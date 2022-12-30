Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio bison ranchers to star in new documentary film.Yanasa TVThornville, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Deli Serves some of the Best Bagels in all of OhioTravel MavenAthens, OH
This Ohio Cabin Might be the Coolest Place to Spend a Night this WinterTravel MavenRockbridge, OH
Ohio Couple Pays $30K for a Wedding Only to Find Out Their Marriage License Expired, so it was a $30K 'Social Gathering'Zack LoveThornville, OH
Related
Ohio bison ranchers to star in new documentary film.
Cherokee Valley Bison Ranch of Thornville, Ohio will be featured in an upcoming documentary about the official mammal of the United States, the American bison. Cherokee Valley Ranch is a multi-generational homestead turned into a bison ranch by Jared and Carrie Starr. The ranch offers a unique opportunity for visitors to stay in real Tipi’s as they enjoy the company of beautiful bison all around.
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio Newspaper
In 2011, the Columbus Dispatch in Ohio set out on a mission to find Ted Williams, a homeless man who had garnered attention for his claims of having a radio-quality voice. As the newspaper searched for Williams, they discovered that he had a tumultuous past filled with struggles with addiction and financial difficulties.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe couple welcomes Adena’s first baby of 2023
CHILLICOTHE, OH (January 2, 2023) – Across much of Ohio as New Year’s Day began, multitudes of Ohio State University Buckeye fans found themselves glued to a pair of televisions or a split screen showing two notable events happening simultaneously. One involved the ball in New York’s Times...
WHIZ
Davidson Arrested in West Virginia
Jacob Davidson, the man accused of shooting at law enforcement in November and then escaping custody last week, was arrested Sunday night in West Virginia. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page only that Davidson had been arrested. In November, Davidson was see on officer body-cam...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
sciotopost.com
Fireworks or Gunfire? Columbus Ohio Resident Records Automatic Fire at Midnight on New Year
COLUMBUS – Despite the warning of the danger of gunfire Columbus Police received hundreds of reports during New Year’ 2023. On December 30th several Franklin County police departments asked to celebrate responsibly. “It’s the basic law of gravity. What goes up, must come down. And when a bullet...
Scam letter circulating around Vienna, West Virginia
VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Vienna Police Department in West Virginia is warning the public about a scam letter. Authorities say residents who received funds from the Community Development Block Grant may have gotten the letter. Vienna PD says it was not sent by city officials. Authorities ask residents to contact Vienna PD if they […]
Library to adopt new name and logo Jan 3
Going into the new year is a little more exciting for the Portsmouth Public Library system, which is changing its name to the Scioto County Public Library starting January 3. The change is a better reflection of the library’s overall county-wide mission and presence and the staff members are excited to give full credit to the county population for their expansive network of six library locations.
O Holy Night: Christmas Eve in a Licking County warming shelter
Tahnee and her fiancé sat in the parking lot of the Kroger in Pataskala, running the engine for a bit, then turning it off – they only had a quarter tank. They huddled together, calling any shelter in central Ohio to see if they could take them and their cat Little Miss. The wind blew hard against the side of their truck, rocking it in the cold. Their white pick-up in the white parking lot, it’s almost as if they weren’t there.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Artistic Performers in Columbus
Live theater, performance art, drag shows, stand up comedy and more! Columbus has a lot of artistic performers and once again we’ve turned to our readers to help identify the their favorites of the year. And for the second year in a row, our readers have picked Nina West...
Ohio man indicted for shooting death of family member
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man accused of shooting and killing a family member was indicted in Gallia County. According to Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren, 40-year-old Bobby Coon was indicted on one count of murder, a special category felony. Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said in December of 2022 that 44-year-old Larry Coon, of […]
4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Child flown to Children’s after falling out of bed with father in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A two year old child was flown to Children’s hospital in Columbus early Saturday morning. It happened in Ross County after the toddler fell out of their bed with their father. The child had a head injury, while the father became unconscious during the fall. When medics arrived the man was breathing but not awake and the child was stable.
Times Gazette
Cyrus AAA7 director of business management
Karen Cyrus was recently named director of business management at the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7). Cyrus joins the AAA7 from TYKMA, Inc. in Chillicothe and Control Micro Systems, Inc. in Winter Park, Flroda, where she was the chief financial officer managing all financial and treasury functions of the sister businesses. Other work experience includes Flour-BXWT in Piketon, where she served as the controller; The Kitchen Collection in Chillicothe, where she was the director of finance and the corporate controller; and Ohio Precious Metals, LLC, in Jackson, where she served as chief financial officer.
a-z-animals.com
Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town
Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town. Years before Tiger King alarmed viewers and mainstream media by showing the ease with which an unhinged person could obtain dangerous wild animals, people in and around Zanesville, Ohio lived the unfortunate, brutal repercussions of bad owners collecting exotic pets. The chaos in Ohio caused widespread panic and death as over 50 wild animals including wolves, bears, tigers, and lions were set loose by a private owner.
Ohio man jailed for illegally buying 34-cent sucker
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A petty crime landed one Ohio man in jail, authorities say. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a dispute involving the alleged misuse of a debit card in The Plains, Ohio. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with multiple people. ACSO says deputies discovered that a […]
From marijuana to tax cuts: What Ohio lawmakers might pass in the next two years
COLUMBUS, Ohio—When state lawmakers begin the 135th General Assembly session next Tuesday, Republicans will aim to use their record-setting majorities to pass an ambitiously conservative agenda ranging from expanding school vouchers to reducing – or even eliminating – the state’s income tax. Under a legislative redistricting...
iheart.com
Former Chillicothe Mayor Sworn in as Ross County Commissioner
Former Chillicothe mayor Jack Everson was sworn in Friday for his new role as Ross County Commissioner. Kevin Coleman was there and asked him about his new role. Everson said he was not sure if there was ever a mayor who also served as a county commissioner. But, he said his experience as chief executive of the city will inform his role as one of the chief executives of the county.
WTAP
Introducing Meigs County’s new sheriff Scott Fitch
MEIGS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood resigned in November. According to a news release, he made the decision due to health and family. Scott Fitch was appointed as the new sheriff so he will be filling in for the last two years of Wood’s term.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Madison Co.
MT. STERLING, Ohio — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in the 15000 block of Blain Road near Mt. Sterling in Madison County. The call came in shortly before 2:30 p.m. Initial reports indicate that heavy smoke is visible from the residence. Additional assistance has been...
Comments / 0