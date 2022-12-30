Read full article on original website
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
‘To Hell with It’: A GOP Congressman Reflects on His One Term in Trump’s Party
Michigan’s Peter Meijer torches Trump, Democratic ‘cynicism’ and won’t rule out another run.
Eric Adams fights crime by day, parties by night and thinks he’s the future of the Democratic Party
This new type of sharp-dressing, crime-fighting Democrat has emerged at a time when his party is searching for its next generation of leaders.
Oops! The Worst Political Predictions of 2022
The red wave never arrived, nor did the Russian victory over Ukraine. And that’s just the start of an incredible year in bad prognostication.
Outgoing Republican leaders condemn Santos, suggest resignation
"He would not be on the committee that I led," Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas) said on "Fox News Sunday."
Biden finds himself once more in a Title 42 bind
The administration may soon expand the authorities officials wanted to end and that the Supreme Court told them they couldn’t.
Sunday shows preview: 118th Congress to begin; Experts focused on inflation, Russia, China
As the 118th Congress begins next week, the slowing, but still sky high, rate of inflation and America’s increasingly rocky relationships with Russia and China are likely to dominate the Sunday morning talk shows on New Year’s Day. Inflation showed further signs of cooling in November, after several months of record-high numbers. The annual inflation rate came…
Biden's new year pitch focuses on benefits of bipartisanship
CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — President Joe Biden and top administration officials will open a new year of divided government by fanning out across the country to talk about how the economy is benefiting from his work with Democrats and Republicans. As part of the pitch, Biden and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell will make a rare joint appearance in McConnell’s home state of Kentucky on Wednesday to highlight nearly $1 trillion in infrastructure spending that lawmakers approved on a bipartisan basis in 2021. The Democratic president will also be joined by a bipartisan group of elected officials when he visits the Kentucky side of the Cincinnati area, including Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky and Republican Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio, the White House said. Biden’s bipartisanship blitz was announced two days before Republicans retake control of the House from Democrats on Tuesday following GOP gains in the November elections. The shift ends unified political control of Congress by Democrats and complicates Biden’s future legislative agenda. Democrats will remain in charge in the Senate.
Whitmer urges both parties to "stand up" to violent rhetoric, threats as she embarks on second term
(CNN) - Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, sworn in for a second term Sunday, called the sentencing last week of two men convicted of plotting to kidnap her "just," while urging both parties to confront threats and violent rhetoric."Whether it is someone harassing Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh or Congressman Fred Upton here in Michigan, or me, or our attorney general, or secretary of state, it's unacceptable," she told CNN's Kaitlan Collins in an interview the day she was sworn in. "But I do think it's important that people on both sides of the aisle, who care more about...
POLITICO Playbook: Closing the books on 2022
IN MEMORIAM — “Barbara Walters, trailblazing TV icon, dies at 93,” by ABC’s Luchina Fisher and Bill Hutchinson: “Walters joined ABC News in 1976, becoming the first female anchor on an evening news program. Three years later, she became a co-host of ‘20/20,’ and in 1997, she launched ‘The View.’ … In a career that spanned five decades, Walters won 12 Emmy awards … At ABC, her interviews were wide-ranging and her access to public figures, unparalleled … She also developed a reputation for asking tough questions.”
Inside the Jan. 6 committee’s massive new evidence trove
The panel's evidence provides the clearest glimpse yet at the well-coordinated effort by some Trump allies to help Trump seize a second term he didn’t win.
Conservatives threaten to withhold critical McCarthy support, hours before speaker vote
Further developments Monday indicated the GOP leader's staunchest critics still aren't ready to give him the votes he needs, despite his last-ditch efforts to shore up support.
Meet the House GOP’s newly crowned comedy king
From the borderline to the unpredictable to the absolutely random, everyone in the House GOP has a story about Tim Burchett.
Opinion | Releasing Trump’s Tax Returns Was the Right Decision
Now the American people know what they had a right to know all along.
Biden begins 2023 with a stronger hand to play and an inclination to play it
A reelection announcement is not yet finalized. But, should it come, it may be sooner than expected.
McCarthy relents on key conservative demand — but uncertainty remains over speaker bid
The proposed tweak to the House’s no-confidence vote could present a serious threat to McCarthy as his conference takes power this week.
