SE Minnesota Counties West of Rochester Under Ice Storm Warning
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for southern Minnesota Counties west of Rochester. The warning begins at 6 p.m. Monday in Mower, Dodge, Steele and Freeborn Counties in southeast Minnesota. The cities of Mankato and Fairmont are also included in the ice warning.
Three-Vehicle Crash Near Plainview Injures Four
Plainview, MN (KROC-AM News)- Four people were hurt following a three-vehicle crash about two miles west of Plainview Friday afternoon. The State Patrol incident report says a Chevy pick-up traveling west on Hwy. 247 was stopped to make a left turn onto 265th Ave. when it was struck from behind by a westbound Jeep. The Jeep then spun around and collided with another Jeep traveling east on Hwy. 247 shortly before 4 p.m.
Young Man From Kellogg Killed in Chain-Reaction Crash
Kellogg, MN (KROC-AM News)- A young man from Kellogg was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 42 in Wabasha County Friday afternoon. The State Patrol says the deadly chain-reaction crash began when a southbound Chevy pick-up rear-ended a Chevy Blazer, which then rear-ended a Ford Escape. The fatal crash occurred around 4:10 p.m. in the southern outskirts of Kellogg.
Autopsy Ordered for Body of Woman Found at Rural Rochester Intersection
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators have ordered an autopsy for the body of a woman found by a dog walker at an intersection north of Rochester Monday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the autopsy is scheduled to occur Wednesday. He also said the sheriff’s office will not yet release the woman’s identity fearing it would compromise the investigation at this time.
Potential for Accumulating Ice Prompts Winter Storm Watch for SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The potential for accumulating ice in Rochester and throughout southeast Minnesota has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Storm Watch. Sunday morning’s forecast calls for the winter storm to arrive in the region Monday evening. Widespread ice accumulations of 0.1-0.2 inches are predicted...
Oronoco Man Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash on I-90
High Forest, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash on I-90 in Mower County injured an Oronoco man early Thursday morning. The State Patrol crash report says 24-year-old Coltin Strop was traveling west on I-90 when he lost control of his Chevy Cobalt and rolled. The vehicle came to a stop on the eastbound side of the interstate shortly before 2:40 a.m. about two miles west of the High Forest exit.
Investigators ID Body Found Near Rochester, Case now Homicide
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the woman whose body was found in a ditch north of Rochester Monday. Captain James Schueller said the woman is identified as 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson. He said Robinson is from Eyota but had been living in Rochester.
Fire Causes Heavy Damage to Rural Northeast Rochester Home
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - One person was treated at the scene after a fire broke out in a northeast Rochester home Friday afternoon. A statement from the Rochester Fire Department says fire crews responded to a home at 5189 Connermara Drive Northeast shortly after 1 PM and found heavy smoke and fire showing from the house. While firefighters applied water to extinguish the blaze, a search of the home was conducted and no victims were found.
Rochester Firefighters Battle Garage Fire in Bitter Cold
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester firefighters were called out into the bitter cold Friday afternoon to extinguish a fire that broke out in the detached garage behind an apartment/condominium in northwest Rochester. Officials say a nearby homeowner called 911 after they spotted smoke coming from the garage in the...
Suspicious Death Investigation Underway After Body Discover Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what’s being described as a suspicious death after the discovery of a body in rural northwest Rochester Monday afternoon. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said he could only release minimal information Monday morning, however he did say investigators...
Minnesota Competition! 2023 Brings 3 New Garbage Haulers to Rochester
If you want more options in who picks up your trash, 2023 is the year for you in Olmsted County!. In November, an Olmsted County ordinance was updated to bring more competition to the area and that led to three new garbage hauling licenses being granted. Who's Been Added to...
Free Way To Dispose Real Christmas Trees In Rochester
Did you go with a fake tree or a real Christmas tree this year? If "real" is your answer, you might be scratching your head right now wondering what you are supposed to do with it now that Christmas is over. Below is a great option that is free in Olmsted County.
Convicted Murderer Arrested in Rochester-Area Death Investigation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has named the person of interest in the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson, who was found deceased in a ditch north of Rochester Monday. During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said 39-year-old Mustafa Bush of...
Firefighters Put Out NW Rochester House Fire
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester firefighters extinguished a house fire reported in northwest Rochester late Thursday morning. A news release from the Rochester Fire Department says crews responded to the blaze in the 1050 block of Chippewa Dr. Northwest around 11:11 a.m. Responding engines were informed prior to arrival of black smoke coming through a vent that fed to the home’s kitchen and found an air exchange unit in the home’s utility room on fire when they got to the house.
Rochester PD Seeking Gas Station Robbery Suspect
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a robbery reported at a northwest Rochester gas station early Tuesday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the robbery report at the Holiday station in the 1850 block of Assisi Heights Dr. around 1:30 a.m. The clerks reported a man entered the store and handed them a piece of paper stating he had a gun and demanded all of the money in the cash register.
Convicted Burglar Arrested After Rochester Construction Site Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Chatfield man previously convicted of burglary was arrested in connection with a construction site burglary in Rochester. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers responded to an apartment construction site in the 400 block of North Broadway after security cameras captured 39-year-old Joseph Borst on the premises around midnight on Friday. Police made contact with Borst after he allegedly attempted to flee officers on foot.
Four People Escape Costly Stewartville Garage Fire
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Four people escaped a costly garage fire that broke out in an attached garage at a home in Stewartville earlier this week. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputies were the first to arrive at the fire reported at a residence in the 600 block of 12th Ave. Northeast around 11:38 p.m. Wednesday. Responding deputies smelled smoke from outside of the home and learned the fire had started in an attached garage containing a 2018 GMC pick-up truck and a 2016 GMC SUV.
Two-Vehicle Crash Near Chatfield Sends Four People to Hospital
Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Four people were brought to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 52 near Chatfield Monday evening. The State Patrol crash report says a northbound SUV, driven by 46-year-old Michaelanne Turner of Dubuque, IA, lost control and collided with a southbound SUV about five miles south of Chatfield around 7:20 p.m. The driver of the southbound SUV, identified as 39-year-old Shanalee Knight of Lanesboro, suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
VIDEO: Minnesota Goats Are Ready To Eat Your Christmas Tree!
"Wherever there's a need for a goat, I'll get a goat in there!" The G.O.A.T. Christmas tree removal system is available an hour from Rochester, Minnesota, or IN Rochester if you want to rent the machines to do it. Well, not machines, really. Animals. And by animals, I mean goats!
Rochester Man Sent to Prison for Massive Cocaine Bust
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man will spend over four years in prison as the result of a significant drug bust that occurred earlier this year. An Olmsted County judge sentenced 33-year-old Roberto Nieves to 56 months in prison Wednesday. Nieves entered a plea deal in November in which he admitted to a first-degree drug possession charge in exchange for the dismissal of a second-degree drug charge.
