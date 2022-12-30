ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

White House Under Fire For Handling Of Southwest Airlines' Holiday 'Meltdown'

By Marissa Matozzo
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cTz95_0jyh07OE00
Shutterstock

Southwest Airlines made countless headlines this week after cancelling more than 2,500 flights on Wednesday, after much of the United States was covered with snow from a massive winter storm.

As reported by flight tracking website FlightAware, this amounted to 62% of the day’s total flights— with many on Twitter and elsewhere deeming the situation to be a holiday ‘meltdown’ with customers who planned to fly that day left stressed and stranded.

Many Twitter users and politicians continue to urge President Biden, The White House— and particularly Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg— to hold Southwest Airlines accountable for this.

White House & Pete Buttigieg Face Pressure From Both Parties To Act

Buttigieg sat down for an interview with ABC News this week, and deemed the wave of flight cancellations at Southwest Airlines to be a “shocking and unacceptable level of disruption.”

Senator Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., the chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, also told the publication that the problems at Southwest Airlines “go beyond weather.”

On Twitter, Buttigieg and The White House are facing pressure from both Democrat and GOP elected officials as well as political activists who are stressing the importance of holding Southwest Airlines accountable, and helping affected customers receive full refunds for the fiasco.

Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., tweeted Wednesday, “Southwest’s flight delays & cancellations are beyond unacceptable,” adding, “This is a company that got a $7 billion taxpayer bailout & will be handing out $428 million in dividends to their wealthy shareholders.”

Sanders went on, “The Department of Transportation must hold Southwest’s CEO accountable for this greed and incompetence.”

National co-chair of Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign, Nina Turner, said one major problem had to do with Buttigieg’s overwhelming ambitions for higher office.

“What’s happening with the railroads, airlines & the supply chain is a result of a small city mayor being made the Secretary of Transportation as a means to pad his resume for President,” she tweeted on Tuesday. “Secretary Buttigieg is a prime example of failing up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lJiA9_0jyh07OE00

On Tuesday, House Judiciary GOP tweeted, "Where’s @SecretaryPete? #SouthwestAirlines" and he responded soon after, writing, "Good morning! At the moment I’m on Capitol Hill, not far from your offices."

He continued,"We’ll keep getting results for passengers using our authorities & resources as an agency. If you’re calling for policies that would deepen those resources, please be specific - I’d welcome the dialogue."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aoaue_0jyh07OE00

Southwest Airlines CEO Response

Southwest Airlines uploaded a video on Tuesday, in which its CEO Bob Jordan apologized for the flight delays. "I'm truly sorry," Jordan said. "Our network is highly complex and the operation of the airline counts on all the pieces, especially aircraft and crews remaining in motion to where they're planned to go."

He added, "After days of trying to operate as much of our full schedule across the busy holiday weekend, we reached a decision point to significantly reduce our flying to catch up."

When contrasting the Southwest delays and 2,500 cancellations to other airlines, FlightAware noted that United Airlines only canceled 11 flights scheduled for Wednesday and American Airlines had canceled 23. Each figure, as ABC reported, accounted for "less than 1% of the respective company's total flights."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HVGSf_0jyh07OE00

Looking Ahead And Southwest's 'Return To Normal Operations'

On Tuesday, Buttigieg vowed that the Department of Transportation would "investigate" the causes of the notable delays and cancellations at Southwest Airlines.

Two days later, Southwest Airlines announced that it plans to return to "normal operations with minimal disruptions" on Friday, after chaos that ensued following the company's cancellation of thousands of its flights, making many passengers all across the nation need alternate forms of transportation.

The airline said in a news release that it's "encouraged by the progress we've made to realign crew, their schedules and our fleet."

Comments / 11

Karen Mosher
1d ago

First off...Southwest is working with a 1999 system....couldn't handle the crisis. Everyone knew what was coming....bad weather!!! But people just had to follow thru with flying knowing about the weather!!

Reply
6
Related
newsnationnow.com

American Airlines captain: Where Southwest went wrong

(NewsNation) — An American Airlines pilot joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday to explain why Southwest Airlines has struggled to deal with the nation’s ferocious winter storm in comparison to other airlines. Southwest canceled more than 5,000 flights Monday and Tuesday with approximately 3,900 more...
The Center Square

Court demands Southwest Airlines reinstate flight attendant fired over religious beliefs

(The Center Square) – A federal judge has awarded a former Southwest Airlines flight attendant the maximum amount in damages allowed under federal law and issued an injunction against the airline and its union from discriminating against flight attendants because of their religious beliefs. Judge Brantley Starr, ruling for the U.S. District Court Northern District of Texas, last week ordered Southwest to pay Carter back pay and other forms of relief that the jury awarded when she won her lawsuit in July. ...
InsideHook

Why Isn’t Southwest Airlines Refunding Passengers for Canceled Flights?

To understate matters substantially, Southwest Airlines has not been having a good week. Each of the last few days has brought with it news of canceled flights and stranded travelers, creating an escalating situation that’s likely to take days, if not longer, to fully resolve. Besides the myriad logistical issues here, there’s also another problem that’s also steadily escalating: under U.S. law, many of these travelers may be owed refunds, and not all of them seem to be getting them.
AOL Corp

Officer threatens stranded airline passengers in viral videos

The holiday travel woes for a group of passengers on Southwest Airlines appeared to include being told by a police officer they could be arrested for trespassing if their flight got canceled and they refused to leave an area of Nashville International Airport. A TikTok video shared by passenger and...
NASHVILLE, TN
FodorsTravel

How to Get Bumped to First Class—According to a Former Flight Attendant

What works, what doesn't, and how a little kindness can go a long way. No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
ARIZONA STATE
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
221K+
Followers
5K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy