Titans to Start QB Josh Dobbs on Saturday vs. Jaguars
Tennessee needs a win at Jacksonville to clinch the AFC South title and a playoff spot. The Titans will stick with Josh Dobbs as the team’s starting quarterback for the de facto AFC South title game Saturday against the Jaguars, coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. Dobbs started this past...
Colts QB Nick Foles Ruled Out vs. Giants With Rib Injury
Sam Ehlinger took over for Indianapolis after the injury. Colts quarterback Nick Foles was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday’s game vs. the Giants with a rib injury. Foles, who started for the second time this season in the Week 17 tilt, was sacked by Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux in the second quarter. The quarterback remained on the ground while Thibodeaux celebrated the sack by making fake snow angels on the field.
Report: Jalen Hurts Expected to Return From Injury vs. Giants
The Eagles can lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to return from a sprained shoulder Sunday against the Giants, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Hurts has missed the past two games with the injury, and Philadelphia has lost both contests when it could have secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a single win.
49ers QB Brock Purdy’s Jersey Headed to Pro Football Hall of Fame
The rookie became the first quarterback in team history to win his first three career starts. San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy will have a piece of memorabilia from his first pro season showcased at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. After becoming the first quarterback in team history...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cardinals Announce Major Hopkins Update for Falcons Game
The news is huge for fantasy football players playing in their championship this weekend. The Cardinals announced that DeAndre Hopkins will miss Sunday’s game vs. the Falcons with a knee injury. The update is a huge development as Week 17 presents championship weekend for fantasy football players around the country.
Kayvon Thibodeaux Celebrates Sack Next to Injured Nick Foles
The rookie defender seemed unfortunately unaware that the quarterback was injured on the play. View the original article to see embedded media. A strange scene broke out during the first half of the Giants vs. Colts game when New York linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux celebrated a sack of Nick Foles, while the Indianapolis quarterback lay on the ground with an apparent injury.
NFLPA Filing Grievance Over Playing Surface at Panthers’ Stadium
Lions quarterback Jared Goff criticized the field conditions last week. View the original article to see embedded media. The NFLPA is filing a grievance against the NFL and the Panthers over the field conditions for last weekend’s game at Bank of America Stadium against the Lions, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The union reportedly criticized the field conditions before the game began, and it only got worse throughout the day.
Packers Are a Fun Story, But Not Real Contenders
Green Bay has reeled off four straight wins, but we can enjoy this run for what it is even if no deep playoff run is coming. In a postgame interview on the field after his Packers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 41–17 win over the Vikings, Aaron Rodgers correctly listed in order the reasons this team has freed itself from the blender of irrelevance.
Tiebreaker Scenarios for NFC Teams Heading Into Week 18
The final playoff spot is up for grabs entering the last week of the regular season. Following another wild week of NFL action, a host of NFC teams enter Week 18 looking to close the regular season by clinching the coveted last spot in the postseason. Six teams have already...
ESPN, CFP Criticized As Peach Bowl Ends After Midnight
The end of the Ohio State-Georgia game coincided with the clock striking midnight. The ending of the Peach Bowl, with Ohio State missing a field goal against Georgia with a trip to the College Football Playoff national championship game on the line, coincided perfectly with the clock striking midnight on New Year’s Eve. Not surprisingly, many television viewers were watching the missed kick instead of the ball dropping in Times Square.
LeBron James Criticized for Supporting Deshaun Watson
The social media world erupted in his mentions after he sent the tweet. View the original article to see embedded media. LeBron James caught some major heat on Sunday after he tweeted support for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. “Yessir D Watson!! Another one,” James said in a tweet. “That boy...
NFL Announces Game Times for Week 18 Schedule
The regular season comes to an end with plenty of playoff intrigue. After a wild Week 17 that featured some surprising results, the stage is set for the regular-season finale. The NFL unveiled the kickoff times for its Week 18 games, with a few loose ends still to be resolved for the playoff picture. Two games will be played Saturday, and the remaining 14 will be contested Sunday. The matchup between the Lions and Packers was selected for the prime-time slot at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Bucs’ Todd Bowles Reveals Amusing Way He Will Celebrate NFC South
The Tampa Bay coach was asked how he’d celebrate after a win against the Panthers. View the original article to see embedded media. The Buccaneers clinched the NFC South on Sunday with a 30–24 victory over the division-rival Panthers behind 432 yards passing and three touchdowns from quarterback Tom Brady, all of which went to star receiver Mike Evans.
Jaguars sign former first-round pick ahead of big game
It is all hands on deck for the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of their pivotal Week 18 game against the Tennessee Titans. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Monday that the Jaguars have signed veteran defensive end Taco Charlton, best known for his stint with the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton will be joining Jacksonville’s practice squad. The 28-year-old... The post Jaguars sign former first-round pick ahead of big game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Falcons WR Batson Arrested, Accused of Fighting Police After DUI Stop
The fifth-year practice squad receiver ‘is facing multiple charges,’ per an Atlanta police department release. Falcons wide receiver Cameron Batson was arrested Saturday morning, according to a release from the Atlanta Police Department. Batson, 27, is currently a member of Atlanta’s practice squad. According to the police...
Penn State Honors Franco Harris With No. 34 Jerseys at Rose Bowl
The Nittany Lions will remember the late program great as they take on Utah. Penn State honored late program great Franco Harris by wearing No. 34 jerseys while arriving at the Rose Bowl for a matchup against Utah on Monday. Harris died overnight on Dec. 20, just days before the...
Erin Andrews Explains Why She’s ‘Obsessed’ With Brian Daboll
The Fox Sports reporter gained respect for the first-year Giants coach after interviewing him earlier this season. After the Giants clinched their first playoff spot since 2016, Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews was elated for coach Brian Daboll. Andrews admitted she’s been “obsessed” with the coach ever since she...
Ohio State WR Earns High Praise From LeBron James After Celebration
Harrison hit “The Silencer” dance after scoring a touchdown in the Peach Bowl. View the original article to see embedded media. No. 4 Ohio State struck first in its semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia in Saturday’s Peach Bowl, courtesy of a 31-yard touchdown pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud to top receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
