 42-41, outscoring the Buckeyes 18-3 in the final quarter. Officials initially called Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard for targeting on the hit that forced Harrison out of the game, but they overturned the call upon video review. After the game, Day was asked whether he got an explanation for why officials overturned the call, which would have resulted in Bullard's ejection.
Ohio State 5-star WR signee Brandon Inniss opens up on recruitment
Elite 2023 wideout Brandon Inniss goes into why he signed with Ohio State and details the schools who made a late push.
Darnell Washington injury update in CFP for Georgia football vs Ohio State
ATLANTA -- Georgia is battling back against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl and it might have to do so without one of its best players. Junior tight end Darnell Washington was spotted limping to the locker room in the second quarter. He was announced as out for now with a left ankle injury. Ohio State starting tight end Cade Stover also left the game in the first half. Georgia and Ohio State are tied 21-21. Washington has started in 12 of 13 games this season, making 26 catches for 412 yards and one touchdown, including a nine-yard reception in the Peach Bowl. He is second among tight ends in college football this season with 16 yards per catch. In 35 career games, Washington has 26 career starts, making 44 catches for 746 yards and three touchdowns while showcasing himself as one of the premier blockers in the country.
Georgia, TCU in College Football Playoff National Championship Game brings intrigue in eyes of media members
The stage is set for Georgia and TCU to match up in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game next Monday, following two exhilarating finishes for Saturday's semifinal games. The top-seeded and unbeaten Bulldogs erased a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Ohio State while the Horned Frogs held off Michigan, 51-45, in a wild finish at the Fiesta Bowl.
Ohio State's defense improved in 2022 but didn't do 'enough' when it mattered most
ATLANTA – From the time head coach Ryan Day hired Jim Knowles to be the defensive coordinator at Ohio State just over a year ago, there was a thought the defensive group didn’t have to be perfect. The Buckeye offense was set to be one of the best in the country once again and the Scarlet and Gray just needed improvements from their defense in order to get back to the College Football Playoff.
Ducks make top-15 for 2024 five-star safety KJ Bolden
Oregon has made the initial top schools list for talented 2024 safety KJ Bolden out of Buford, Georgia. Bolden announced his top-15 schools and Oregon made the cut, as they joined the likes of Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State in the recruiting battle for Bolden's talents. USC and Colorado are the only other Pac-12 teams to make the list, with six SEC teams making the list.
Georgia wide receivers ‘execute the plan’ to help Bulldogs top Ohio State
ATLANTA — Georgia’s wide receivers have at times been the forgotten part of the offense given the success of the team’s tight ends and with how the running backs have made plays on the ground and through the air. The Bulldogs wideouts didn’t do it all on their own against Ohio State, but by the time the game was said and done, it was clear they played big roles in another Georgia victory.
Breaking: Gators land Ohio State transfer LB Teradja Mitchell
The Florida Gators were looking to boot their linebacker room coming off the 2022 football season. They currently have one name in their signee haul at the position in four-star Jaden Robinson. The Gators staff wanted to mix some experience players from the NCAA Transfer Portal with a newcomer at the high school level. Florida took the first step in achieving that goal on Monday night, by landing a commitment from Ohio State transfer linebacker Teradja Mitchell.
Georgia players share what they saw, thought on game-deciding kick at end of Peach Bowl
ATLANTA — When Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles lined up for a 50-yard field goal in the final seconds of Saturday’s Peach Bowl, the Georgia players on the field were focused on their responsibilities. Meanwhile, several Georgia players on the sideline debated watching the game’s deciding play or looking away and waiting to hear what happened.
