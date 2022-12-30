H.S. Football: Wyoming Valley Conference lands six on all-state teams

The Wyoming Valley Conference was well represented on the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 4A all-state team with five players selected on Friday. The WVC also had a player chosen to the Class 6A squad.

Crestwood landed four players on the 4A team — defensive end Magnus Bibla, offensive lineman John Jones, defensive back Nick Miscavage and running back Noah Schultz. Dallas running back Parker Bolesta was also selected. Hazleton Area defensive back Matthew Buchman was selected to the 6A team for a second consecutive year.

All six players are seniors and were also selected recently to the Times Leader All-WVC team. Schultz and Bolesta were named Times Leader Co-Players of the Year.

Delaware Valley junior tight end Aiden Black was the only District 2 player picked to the 5A team.

Crestwood finished 13-2, advancing to the PIAA Class 4A state semifinals and setting a school record for wins in a season.

Schultz rushed for 2,431 yards on 253 carries and 35 touchdowns while catching 17 passes for 175 yards and a TD. He set the school marks for rushing yards and touchdowns in a season. He had a punt return touchdown and contributed on defense in the secondary.

Bolesta was the first player to rush for 2,000 yards during the regular season since 2010. The Stony Brook commit had 2,430 yards on 241 carries and 34 touchdowns, including the postseason. He also started at defensive end.

Jones helped pave the way for Schultz and 1,000-yard rushing quarterback Jaden Shedlock. The 6-foot-1, 275-pounder started four years for the Comets. He also played on the defensive line and finished with 35 tackles.

Bibla spent plenty of time in opponents’ backfields. He had 66 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, six quarterback hurries and four forced fumbles. He also stood out on special teams with two blocked punts and provided strong blocking as a receiver in the run-heavy offense.

Miscavage had a knack for finding the ball, be it on defense or special teams. He has nine interceptions, returning one for a TD, 46 tackles, five tackles for loss, five defended passes and two fumble recoveries. He also blocked two punts.

Buchman had 78 tackles, two forced fumbles and two interceptions. He led Hazleton Area in rushing with 968 yards and nine TDs and caught 17 passes for 182 yards and three TDs. He was pressed into duty as the quarterback in the regular-season finale and postseason after starter Tyler Wolfe suffered a season-ending injury.

Black, who was all-state in Class 6A last season, was the premier tight end in District 2. He had 28 receptions for 409 yards and four touchdowns and on defense made 46 total tackles and six sacks. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound junior has seven Division I offers.

Pa. Football Writers’ Class 4A All-State Team

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt – 6-2, 200 sophomore

Cadin Olsen, Armstrong – 6-5, 225 senior

Brady Jordan, Jersey Shore – 5-8, 170 senior

Running Backs

Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa – 6-1, 194 sophomore

Marquese Williams, Bishop McDevitt – 5-11, 190 senior

Mikey Bentivegna, York Suburban – 5-8, 190 senior

Noah Schultz, Crestwood – 6-1, 170 senior

Abu Kamara, Interboro – 6-1, 205 senior

Parker Bolesta, Dallas – 6-0, 205 senior

Wide Receivers

Tyshawn Russell, Bishop McDevitt – 6-2, 185 senior

Rico Scott, Bishop McDevitt – 6-1, 190 junior

Jareel Calhoun , Allentown Central Catholic – 5-9, 150 sophomore

Offensive Line

Gabriel Arena, Bishop McDevitt – 6-5, 295 senior

Neco Eberhardt, Aliquippa – 6-2, 285 senior

John Jones, Crestwood – 6-1, 275 senior

Luke Springman, Jersey Shore – 6-0, 225 senior

Ty Banco, Trinity – 6-1, 274 senior

Naquan Crowder, Aliquippa – 6-3, 331, senior

Athlete

Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands – 5-11, 175 senior

Khalon Simmons, Meadville – 5-9, 175 senior

Brycen Armold, Manheim Central – 5-8, 185 junior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Riley Robell, Bishop McDevitt – 6-3, 300 senior

Zach Rooney, Jersey Shore – 6-2, 250 senior

Jackson Tonya, Central Valley – 6-2, 231 senior

Magnus Bibla, Crestwood – 6-2, 219 senior

Jordan Mayer, Thomas Jefferson – 6-5, 210 senior

Linebackers

Hadyn Packer, Jersey Shore – 6-2, 225 senior

Kade Werner, Bishop McDevitt – 5-11, 200 senior

Ethan Hosak, Allentown Central Catholic – 6-2, 215 senior

Rocco Daugherty, Manheim Central – 5-10, 195 senior

Cameron Lindsey, Aliquippa – 6-2, 200 junior

Griffin Patridge, Allentown Central Catholic – 6-2, 190 senior

Defensive Backs

D.J. Walker, Aliquippa – 6-1, 175 senior

Jayvin Thompson, Central Valley – 6-2, 185 senior

Nick Miscavage, Crestwood – 5-8, 140 senior

Bobbie Boyd, McKeesport – 5-9, 175 senior

Specialists

Breck Miller, Jersey Shore – 6-1, 180 senior

Carter Young, Selinsgrove – 5-10, 173 junior

Athlete

Isaiah Session, Bonner Prendergast – 5-10, 185 junior

Kooper Peacock, Jersey Shore – 6-1, 195 senior

Caiden Shaffer , Allentown Central Catholic – 5-10, 205 senior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jeff Weachter, Bishop McDevitt

Pa. Football Writers’ Class 5A All-State Team

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland – 5-10, 175 senior

Colin O’Sullivan, Upper Dublin – 5-11, 180 senior

Jalen Harris, Chester – 6-1, 175 sophomore

Running Backs

Sam Steffey, Cocalico – 5-10, 180 junior

Jabree Wallace-Coleman, Imhotep Charter – 6-1, 195 sophomore

Nigel Linton, Whitehall – 5-8, 175 senior

Tavon Cooper, Greencastle-Antrim – 5-10, 163 senior

Wide Receivers

Tyseer Denmark, Roman Catholic – 5-11, 185 junior

Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown – 6-0, 185 senior

Wakeem Page, Erie Cathedral Prep – 5-10, 170 senior

Thomas Smyser, Dover – 5-10, 165 junior

Tight Ends

Aiden Black, Delaware Valley – 6-3, 225 junior

Markus Dixon, Archbishop Wood – 6-5, 230 senior

Offensive Line

Ryan Cory, Pine-Richland – 6-4, 280 junior

Joe Enick, Penn-Trafford – 6-3, 295 senior

Anthony Caccese, Exeter Township – 6-7, 280 senior

Andrew Kirlin, Marple Newtown – 6-6, 305 junior

Lucas Palange, Exeter Township – 6-1, 236 senior

Athlete

Joey Schlaffer, Exeter Township – 6-6, 215 senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Jamieal Lyons, Roman Catholic – 6-5, 257 senior

Kyle Lash, Exeter Township – 6-0, 220 senior

Kyree Butler, Upper Dublin – 6-0, 315 senior

Chuckie Drain, Cocalico – 5-11, 215 senior

Jason Patterson, Roman Catholic – 6-3, 230 senior

Tyler Hurst, Garden Spot – 5-10, 215 senior

Linebackers

Max Heckert, Pine-Richland – 6-1, 217 senior

Jordan Montgomery, Roman Catholic – 6-2, 225 senior

Semaj Bridgeman, Imhotep Charter – 6-2, 230 senior

Gavin Moul, Bethel Park – 6-1, 217 senior

Tyler Angstadt, Cocalico – 5-8, 165 senior

Jyree Roberts, Erie Cathedral Prep – 6-1, 235 senior

Defensive Backs

DaMario Crawford, Erie Cathedral Prep – 5-11, 170 senior

Andrew Osmun, Spring Grove – 6-1, 205 senior

Dallas Harper, Gateway – 6-1, 185 senior

Kenneth Woseley, Imhotep Charter – 6-0, 185 junior

Idriz Ahmetovic, New Oxford – 6-0, 175 junior

Specialists

Ben Sosnowski, Hollidaysburg – 6-1, 192 senior

Mason Yohn, Northern York – 6-0, 175 senior

Athletes

Cole Bartram, Northern York – 5-10, 180 junior

Josiah Forren, Solanco – 6-0, 170 senior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jon LeDonne, Pine-Richland

Pa. Football Writers’ Class 6A All-State Team

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

Samaj Jones, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-1, 210 junior

Sam Stoner, York High – 6-0, 190 senior

Harrison Susi, Coatesville – 6-0, 185 senior

Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township – 6-1, 180 junior

Running Backs

Jaheim White, York High – 5-9, 190 senior

Ethan Shine, Central Bucks East – 5-11, 215 senior

Artis Simmons, McDowell – 5-8, 175 senior

Mahkai Hopkins, Harrisburg – 6-1, 240 senior

D’Antae Sheffey, State College – 5-11, 180 freshman

Wide Receivers

Dylan Darville, Emmaus – 6-1, 180 senior

Pete Gonzalez, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 6-3, 200 junior

Kenny Johnson, Dallastown – 6-2, 190 senior

David Washington, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-0, 190 junior

Tight End

Jack Donnelly, Central Bucks East – 6-2, 220 junior

Offensive Line

Cooper Cousins, McDowell – 6-6, 310 junior

Michael Dincher, State College – 6-2, 300 senior

Ryan Howard, Downingtown West – 6-7, 305 junior

Deyvid Palepale, Hempfield – 6-3, 275 junior

Sean Kinney, Nazareth – 6-3, 290 junior

Athletes

Juelz Goff, Central York – 5-9, 190 junior

Kahmir Prescott, Northeast – 6-1, 192 junior

Isaac Sines, Cumberland Valley – 5-11, 190 senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Terrell Reynolds, Harrisburg – 6-2, 245 senior

Cole Sullivan, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 6-3, 200 junior

Manny Miller, Altoona – 6-2, 220 senior

Stephen Scourtis, State College – 6-4, 240 senior

Kion Wright, Cheltenham – 6-3, 235 senior

JW Scott, State College – 6-1, 230 senior

Linebackers

Amir Jones, Harrisburg – 6-1, 185 senior

Josiah Trotter, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-3, 230 senior

Owen Johnson, Bethlehem Freedom – 6-0, 215 junior

Carson Pascoe, Perkiomen Valley – 6-1, 195 senior

Domenic Grove, Central York – 6-0, 220 junior

Cole Nilles, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-3, 235 senior

Defensive Backs

Omillio Agard, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-0, 170 junior

Anthony Sacca, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-4, 205 sophomore

Matthew Buchman, Hazleton Area – 6-1, 205 senior

Khiryn Boyd, North Allegheny – 5-10, 165 junior

Ezeekai Thomas, Carlisle – 6-0, 185 senior

Specialist

Gryffin Mitstifer, Parkland – 6-1, 160 senior

Athletes

Razan Parker, South Philadelphia – 5-11, 200 senior

Kyle Williams, Harrisburg – 6-0, 185 senior

Cam Jones, Wilson-West Lawn – 5-11, 183 senior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Samaj Jones, St. Joseph’s Prep

COACH OF THE YEAR: Calvin Everett, Harrisburg