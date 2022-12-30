Read full article on original website
Related
The Two Hair Products Every Woman Should Be Using To Boost Volume And Thickness
With age comes plenty of good things — like wisdom, more patience, and the ability to put together an outfit that works for you in seconds because you know your style so well. But with all the pros, you may have noticed a hair concern that you weren’t expecting: thinner-looking, frailer, and more delicate strands that seem to have lost a little (or a lot) of volume and oomph.
Dana Hamm Poses In Tiny Top That Barely Covers Anything
Fitness model Dana Hamm is continuing her vacation to Tahiti, which is good news for fans.
Royal Caribbean Makes Beverage Changes Passengers Will Like
When you are on vacation, time works a little differently than it does at home. You don't have to wake up to get the kids to school or to be at the office (or your remote office) at any specific time. When you're on a cruise, time becomes even more...
We Asked A Stylist: This Is The Most Flattering Hair Length For Women Over 40
Although makeup and skincare are some of the most effective methods for hiding your age and smoothing out wrinkles (read about skincare ingredients that reduce wrinkles!), getting the proper haircut to flatter your features is just as effective. A good haircut can have people guessing how old you are. So, treat yourself and get a new cut for the new year!
Professional Makeup Artists Say This Eyeliner Trick Can Give You An Instant Facelift
This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more expert insight. Eyeliner is one of the most fun makeup tools to experiment with— from drawing sharp, defining cat-eyes to brightening waterline looks. It can also make you l...
These Eye Makeup Tricks Immediately Make You Look Years Younger, According To MUAs
Makeup can be an essential tool for underplaying your age and enhancing your natural (and beautiful!) features. Well-applied makeup can smooth over imperfections and offer a glow to your face that can take your appearance to the next level, and there are certain hacks you can integrate into your daily routine. Specifically, there are lesser-known eye makeup tips that not only highlight your natural beauty but also eliminate dark circles and draw attention to your best assets so you can feel great in your skin.
The Best Cajun Black-Eyed Peas Recipe in the World
"The Black Pot Talks Back" is one of the best Cajun cookbooks ever written. It was initially published in 1991 by Cajun authors Joyce and Bob Sevin. The Sevins put together a collection of Cajun recipes that are second to none. One is found on page 145 of their delightful cookbook that's now in its fourth printing. It's a recipe for "Blackeye Peas" and "Field Peas".
This Is The Best Lip Balm To Soothe Dry, Cracked Lips, According To A Dermatologist
Regularly moisturizing your lips is an important element of healthy skincare, and especially when battling the harsh effects of winter. To prevent dryness, cracking and painful, flaky skin on your lips, dermatologists recommend applying a natural, non-irritating lip balm whenever needed. With that said, we reached out to a dermatologist and skincare expert for one go-to, highly recommended lip balm and to learn more about how it works for dry lips. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line.
Royal Caribbean Confirms Huge Main Dining Room Menu Change
Cruise-line passengers, at least the ones who have been sailing for years, generally don't like change. You always hear people grumbling about how people don't dress up for dinner or men wearing hats in the main dining room. On any cruise ship a sizeable group of people won't be happy when a cruise line makes a major change.
This Is the No. 1 Technique All Home Cooks Should Know, According to Ina Garten
According to Ina Garten, the most important technique for home cooking is roasting a chicken. Here's what you need to know.
Millennial snags a home on cruise ship: ‘Just like owning a condo’
This guy can sail the high seas without getting out of bed. A 28-year-old Meta employee has found a way to see the world — and be a couch potato, too. Austin Wells loves to travel, but hates long plane rides and giving up his daily routine. So he found a way to have both. The San Diego resident recently leased a room on the MV Narrative, an in-the-works residential ocean liner that offers patrons a more permanent way to cruise around the globe. “It’s just like owning a condo,” Wells told CNBC of the whopping $300,000 he paid for a 12-year lease...
We spent Christmas from hell on a £5,000 P&O luxury festive cruise – our dinner was ruined after our booking vanished
PASSENGERS on a £5,000 festive cruise found the trip hard to swallow after their Christmas dinner was ruined in a booking mix-up. The fuming guests claimed their experience on P&O Cruises Arvia's maiden voyage was dampened by a string of errors. This included long queues for "poor" food, booking...
10 apartment bedroom ideas that are perfect for small spaces
Max out your cozy apartment space with tiny bedroom updates that put dreamy flair into your layout
This Cabo Resort Just Unveiled 36 New Private Pool Suites—and Its Own Yacht
The Montage Los Cabos is upping its game. This month, the Mexican beach resort unveiled its newest suite categories, designed to elevate the guest experience, along with a shiny new yacht that you can charter for a day on the water. The 122-key resort has added 36 new private pool suites—and in addition to their own plunge pools, they each also have views of Santa Maria Bay’s blue waters. The latest additions to the property range from studios to a three-bedroom layout, but they all feature a sun-filled balcony with a daybed and an outdoor shower. When you’re ready to venture beyond...
EatingWell
Ayesha Curry Shares Her Favorite Balanced Meals for Keeping Her Family Healthy
Ayesha Curry wears many hats. You may know her as an actress, cookbook author or cooking television personality. Or you may be familiar with her food and entertainment magazine Sweet July (which has recipes for everything from breakfast to drinks to dinner that we swoon over; it's published by our parent corporation, Dotdash Meredith). Not to mention, she's a mother of three and married to an NBA superstar. As if Curry didn't have enough on her schedule, she has partnered with MyFitnessPal to launch the 14-Day "Jumpstart Your Health" Challenge, which is focused on helping members keep up with their hydration, nutrition and physical activity goals in the new year.
realhomes.com
9 of the most stylish storage headboards to help you get more from your space
Lost books, chargers, and all those other items you thought were gone forever have a tendency to appear years later, usually somewhere under the bed. Certainly, this was the case for me, until very recently, when I caved and bought a storage headboard. And it has truly changed the game.
Thrillist
Kick Off the Year with a Soulful Black-Eyed Pea Dip
When Tanya Holland was growing up, she didn’t like black-eyed peas very much. “My mom made them in a very traditional way, cooking them until they were mushy and gray,” recalls the chef and author. “I really was not a fan of them. It was more like, ‘Oh, here come the black-eyed peas again. Why do we have to do this?’”
TODAY.com
TODAY staffer brings Sunday Mug to honeymoon in Cancun
Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to TODAY staffer Mike Kanesmith and his wife Abbey on their honeymoon, plus more wonderful fans! To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Jan. 1, 2023.
TODAY.com
Here are the top beauty products to kick off 2023
TODAY style editor Bobbie Thomas shares some of the top beauty products at the start of 2023. Items include the Save My Face pillow and the Stroke my Brow brush.Jan. 2, 2023.
Comments / 0