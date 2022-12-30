Read full article on original website
Look: Boomer Esiason Really Hates 1 NFL Quarterback
NFL analyst Boomer Esiason was a former star quarterback in his own right. Now an analust, there's one current quarterback that Esiason just can't stand. Appearing on the "Greg Hill Show," Esiason made it clear that he downright hates New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. He said that Jones' body language, facial expressions and on-field "gyrations" annoy him to no end to the point where he believes there's "a douchiness" to him.
ESPN’s Orlovsky Believes Derek Carr Can Lead Jets to Playoffs
New York was eliminated from the postseason with a loss on Sunday. The Jets‘ loss on Sunday eliminated the team from the playoffs for the 12th straight season, the longest active drought in the NFL. Foremost among New York’s areas of concern is its conundrum at the quarterback position.
Former NFL Referee Weighs in on Controversial Overturned Michigan TD
Terry McAulay discussed the disputed no-touchdown call in Michigan’s loss to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. TCU’s 51–45 win against Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl was a rollercoaster affair that became the highest scoring game in the bowl game’s history. However, it was also a gutsy...
Giants Clinch Playoff Spot, Deserve Credit for Brian Daboll Hire
New York finally infused its front office and coaching staff with new blood, and the result is a one-year turnaround and the franchise’s first postseason berth since 2016. After clinching their first playoff berth in seven years Sunday, the Giants dumped sports drink all over the man who deserves to win the NFL Coach of the Year award. No one has done more with less than Brian Daboll in 2022. No one hired in these last few cycles has toiled on the unappreciated rungs of the coaching ladder for as long before being pegged as a guru or a genius worthy of a serious look.
Colts QB Nick Foles Ruled Out vs. Giants With Rib Injury
Sam Ehlinger took over for Indianapolis after the injury. Colts quarterback Nick Foles was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday’s game vs. the Giants with a rib injury. Foles, who started for the second time this season in the Week 17 tilt, was sacked by Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux in the second quarter. The quarterback remained on the ground while Thibodeaux celebrated the sack by making fake snow angels on the field.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MMQB Week 17: Giants Say Playoffs, Brock Purdy Wins Again
Links to all our coverage of NFL Sunday, including Albert Breer’s conversations with Brian Daboll, Brock Purdy, Geno Smith, Marvin Jones, Kyle Dugger and J.J. Watt’s former coaches. Welcome to Week 17 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with...
Rodgers, Packers rout Vikings 41-17, control playoff fate
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers and the Packers suddenly are just a win away from an improbable playoff berth. He has his defense to thank for continuing Green Bay’s reversal of fortune. Rodgers threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score, and the Packers shut...
Packers Are a Fun Story, But Not Real Contenders
Green Bay has reeled off four straight wins, but we can enjoy this run for what it is even if no deep playoff run is coming. In a postgame interview on the field after his Packers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 41–17 win over the Vikings, Aaron Rodgers correctly listed in order the reasons this team has freed itself from the blender of irrelevance.
Ohio State WR Earns High Praise From LeBron James After Celebration
Harrison hit “The Silencer” dance after scoring a touchdown in the Peach Bowl. View the original article to see embedded media. No. 4 Ohio State struck first in its semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia in Saturday’s Peach Bowl, courtesy of a 31-yard touchdown pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud to top receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
Report: Jalen Hurts Expected to Return From Injury vs. Giants
The Eagles can lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to return from a sprained shoulder Sunday against the Giants, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Hurts has missed the past two games with the injury, and Philadelphia has lost both contests when it could have secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a single win.
NFLPA Filing Grievance Over Playing Surface at Panthers’ Stadium
Lions quarterback Jared Goff criticized the field conditions last week. View the original article to see embedded media. The NFLPA is filing a grievance against the NFL and the Panthers over the field conditions for last weekend’s game at Bank of America Stadium against the Lions, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The union reportedly criticized the field conditions before the game began, and it only got worse throughout the day.
NFL Announces Game Times for Week 18 Schedule
The regular season comes to an end with plenty of playoff intrigue. After a wild Week 17 that featured some surprising results, the stage is set for the regular-season finale. The NFL unveiled the kickoff times for its Week 18 games, with a few loose ends still to be resolved for the playoff picture. Two games will be played Saturday, and the remaining 14 will be contested Sunday. The matchup between the Lions and Packers was selected for the prime-time slot at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Bruce Arians on Coaching: ‘I’m Smart Enough to Know It’s Over’
The Super Bowl LV champion retired from the Buccaneers on Mar. 30. The Buccaneers retirement most football fans remember this offseason is quarterback Tom Brady's short-lived exit, undone 40 days later when he elected to return for a 23rd season. However, it wasn't the only instance of a prominent Tampa...
Titans to Start QB Josh Dobbs on Saturday vs. Jaguars
Tennessee needs a win at Jacksonville to clinch the AFC South title and a playoff spot. The Titans will stick with Josh Dobbs as the team’s starting quarterback for the de facto AFC South title game Saturday against the Jaguars, coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. Dobbs started this past...
Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Explains Controversial Sack Celebration
The linebacker pretended to make snow angels on the field right next to an injured Nick Foles. Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux clarified what happened during his now-controversial sack celebration during Sunday’s win over the Colts. Thibodeaux took down quarterback Nick Foles at the end of the second quarter, and...
C.J. Stroud Helped His Draft Stock in Ohio State Playoff Game
Plus more scouting notes after the College Football Playoff semifinals. Finally the Giants Can Say ‘Playoffs’ Again | Three Deep: ‘It’s Not All Brock Purdy Saving the Day’ for the 49ers | Ten Takeaways: As Bengals Face Bills, Burrow ‘Looks Like Tom Brady’ When He First Started Rolling.
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Raves About QB Kenny Pickett After Comeback Win
The rookie threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Najee Harris in the final minute of the game to secure the victory. Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett led his team to a 16–13 comeback win over the Ravens on Sunday night, and coach Mike Tomlin was pumped up after the game-winning touchdown, to say the least.
NFL World Roasts Commanders’ New Porcine Mascot, Major Tuddy
The video announcement sparked quite the reaction. View the original article to see embedded media. The Commanders' unveiling of their new mascot, Major Tuddy, didn’t go exactly according to plan on Sunday. Washington showed off its new mascot, a pig wearing a military helmet, in a very dramatic video posted to Twitter.
