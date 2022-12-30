Read full article on original website
China Dec factory activity extends declines on COVID infections - Caixin PMI
BEIJING, Jan 3 (Reuters) - China's factory activity shrank at a sharper pace in December as surging COVID-19 infections disrupted production and weighed on demand after Beijing largely removed anti-virus curbs, a private sector survey showed on Tuesday.
Oil slides after IMF says slowing global growth engines portend tougher 2023
SINGAPORE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Oil prices slid on Tuesday from their highest levels in a month on a stronger dollar and after the head of the International Monetary Fund warned of a tougher 2023 as major economies experience weakening activity.
Why China's Covid wave is stirring fear
China is experiencing a huge Covid-19 surge after years of hardline containment restrictions were dismantled last month. China has only reported 15 Covid deaths since it began unwinding restrictions on December 7, shortly after which it narrowed the criteria by which deaths from the virus are recorded.
