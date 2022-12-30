Read full article on original website
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Revelers “Plunge” Into New Year
Santa Claus was there. Spiderman was there. And yes, a few “polar bears,” too. Revelers in Ocean City filled the Eighth Street beach on a mild New Year’s Day to take the “First Plunge” in the ocean in a wacky and wildly popular tradition to herald in the New Year.
28th Annual Downbeach (Margate, NJ) Polar Bear Plunge 2023
A great annual tradition continued today, with the 28th Annual Downbeach Polar Bear Plunge in Margate, New Jersey … sponsored by Robert’s Place. Robert Sutor has sponsored this usually frigid event for many years. Today, Sunday, January 1, 2023, it’s not nearly as cold as during past years....
One of America’s Best Weekend Getaway Towns is Right Here in New Jersey
This is a fun topic "best weekend getaway towns" in America and of course including right here in the "Garden State". Think we could all use a few nice places to visit in 2023 right here in New Jersey. I guess everyone's idea of "great weekend getaways" is different. Whether...
First Day Dog Hike rings in the new year in Belleplain State Forest
Dogs were barking up the right trees today during a First Day Hike with a twist in Cape May County, New Jersey.
Atlantic City, NJ Tavern Memorialized Legendary Patron In 2022
In 2022, The Ducktown Tavern family lost Clarence “CC” Davenport, who was a beloved regular customer at this Atlantic City, New Jersey establishment. This is a special in memoriam. In reality, Davenport was much more than just a regular customer. Davenport was also a longtime (30 year) employee...
Go Back in Time: 26 Amazing Then-and-now Google Images of South Jersey
Global pandemic aside, we have seen a lot of changes here in Atlantic and Cape May Counties over the past few years. Lots of empty lots are now bustling shopping centers, casinos in Atlantic City with big names attached to them have changed hands, and even how we get from A to B across our area has greatly improved.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ Fire: 3 Fire Companies Respond
The following volunteer fire companies responded to a fire in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey on Monday, January 2, 2023:. The fire took place on the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue in the Cardiff section of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Several Egg Harbor Township Volunteer fire department sources have...
EHT’S Adventure Village: The Story & Never Before Seen Photos
Adventure Village was an iconic amusement park that was open (during the summer months) for 10 years (1959-1969) on The Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. It was located between Storybook Land and Zaberers Restaurant. Before I go a moment further into this project, I want to...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey
- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
phillyvoice.com
2023 Mummers Parade: Photos from Philadelphia's New Year's Day celebration
As is the annual tradition, Philadelphia is celebrating New Year's Day with the Mummers Parade. Starting at 9 a.m., the parade will last until the evening with plenty of sequins, glitter, and smiles. Scroll down for some photos from Sunday's festivities by photographer Colleen Claggett. MORE: How the Mummers Parade...
Why This Kohr Brothers Ice Cream on the Wildwood, NJ Boardwalk Got Torn Down
The Wildwood, New Jersey boardwalk is down one Kohr Brothers Frozen Custard. Here's why. When summer hits, I make a BEELINE for the nearest Kohr Bros. I can't get enough of their ice cream, particularly chocolate/peanut butter swirl. So, be still my heart when I saw that one of the...
Mummers Parade: A revered tradition most of NJ knows nothing about
For those who live in South Jersey, the Mummer's Parade may be a familiar New Year's tradition they've heard about due to being in the Philadelphia media market. But if you go a few miles into Central Jersey and parts north, many people have never even heard of it. Growing...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Bridge Closings “Unnecessary”
The bridges serving Ocean City were briefly shut down Friday for a police investigation, a city spokesman confirmed. “The brief road closings were related to an ongoing investigation, and turned out to be unnecessary,” public information officer Doug Bergen said in a statement Saturday. No other information was released...
Amazing: 28 Google Maps Pictures Show How Quickly Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Has Changed
Andy Warhol once said, "They always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself." And some people have by building Super Wawas and a Walmart in EHT. A lot has changed over a relatively short amount of time in Egg Harbor Township. Really, it wasn't that long ago that you could zip around the circle in front of the airport without stopping for a red light or park your car in what was then a huge empty lot in front of the Shore Mall (there's a buffet there now).
Giant Blueberry Drop On NYE In Blueberry Capital Of The World
(HAMMONTON, NJ) -- The sixth annual Hammonton New Year’s Eve Bash, Giant Blueberry Drop & Fireworks will be held on Saturday night, December 31st from 10:00pm to 12:30am in Downtown Hammonton. The free outdoor event will be held in the “Blueberry Capital of the World” - in front of Hammonton Town Hall, located at 100 Central Avenue. (Regardless of weather, the event will be held.)
WBOC
Canceled New Year's Eve Celebrations Due to Overnight Washout
GEORGETOWN, Del. --- After a year of waiting, the Georgetown New Year's ball won't make it out of storage this year. Their planned celebration has been canceled, thanks to Mother Nature. The end of 2022 is forecasted to be "washed away" with moderate to heavy rainfall. People like, Mark Mitchell, and Georgetown seems to be understanding.
One of NJ’s most delicious steak houses is at the Jersey Shore
I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner...
downbeach.com
ACUA food drive nets nearly 18,000 pounds of food
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – The Atlantic County Utilities Authority’s recycling team collected 17, 913 pounds of food during a two-week period in December as part of the authority’s annual Holiday Food Drive that benefits the Community FoodBank of New Jersey Southern Branch. The annual drive provides a...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Japanese Restaurants in South Jersey
- If you are in the South Jersey area, there are many Japanese Restaurants you can visit. Such as the Sakura Japanese Steak House, the Fuji Restaurant, and the Sagami Japanese Restaurant. These are located in Oaklyn, Haddonfield, and Cherry Hill, NJ. Sagami Japanese Restaurant in Collingswood, NJ. Sagami is...
downbeach.com
Traffic Advisory: Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor
Detours along Ventnor Avenue will continue in the coming weeks as Atlantic County continues its ongoing traffic signalization project. A detour will be in effect on Ventnor Avenue between Dudley and Dorset avenues 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m Tuesday, Jan 3, weather permitting, for work related to the installation of new traffic signals.
