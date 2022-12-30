Days after announcing that they had begun the annual ice patrols and efforts to break the ice on parts of the Great Lakes and shipping lanes, the U.S. and Canadian Coast Guard reports they have already had to come to the rescue of more than 30 ships in unusually early ice conditions. Both Coast Guards are citing the effects of a strong winter storm that made its way through the region at the end of last week creating some of the worst snow and coldest temperature conditions experienced in the region in December.

