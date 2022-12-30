H.S. Football: Wyoming Valley Conference lands six on all-state teams
The Wyoming Valley Conference was well represented on the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 4A all-state team with five players selected on Friday. The WVC also had a player chosen to the Class 6A squad.
Crestwood landed four players on the 4A team — defensive end Magnus Bibla, offensive lineman John Jones, defensive back Nick Miscavage and running back Noah Schultz. Dallas running back Parker Bolesta was also selected. Hazleton Area defensive back Matthew Buchman was selected to the 6A team for a second consecutive year.
All six players are seniors and were also selected recently to the Times Leader All-WVC team. Schultz and Bolesta were named Times Leader Co-Players of the Year.
Delaware Valley junior tight end Aiden Black was the only District 2 player picked to the 5A team.
Crestwood finished 13-2, advancing to the PIAA Class 4A state semifinals and setting a school record for wins in a season.
Schultz rushed for 2,431 yards on 253 carries and 35 touchdowns while catching 17 passes for 175 yards and a TD. He set the school marks for rushing yards and touchdowns in a season. He had a punt return touchdown and contributed on defense in the secondary.
Bolesta was the first player to rush for 2,000 yards during the regular season since 2010. The Stony Brook commit had 2,430 yards on 241 carries and 34 touchdowns, including the postseason. He also started at defensive end.
Jones helped pave the way for Schultz and 1,000-yard rushing quarterback Jaden Shedlock. The 6-foot-1, 275-pounder started four years for the Comets. He also played on the defensive line and finished with 35 tackles.
Bibla spent plenty of time in opponents’ backfields. He had 66 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, six quarterback hurries and four forced fumbles. He also stood out on special teams with two blocked punts and provided strong blocking as a receiver in the run-heavy offense.
Miscavage had a knack for finding the ball, be it on defense or special teams. He has nine interceptions, returning one for a TD, 46 tackles, five tackles for loss, five defended passes and two fumble recoveries. He also blocked two punts.
Buchman had 78 tackles, two forced fumbles and two interceptions. He led Hazleton Area in rushing with 968 yards and nine TDs and caught 17 passes for 182 yards and three TDs. He was pressed into duty as the quarterback in the regular-season finale and postseason after starter Tyler Wolfe suffered a season-ending injury.
Black, who was all-state in Class 6A last season, was the premier tight end in District 2. He had 28 receptions for 409 yards and four touchdowns and on defense made 46 total tackles and six sacks. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound junior has seven Division I offers.
Pa. Football Writers’ Class 4A All-State Team
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks
Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt – 6-2, 200 sophomore
Cadin Olsen, Armstrong – 6-5, 225 senior
Brady Jordan, Jersey Shore – 5-8, 170 senior
Running Backs
Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa – 6-1, 194 sophomore
Marquese Williams, Bishop McDevitt – 5-11, 190 senior
Mikey Bentivegna, York Suburban – 5-8, 190 senior
Noah Schultz, Crestwood – 6-1, 170 senior
Abu Kamara, Interboro – 6-1, 205 senior
Parker Bolesta, Dallas – 6-0, 205 senior
Wide Receivers
Tyshawn Russell, Bishop McDevitt – 6-2, 185 senior
Rico Scott, Bishop McDevitt – 6-1, 190 junior
Jareel Calhoun , Allentown Central Catholic – 5-9, 150 sophomore
Offensive Line
Gabriel Arena, Bishop McDevitt – 6-5, 295 senior
Neco Eberhardt, Aliquippa – 6-2, 285 senior
John Jones, Crestwood – 6-1, 275 senior
Luke Springman, Jersey Shore – 6-0, 225 senior
Ty Banco, Trinity – 6-1, 274 senior
Naquan Crowder, Aliquippa – 6-3, 331, senior
Athlete
Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands – 5-11, 175 senior
Khalon Simmons, Meadville – 5-9, 175 senior
Brycen Armold, Manheim Central – 5-8, 185 junior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Riley Robell, Bishop McDevitt – 6-3, 300 senior
Zach Rooney, Jersey Shore – 6-2, 250 senior
Jackson Tonya, Central Valley – 6-2, 231 senior
Magnus Bibla, Crestwood – 6-2, 219 senior
Jordan Mayer, Thomas Jefferson – 6-5, 210 senior
Linebackers
Hadyn Packer, Jersey Shore – 6-2, 225 senior
Kade Werner, Bishop McDevitt – 5-11, 200 senior
Ethan Hosak, Allentown Central Catholic – 6-2, 215 senior
Rocco Daugherty, Manheim Central – 5-10, 195 senior
Cameron Lindsey, Aliquippa – 6-2, 200 junior
Griffin Patridge, Allentown Central Catholic – 6-2, 190 senior
Defensive Backs
D.J. Walker, Aliquippa – 6-1, 175 senior
Jayvin Thompson, Central Valley – 6-2, 185 senior
Nick Miscavage, Crestwood – 5-8, 140 senior
Bobbie Boyd, McKeesport – 5-9, 175 senior
Specialists
Breck Miller, Jersey Shore – 6-1, 180 senior
Carter Young, Selinsgrove – 5-10, 173 junior
Athlete
Isaiah Session, Bonner Prendergast – 5-10, 185 junior
Kooper Peacock, Jersey Shore – 6-1, 195 senior
Caiden Shaffer , Allentown Central Catholic – 5-10, 205 senior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jeff Weachter, Bishop McDevitt
Pa. Football Writers’ Class 5A All-State Team
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks
Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland – 5-10, 175 senior
Colin O’Sullivan, Upper Dublin – 5-11, 180 senior
Jalen Harris, Chester – 6-1, 175 sophomore
Running Backs
Sam Steffey, Cocalico – 5-10, 180 junior
Jabree Wallace-Coleman, Imhotep Charter – 6-1, 195 sophomore
Nigel Linton, Whitehall – 5-8, 175 senior
Tavon Cooper, Greencastle-Antrim – 5-10, 163 senior
Wide Receivers
Tyseer Denmark, Roman Catholic – 5-11, 185 junior
Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown – 6-0, 185 senior
Wakeem Page, Erie Cathedral Prep – 5-10, 170 senior
Thomas Smyser, Dover – 5-10, 165 junior
Tight Ends
Aiden Black, Delaware Valley – 6-3, 225 junior
Markus Dixon, Archbishop Wood – 6-5, 230 senior
Offensive Line
Ryan Cory, Pine-Richland – 6-4, 280 junior
Joe Enick, Penn-Trafford – 6-3, 295 senior
Anthony Caccese, Exeter Township – 6-7, 280 senior
Andrew Kirlin, Marple Newtown – 6-6, 305 junior
Lucas Palange, Exeter Township – 6-1, 236 senior
Athlete
Joey Schlaffer, Exeter Township – 6-6, 215 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Jamieal Lyons, Roman Catholic – 6-5, 257 senior
Kyle Lash, Exeter Township – 6-0, 220 senior
Kyree Butler, Upper Dublin – 6-0, 315 senior
Chuckie Drain, Cocalico – 5-11, 215 senior
Jason Patterson, Roman Catholic – 6-3, 230 senior
Tyler Hurst, Garden Spot – 5-10, 215 senior
Linebackers
Max Heckert, Pine-Richland – 6-1, 217 senior
Jordan Montgomery, Roman Catholic – 6-2, 225 senior
Semaj Bridgeman, Imhotep Charter – 6-2, 230 senior
Gavin Moul, Bethel Park – 6-1, 217 senior
Tyler Angstadt, Cocalico – 5-8, 165 senior
Jyree Roberts, Erie Cathedral Prep – 6-1, 235 senior
Defensive Backs
DaMario Crawford, Erie Cathedral Prep – 5-11, 170 senior
Andrew Osmun, Spring Grove – 6-1, 205 senior
Dallas Harper, Gateway – 6-1, 185 senior
Kenneth Woseley, Imhotep Charter – 6-0, 185 junior
Idriz Ahmetovic, New Oxford – 6-0, 175 junior
Specialists
Ben Sosnowski, Hollidaysburg – 6-1, 192 senior
Mason Yohn, Northern York – 6-0, 175 senior
Athletes
Cole Bartram, Northern York – 5-10, 180 junior
Josiah Forren, Solanco – 6-0, 170 senior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jon LeDonne, Pine-Richland
Pa. Football Writers’ Class 6A All-State Team
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks
Samaj Jones, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-1, 210 junior
Sam Stoner, York High – 6-0, 190 senior
Harrison Susi, Coatesville – 6-0, 185 senior
Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township – 6-1, 180 junior
Running Backs
Jaheim White, York High – 5-9, 190 senior
Ethan Shine, Central Bucks East – 5-11, 215 senior
Artis Simmons, McDowell – 5-8, 175 senior
Mahkai Hopkins, Harrisburg – 6-1, 240 senior
D’Antae Sheffey, State College – 5-11, 180 freshman
Wide Receivers
Dylan Darville, Emmaus – 6-1, 180 senior
Pete Gonzalez, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 6-3, 200 junior
Kenny Johnson, Dallastown – 6-2, 190 senior
David Washington, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-0, 190 junior
Tight End
Jack Donnelly, Central Bucks East – 6-2, 220 junior
Offensive Line
Cooper Cousins, McDowell – 6-6, 310 junior
Michael Dincher, State College – 6-2, 300 senior
Ryan Howard, Downingtown West – 6-7, 305 junior
Deyvid Palepale, Hempfield – 6-3, 275 junior
Sean Kinney, Nazareth – 6-3, 290 junior
Athletes
Juelz Goff, Central York – 5-9, 190 junior
Kahmir Prescott, Northeast – 6-1, 192 junior
Isaac Sines, Cumberland Valley – 5-11, 190 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Terrell Reynolds, Harrisburg – 6-2, 245 senior
Cole Sullivan, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 6-3, 200 junior
Manny Miller, Altoona – 6-2, 220 senior
Stephen Scourtis, State College – 6-4, 240 senior
Kion Wright, Cheltenham – 6-3, 235 senior
JW Scott, State College – 6-1, 230 senior
Linebackers
Amir Jones, Harrisburg – 6-1, 185 senior
Josiah Trotter, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-3, 230 senior
Owen Johnson, Bethlehem Freedom – 6-0, 215 junior
Carson Pascoe, Perkiomen Valley – 6-1, 195 senior
Domenic Grove, Central York – 6-0, 220 junior
Cole Nilles, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-3, 235 senior
Defensive Backs
Omillio Agard, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-0, 170 junior
Anthony Sacca, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-4, 205 sophomore
Matthew Buchman, Hazleton Area – 6-1, 205 senior
Khiryn Boyd, North Allegheny – 5-10, 165 junior
Ezeekai Thomas, Carlisle – 6-0, 185 senior
Specialist
Gryffin Mitstifer, Parkland – 6-1, 160 senior
Athletes
Razan Parker, South Philadelphia – 5-11, 200 senior
Kyle Williams, Harrisburg – 6-0, 185 senior
Cam Jones, Wilson-West Lawn – 5-11, 183 senior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Samaj Jones, St. Joseph’s Prep
COACH OF THE YEAR: Calvin Everett, Harrisburg
