ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Sunday shows preview: 118th Congress to begin; Experts focused on inflation, Russia, China

As the 118th Congress begins next week, the slowing, but still sky high, rate of inflation and America’s increasingly rocky relationships with Russia and China are likely to dominate the Sunday morning talk shows on New Year’s Day. Inflation showed further signs of cooling in November, after several months of record-high numbers. The annual inflation rate came…
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Biden's new year pitch focuses on benefits of bipartisanship

CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — President Joe Biden and top administration officials will open a new year of divided government by fanning out across the country to talk about how the economy is benefiting from his work with Democrats and Republicans. As part of the pitch, Biden and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell will make a rare joint appearance in McConnell’s home state of Kentucky on Wednesday to highlight nearly $1 trillion in infrastructure spending that lawmakers approved on a bipartisan basis in 2021. The Democratic president will also be joined by a bipartisan group of elected officials when he visits the Kentucky side of the Cincinnati area, including Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky and Republican Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio, the White House said. Biden’s bipartisanship blitz was announced two days before Republicans retake control of the House from Democrats on Tuesday following GOP gains in the November elections. The shift ends unified political control of Congress by Democrats and complicates Biden’s future legislative agenda. Democrats will remain in charge in the Senate.
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Detroit

Whitmer urges both parties to "stand up" to violent rhetoric, threats as she embarks on second term

(CNN) - Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, sworn in for a second term Sunday, called the sentencing last week of two men convicted of plotting to kidnap her "just," while urging both parties to confront threats and violent rhetoric."Whether it is someone harassing Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh or Congressman Fred Upton here in Michigan, or me, or our attorney general, or secretary of state, it's unacceptable," she told CNN's Kaitlan Collins in an interview the day she was sworn in. "But I do think it's important that people on both sides of the aisle, who care more about...
MICHIGAN STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Closing the books on 2022

IN MEMORIAM — “Barbara Walters, trailblazing TV icon, dies at 93,” by ABC’s Luchina Fisher and Bill Hutchinson: “Walters joined ABC News in 1976, becoming the first female anchor on an evening news program. Three years later, she became a co-host of ‘20/20,’ and in 1997, she launched ‘The View.’ … In a career that spanned five decades, Walters won 12 Emmy awards … At ABC, her interviews were wide-ranging and her access to public figures, unparalleled … She also developed a reputation for asking tough questions.”
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy