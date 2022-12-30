Read full article on original website
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois women claim first ranked win in 4 years
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Illini have arrived. Shauna Green claimed her biggest win so far in her first year as Illinois’ head coach in a bonkers 90-86 upset over No. 12 at State Farm Center on New Year’s Day. The victory is Illinois’ first over a ranked...
Sencire Harris provides big spark in first career start
WCIA — Illinois basketball took the long layoff with the holidays to come out looking completely refreshed against Bethune-Cookman on Thursday night, and some of the new energy may have been from a new looking starting lineup. Dain Dainja made his first start of his college career and led the Illini in points in the […]
Lotto Roundup: Illinois Lottery winners in 2022
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Some Illinoisians walked away with millions of dollars in 2022, thanks to winning tickets from the Illinois lottery. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in November. The player matched all five of those numbers and won $550,000. Illinois Lottery said the lucky player is now the […]
Year in review: WCIA’s most popular stories of 2022
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This year has been full of twists and turns in Central Illinois, from COVID-19 updates to restaurants coming and going. We thought we might take a look back and see what our most popular stories were in 2022, and some of them might surprise you. We broke them down into how […]
Champaign man saved by a new liver, and adult swim team
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Jonathan Hill in Champaign is lucky to be alive. He’s been fighting a blood disorder since he was born, and other complications along the way. Now, he’s doing better and getting back to what he loves. He’s returning to the swimming pool, reigniting his passion for swim after being on the […]
Clark Griswold Would Be So Proud of this Illinois Christmas Home
There seem to be two types of people during the Christmas season. There are those who resemble Ebenezer Scrooge and others who channel their inner Clark W. Griswold. This is an example of that 2nd one. It's a Christmas light display in Illinois that Clark would be so proud of.
Champaign gym preparing for New Year’s rush of people
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Crunch Fitness in Champaign is preparing to see more people heading into the new year. It’s pretty common to hear people talking about their New Year’s resolutions at the end of December, and oftentimes, those resolutions revolve around health. Josh Noel, the general manager at Crunch, said the gym quiets down […]
Carle Health and Aetna finalize agreement
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Carle Health and Aetna finalized the Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO agreement, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Back in October, the two organizations struck a deal where retired state employees with in state-sponsored health benefits would be able to see their Carle doctors at an in-network rate in the new year. The updated […]
ISP to conduct occupant restraint enforcement patrols in Macon, Vermilion Co.
PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police Trooper Captain Bryan Pruitt said they will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols in Macon and Vermilion County this month. These patrols allow ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers in both the front and back of the vehicle […]
Neighbor’s camera catches dozens of gunshots on New Year’s in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A terrifying start to the new year – all caught on camera. While many were celebrating with fireworks, dozens of gunshots rang through the air. Champaign police confirmed shots were fired early Sunday morning on Holly Hill Drive. “My camera in the backyard – you can hear the screaming and the […]
Battery charging system causes Champaign fire on Friday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a detached garage fire on Friday. Crews extinguished the fire quickly on the 600 block of S. Victor St. around 5 p.m. The fire department said the cause of this fire is accidental and was attributed to a battery charging system. No injuries were reported.
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
One new restaurant, two locations coming to Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people are eagerly awaiting a new restaurant with two locations in the same city. Champaign is soon to be home to not one, but two Raising Cane’s. One of them is going to be at the old Applebee’s location on north Prospect. The other is going to in the center […]
Yoga class helping people reflect on 2022, enter 2023
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — As we enter the new year, Jennifer Gilliland, a personal trainer in Champaign with J. Gil Fitness, said she wants to help people feel refreshed and renewed, not only through exercise but also through yoga and healthy habits. Saturday morning at her fitness studio, many gathered for a yoga class centered […]
ISP announces Macon Co. occupant restraint enforcement results
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 Commander Bryan Pruitt announced the results of the Macon County Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols, funded through IDOT. Violations in December include 19 safety belt citations, one child restraint citation, 36 total citations, and 0 written warnings. Most motorists know safety belts save lives, but ISP […]
