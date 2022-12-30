ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
offtackleempire.com

Decimated Illinois, Gutted Mississippi State: An Reliaquest Bowl Preview

RB J.J. Jernighan (Transfer portal) WR Rara Thomas (Transfer portal) WR Zavion Thomas (Transfer portal) WR Scoobie Ford (Transfer portal) S Collin Duncan (Unclear) S Dylan Lawrence (Transfer portal) Illinois. S DD Snyder (Transfer portal. RB Aidan Laughery (injury) RB Chase Brown (Opt-out) TE Luke Ford (Opt-out) LB Ezekiel Holmes...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

We're not so sure Illinois wins the ReliaQuest Bowl

In the wake of Mike Leach’s death, this just feels like Mississippi State’s game to lose, and I don’t see them doing that. It’s not a knock on the Illini at all, who I think will be able to put up a really good fight without three of their best players. But it’s more of the heavy hearts the Bulldogs will playing with, and the entire nation cheering for the team in maroon on Monday. An 8-5 season with a close loss in a January bowl is nothing to scoff at, Illini fans. This was a successful season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Illinois to honor Mike Leach during ReliaQuest Bowl against Mississippi State

Illinois joins the majority of college football teams that have or will honor Mike Leach during bowl season. The Illini will have a special circumstance since their bowl game is the ReliaQuest Bowl against Leach’s team, Mississippi State. The Illini will wear the helmet sticker that’s commonly used around the SEC and across college football: “MIKE” with a cowbell in place of the i.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Illinois women claim first ranked win in 4 years

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Illini have arrived. Shauna Green claimed her biggest win so far in her first year as Illinois’ head coach in a bonkers 90-86 upset over No. 12 at State Farm Center on New Year’s Day. The victory is Illinois’ first over a ranked...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Sencire Harris provides big spark in first career start

WCIA — Illinois basketball took the long layoff with the holidays to come out looking completely refreshed against Bethune-Cookman on Thursday night, and some of the new energy may have been from a new looking starting lineup. Dain Dainja made his first start of his college career and led the Illini in points in the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Lotto Roundup: Illinois Lottery winners in 2022

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Some Illinoisians walked away with millions of dollars in 2022, thanks to winning tickets from the Illinois lottery. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in November. The player matched all five of those numbers and won $550,000. Illinois Lottery said the lucky player is now the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Year in review: WCIA’s most popular stories of 2022

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This year has been full of twists and turns in Central Illinois, from COVID-19 updates to restaurants coming and going. We thought we might take a look back and see what our most popular stories were in 2022, and some of them might surprise you. We broke them down into how […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign man saved by a new liver, and adult swim team

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Jonathan Hill in Champaign is lucky to be alive. He’s been fighting a blood disorder since he was born, and other complications along the way. Now, he’s doing better and getting back to what he loves.  He’s returning to the swimming pool, reigniting his passion for swim after being on the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign gym preparing for New Year’s rush of people

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Crunch Fitness in Champaign is preparing to see more people heading into the new year. It’s pretty common to hear people talking about their New Year’s resolutions at the end of December, and oftentimes, those resolutions revolve around health. Josh Noel, the general manager at Crunch, said the gym quiets down […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Carle Health and Aetna finalize agreement

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Carle Health and Aetna finalized the Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO agreement, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Back in October, the two organizations struck a deal where retired state employees with in state-sponsored health benefits would be able to see their Carle doctors at an in-network rate in the new year. The updated […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Battery charging system causes Champaign fire on Friday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a detached garage fire on Friday. Crews extinguished the fire quickly on the 600 block of S. Victor St. around 5 p.m. The fire department said the cause of this fire is accidental and was attributed to a battery charging system. No injuries were reported.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

One new restaurant, two locations coming to Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people are eagerly awaiting a new restaurant with two locations in the same city. Champaign is soon to be home to not one, but two Raising Cane’s. One of them is going to be at the old Applebee’s location on north Prospect. The other is going to in the center […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Yoga class helping people reflect on 2022, enter 2023

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — As we enter the new year, Jennifer Gilliland, a personal trainer in Champaign with J. Gil Fitness, said she wants to help people feel refreshed and renewed, not only through exercise but also through yoga and healthy habits. Saturday morning at her fitness studio, many gathered for a yoga class centered […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

ISP announces Macon Co. occupant restraint enforcement results

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 Commander Bryan Pruitt announced the results of the Macon County Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols, funded through IDOT. Violations in December include 19 safety belt citations, one child restraint citation, 36 total citations, and 0 written warnings. Most motorists know safety belts save lives, but ISP […]
MACON COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy