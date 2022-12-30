ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CT ski resorts making mounds of snow for boarding, tubing, even ski-biking. It’s all downhill.

By Ed Stannard, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
Audrey Herold, 3, gets help from her mom, Christiana Herold (right), and her grandmother, Elizabeth Schlett (left), as she tries skis for the first time at Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Middlefield. Kassi Jackson/Hartford Courant/TNS

A Christmas week with good weather and lots of artificial snow on the trails has given the ski season in southern New England a fast start.

The recent rain actually ended up turning into snow for some northern resorts, helping rather than hurting business this week, representatives of the ski areas say.

“We had a rough start weather-wise. Obviously we were hoping to get our snowmaking going fast and furious in late November, early December,” said Sean Hayes, president of Powder Ridge Mountain Park & Resort in Middlefield.

“But the last week and a half has dramatically helped,” he said. “We’re open for Christmas break and that’s the key of the season. In southern New England, if we get the Christmas break, then typically we can make our year. Without it, it becomes a challenge.”

Powder Ridge opened last Saturday and, because the resort makes its snow in piles, the rain put a crust on top and kept most of the snow pristine, Hayes said. In this region, artificial snow is critical to good skiing.

“On our main trails, we have a 4-foot base right now,” Hayes said. That’s for most of the width of the six trails out of 22 that are open so far.

“Our trails are significantly wider than a lot of the other local ski areas, so we’re not all the way across 4 feet,” Hayes said. “But we’re 75% across the trail with a 4-foot base. We will never let it go below that 3- to 4-foot base when we push it out.”

Like most regional ski areas, Powder Ridge caters to families. “So we have the heated igloos outside, the heated gazebo is outside, private dining areas, day rooms, living rooms that they can rent so everyone in the family can come out and enjoy the day,” Hayes said.

Besides skiing and snowboarding, he said snow bikes have become really popular, and can be enjoyed by older non-skiers. They have skis instead of wheels and the rider’s feet also are fitted with skis.

“So the alternatives are coming out to skiing and boarding,” Hayes said. Snow bikes have a lower “barrier to entry” because all you need to know is how to ride a bicycle. “We can rent you a snow bike and you can be skiing top to bottom of a mountain after a 30-minute lesson,” he said.

For the young adult crowd, there’s “interstellar tubing: lights, music, a bar out there every Friday and Saturday night,” Hayes said.

For beginners, there’s another alternative: Otis Ridge Ski Area in Otis, Mass.

“We are a little gateway ski area, a first-timer type of mountain,” said Eric VanOostveen, general manager. “You come here, we teach you how to ski right and then you move on to the bigger mountains. So we’re just a small little family ski area. Not very big.”

Since it’s Christmas break for most children, business has been good. “We’re having a great season,” VanOostveen said. “Skiers are coming out. We’ve got a full house today. We’ve got plenty of snow. And we’ve got probably 75% of the mountain open.” That’s eight of 11 trails at Otis Ridge.

Since Dec. 17, the ski area has been open on weekends but will be open all week for the rest of the season, VanOostveen said. He said it was a late start because of the warm weather in early December and there was some bad weather the first weekend. But it’s all good now.

“Everything groomed out nice. We’ve got plenty of it,” VanOostveen said. “Everybody says the conditions are awesome.” The weekend storm was more frozen on the ridge east of Great Barrington, he said.

“We have a lot of artificial snow but we got two big storms,” he said. “One we got 18 inches and the other we got 12. Everybody got the 3 inches of rain. We got 12-13 inches of snow up here.”

At Ski Butternut in Great Barrington, there’s plenty of snow and plenty of room for more skiers to ride the mountain, according to Dillon Mahon, marketing director.

The crowds are “pretty good,” he said. “Relatively busy but comfortable. Lots of kids out on school break right now and we’re teaching lots of lessons and doing a lot of skiing, but definitely still have availability.”

While relying on artificial snow, Butternut has had some decent snowfalls. “We’ve had two storms that brought us some natural snow,” Mahon said. “We got about 6 to 8 inches on the first go-round and then … the tail end of the storm that came through turned into 3 inches of snow here on the mountain.”

By Thursday, 17 of 22 trails will be open at Butternut and the resort’s tubing park is open too, Mahon said. The base is 18 to 24 inches, he said.

Starting Jan. 2, Butternut will offer $35 lift tickets on weekdays, “which is a pretty sweet deal,” Mahon said. “Pretty much the best price around as far as we’re concerned.”

Ski Sundown in New Hartford opened Monday, and the resort has had a “great response,” said Ulla Jacobs, marketing director. “We had some pretty big crowds already, especially on opening day. And because of the holiday week, we’ve been doing very well,” she said.

Jacobs said the weather kept the resort from opening in mid-December, the target date.

“We really need those temperatures to be in the 20s for a sustained period of time in order to make snow in Connecticut,” Jacobs said. “So we kind of have to work with what Mother Nature gives us.”

The rain on the weekend also didn’t help, with all the natural snow washed away. But Jacobs said Ski Sundown is busily blowing artificial snow on its 16 trails.

“We had been making some stockpiles and the rain took out a little bit of it, but because we left it stockpiled and didn’t push that snow out, we did fairly well” she said. “So we’ve been still making snow all this week. And we have 10 trails currently open but we hope to have another four open soon.”

The open trails have 15 to 25 inches of snow now, she said.

Ski Sundown also is running programs for children all this week, as well as nighttime skiing for adults.

Ed Stannard can be reached at estannard@courant.com .

