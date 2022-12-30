ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Ocean City, NJ

Ocean City Revelers “Plunge” Into New Year

Santa Claus was there. Spiderman was there. And yes, a few “polar bears,” too. Revelers in Ocean City filled the Eighth Street beach on a mild New Year’s Day to take the “First Plunge” in the ocean in a wacky and wildly popular tradition to herald in the New Year.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey

- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Bridge Closings “Unnecessary”

The bridges serving Ocean City were briefly shut down Friday for a police investigation, a city spokesman confirmed. “The brief road closings were related to an ongoing investigation, and turned out to be unnecessary,” public information officer Doug Bergen said in a statement Saturday. No other information was released...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Amazing: 28 Google Maps Pictures Show How Quickly Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Has Changed

Andy Warhol once said, "They always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself." And some people have by building Super Wawas and a Walmart in EHT. A lot has changed over a relatively short amount of time in Egg Harbor Township. Really, it wasn't that long ago that you could zip around the circle in front of the airport without stopping for a red light or park your car in what was then a huge empty lot in front of the Shore Mall (there's a buffet there now).
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Giant Blueberry Drop On NYE In Blueberry Capital Of The World

(HAMMONTON, NJ) -- The sixth annual Hammonton New Year’s Eve Bash, Giant Blueberry Drop & Fireworks will be held on Saturday night, December 31st from 10:00pm to 12:30am in Downtown Hammonton. The free outdoor event will be held in the “Blueberry Capital of the World” - in front of Hammonton Town Hall, located at 100 Central Avenue. (Regardless of weather, the event will be held.)
HAMMONTON, NJ
WBOC

Canceled New Year's Eve Celebrations Due to Overnight Washout

GEORGETOWN, Del. --- After a year of waiting, the Georgetown New Year's ball won't make it out of storage this year. Their planned celebration has been canceled, thanks to Mother Nature. The end of 2022 is forecasted to be "washed away" with moderate to heavy rainfall. People like, Mark Mitchell, and Georgetown seems to be understanding.
GEORGETOWN, DE
downbeach.com

ACUA food drive nets nearly 18,000 pounds of food

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – The Atlantic County Utilities Authority’s recycling team collected 17, 913 pounds of food during a two-week period in December as part of the authority’s annual Holiday Food Drive that benefits the Community FoodBank of New Jersey Southern Branch. The annual drive provides a...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Japanese Restaurants in South Jersey

- If you are in the South Jersey area, there are many Japanese Restaurants you can visit. Such as the Sakura Japanese Steak House, the Fuji Restaurant, and the Sagami Japanese Restaurant. These are located in Oaklyn, Haddonfield, and Cherry Hill, NJ. Sagami Japanese Restaurant in Collingswood, NJ. Sagami is...
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
downbeach.com

Traffic Advisory: Ventnor Avenue, Ventnor

Detours along Ventnor Avenue will continue in the coming weeks as Atlantic County continues its ongoing traffic signalization project. A detour will be in effect on Ventnor Avenue between Dudley and Dorset avenues 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m Tuesday, Jan 3, weather permitting, for work related to the installation of new traffic signals.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ

