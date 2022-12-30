ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
atozsports.com

Vikings lost much more than just a game vs. Packers

The Minnesota Vikings suffered its most costly loss of the season in a 41-17 blowout on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Not only did the loss cost the Vikings the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but Minnesota suffered significant injuries at key positions in the process. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Damar Hamlin’s charity raises incredible numbers after his injury

Damar Hamlin’s injury during Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals is the scariest incident that the NFL has faced on the field since Detroit Lions receiver Chuck Hughes passed away during a 1971 game against the Chicago Bears. It quickly became apparent that Hamlin’s injury was far more serious than even Read more... The post Damar Hamlin’s charity raises incredible numbers after his injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy