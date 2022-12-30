Read full article on original website
BBC
CCTV released after woman raped by man she asked for help in Portsmouth
CCTV images have been released after a woman was raped by an unknown man she had asked for directions in Portsmouth. The incident happened along Northern Parade on 17 August some time between 01:00 and 02:00 GMT. A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said the woman, in her 40s, asked the man...
BBC
Tribute paid to woman fatally struck by police car on Christmas Eve
The family of a woman who died when she was hit by a police car on Christmas Eve has described her as a "cherished daughter". Rachael Moore was struck while walking in Sheil Road, Liverpool, at about 20:10 GMT on Saturday. The 22-year-old died at the scene and her family...
West Yorkshire police is accused of racism after court found it had defamed black Royal Marine
West Yorkshire Police are facing accusations of racism after a High Court judge found they had defamed a black Royal Marine in an email to his superiors.
BBC
Police aim to identify woman over report of fraudulent driving test
Police have released a picture of a woman officers are aiming to identify in connection with an alleged fraudulent driving test. Derbyshire Police said it happened in Quintin Road, Derby, on 18 November, when staff became concerned one of the women present might have been taking a test on behalf of another person.
BBC
Kiran Pun: Bus passenger plea in missing man murder inquiry
Detectives investigating the disappearance of a missing man have appealed for the passengers on the bus where he was last seen to come forward. Kiran Pun, 36, from Amesbury, was last seen getting off a bus at Aldershot railway station on 1 December. Hampshire Constabulary has also appealed for dash...
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
Woman, 22, died in Christmas Day horror crash shortly after police tried to stop one of the cars
A car that police officers tried to stop in the early hours of this morning was involved in a horror Christmas Day crash that killed a 22-year-old woman on the Brent Cross Flyover in Edgware, north London.
BBC
Fourteen arrests after dogs taken from breeding centre
Fourteen people have been arrested after a number of dogs were taken from a facility that breeds the animals for laboratory research. Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to MBR Acres in Wyton just before 06:00 GMT to reports of a break-in and "a group of protesters at the front gates".
Woman arrested after elevator CCTV footage shows her assaulting domestic worker
A woman in India’s Uttar Pradesh state has been arrested on charges of assaulting and holding her domestic help hostage after a video surfaced on social media showing her dragging the worker out of an elevator.On Wednesday, a police case was filed after CCTV footage showed the 20-year-old worker being forcibly dragged inside an elevator at a high-rise building in Noida.“Shefali Koul, who lives in the Cleo County society in Sector 121, was held on Wednesday evening from her residence,” a police spokesperson was quoted as saying to news agency Press Trust of India.Ms Koul, who is a lawyer,...
A Man Befriends the Woman He Assaulted Years After the Violent Incident — 'Dateline' Investigates
"My headlights caught her. She's naked. She's bound. She's screaming, terrified." This is what Officer Dean Stratton told Dateline's Keith Morrison about when he responded to a harrowing 911 call from Amber Smith in August 2013. He had only been working at the police department in Fort Collins, Colo., for two months when he was tasked with investigating this horrifying case.
‘Wonderful mother’ killed by police car chasing suspected stolen vehicle
A “wonderful mother” was killed by a police vehicle after a chase involving a suspected stolen vehicle.Heather Smedley, 53, was taken to hospital but died a short time later, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.The incident, which happened around 10am on Friday in Shaw Road, Oldham, has been referred to the police watchdog.Officers said the woman was involved in a collision with a police vehicle after a “short pursuit” of the suspect vehicle.Ms Smedley’s family paid tribute to the mother-of-three.In a statement released by Greater Manchester Police, they said: “To the most wonderful mother to Benjamin, Olivia and Jamie, daughter to...
Teen Found Set On Fire Next To Her Car
Jessica ChambersPhoto by(Jeff Truesdell/People) One day in December — 8 years ago — a family would be faced with a tragedy. On December 6, 2014, 19-year-old Jessica Chambers was found burning after being set on fire. She was found next to her vehicle which was also set ablaze. Someone had poured a highly flammable liquid up her nose, down her throat, and all over her body. The horrifying ordeal occurred at around 8:10 pm that night.
Almost 30 sheep killed in one of ‘worst’ livestock attacks seen by Kent police
27 pregnant sheep have died after “possibly the worst livestock attack we have ever had”, Kent Police said.The ewes, some of which were pregnant with twins or triplets, were attacked between Christmas Eve and 1pm on Boxing Day.It happened in a field near Deerton Street in Teynham, near Sittingbourne, Kent, and barking was heard in the area between 4 and 5pm on Christmas Day.A police spokesman said they believe the attack was carried out by one dog but “cannot rule out” that more dogs may have been involved.PC Marc Pennicott of the Kent Police rural task force said: “This is...
BBC
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
Police release footage of unarmed officers chasing man with loaded revolver
Police have released footage of the moment two unarmed officers chased a Birmingham man carrying a loaded revolver, who has since been jailed.The West Midlands Police officers, who were equipped with tasers, had been patrolling the streets near City Hospital in an unmarked car on February 1 last year when a black Volkswagen Polo pulled across their path.A video released by the force shows how the officers activated their blue lights and followed the car through central Birmingham before Johniel Barrett, who was then 19, bolted from the passenger seat.Footage from the officers’ body-worn cameras shows their pursuit of Barrett...
Boy, 16, released on bail after girl dies having taken drug
A 16-year-old boy who was arrested after a girl of the same age died having taken an unknown substance at a Devon nightclub has been released on bail.Police had held the teenager on suspicion of supplying a class A drug, such as ecstasy or LSD, in pill form.Officers went to the Move in Exeter at about 12.30am on Saturday after the girl fell ill, Devon and Cornwall Police said.She was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital and medical staff later said she had died.Her next-of-kin have been told of her death and are being supported, the force said.I urge...
Met Police fury after man avoids jail for throwing boiling water in officer's face in racial attack
Astrit Mala, 47, assaulted two police officers on July 1 this year as they were helping council staff evict him from his property in Southall, West London. He was handed a suspended sentence.
BBC
M62 crash: Shaan Hussain died when supercar overturned - police
A man who died in a motorway crash near Huddersfield was a passenger in a luxury supercar when it overturned, police have confirmed. Shaan Hussain, 20, from Bradford, was travelling in a black Lamborghini Urus when it crashed between junctions 22 and 23 of the M62 early on 21 December.
Armed police swoop on Devon family holiday park after 'significant disorder' at clubhouse
A serious incident at the clubhouse today is said to have left parts of the building 'smashed up', with families having to leave the site.
BBC
Cannabis factory discovery after Kingswood warehouse fire
A cannabis factory has been discovered at a warehouse which set on fire on Christmas Eve. Police seized approximately £1m in cannabis plants and paraphernalia from a warehouse near Bristol. Fire engines were called to an industrial unit on Moravian Road in Kingswood at about 05:30 GMT. Avon and...
