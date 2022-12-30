Read full article on original website
marlinmag.com
2023 Boat Buyers Guide: Walkarounds
Versatile vessels that provide anglers with plenty of real estate to fight fish while still offering space to duck out of the elements. Walkaround boats are utility vehicles, combining deep-V hulls and high freeboard to handle rough waters offshore, varying levels of interior cabin space for protection from the elements and for overnight trips, and all-around access for crew to cast, follow fish, and handle lines. The helm-forward design allows for a spacious fishing cockpit, and interior amenities can vary from bare bones to fully appointed. You can find walkarounds from about 20 feet in length to the 30s.
marlinmag.com
Yellowfin 39 Offshore: 2023 Boat Buyers Guide
Rooted in performance handling, in 1998, Yellowfin entered the premium center-console category. It remains among the most recognized and coveted brands in that segment, drawing customer praise for fishability, comfort, speed, and fuel efficiency. Still committed to making the best offshore fishing boats, as well as bay boats, hybrids and...
marlinmag.com
2023 Boat Buyers Guide: Center-Consoles
The center-console is unbeatable when it comes to effective big-water fishing. The basic concept emerged decades ago, providing 360 degrees of access to the rail, making the timeless design a natural for fishing. Today’s models are more advanced in construction and utility, representing the pinnacle of refinement and engineering.
marlinmag.com
Regulator 34: 2023 Boat Buyers Guide
In 1988, Regulator Marine set out to reinvent the deep-V center-console experience, and engineered what today it proudly calls the Legendary Ride. Tested against the challenging conditions of their native North Carolina Outer Banks, the tough sport-fishers—23 to 41 feet long and each built by hand—are known for superb fit-and-finish and a dry, comfortable ride.
marlinmag.com
Grady-White Canyon 306: 2023 Boat Buyers Guide
Grady-White Boats’ attention to detail is as unchanging as its focus on continual improvement. Its boats feature the brand’s exclusive SeaV2 hull, and boast unsinkable foam-filled hull construction, true self-bailing cockpits, and iconic versatility, luxury, and value. The celebrated brand builds boats from 18 to 45 feet in...
denver7.com
These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker
Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
allthatsinteresting.com
Mysterious Structure Seen Poking Out Of Florida Beach Determined To Be A Shipwreck From the 1800s
Archaeologists believe that the vessel sank sometime in the 19th century when ships were as prevalent as "Amazon trucks." After two hurricanes battered a beach at Daytona Beach Shores in Florida, local residents started to notice wooden structures poking out from the sand. Now, archaeologists have announced that they believe the storms revealed a lost 19th-century shipwreck.
Fishermen Land Record-Breaking Behemoth Bluefin Tuna After 5+ Hour Fight
Three recreational fishermen off the coast of North Carolina had to battle adversity while fighting to haul in a 900-pound Atlantic Bluefin Tuna. The species grows to exceptional sizes compared to the Pacific stock of the species and is one of the premier saltwater sportfish in the world. In addition to just the size and might of the fish itself, the anglers toiled with a broken fishing line, a harpoon line on the verge of breaking, and an interfering pod of dolphins before ultimately landing the behemoth tuna.
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
WXIA 11 Alive
Yes, warming up your car before driving in cold weather can damage the engine
Winter is officially here — and winter storms are hitting many parts of the United States. In frigid temperatures, it’s a common practice for many drivers to let their cars warm up for a while before hitting the road. Some vehicles even have a preset feature that lets drivers start their cars remotely.
Top Speed
This Chinese Cruiser Makes A Laughing Stock Of The Harley-Davidson Iron 883
The global footprint of Chinese motorcycle companies is getting bigger with each passing day. While the industry still hasn’t made huge strides yet, some of its products are rather impressive. Case in context is the MBP C650V cruiser that has reached British and European markets to set the middleweight cruiser segment ablaze. More importantly, it makes popular cruisers like the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Kawasaki Vulcan 650 look unimpressive.
20 Useless Products Dealerships May Try To Sucker You Into Purchasing
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
fox56news.com
How long do electric cars last?
) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
Huge Sturgeon Takes Off in ‘Insane Jump’ Right Beside Anglers’ Boat
A giant river monster made an insane jump next to a fishing boat and the angler’s got it all on video, turning the clip into one of the latest viral sensations. The wild footage was captured recently during a Yves Bisson charter traveling on the Fraser River in British Columbia.
torquenews.com
The $10 Harbor Freight Tool That Can Save You From a $1,000 Scam
Here’s a recent scam attempted on me that failed thanks to a certain level of distrust of dealership mechanics and a $10 Harbor Freight tool every car owner should own. Earlier I’ve shared with readers that in the interest of keeping peace within my family, I am not allowed to work on my spouse’s 2018 Kia. My spouse’s logic, however, determines that I am allowed to take her precious SUV to the dealership for its recommended service according to a neat little service record book they gave her upon buying the car new. Lucky me.
How to Heat Up Your Car Faster
Of the many futilities that winter forces you to endure, few feel more pointless than idling in a cold family car watching your breath for 10 minutes while you wait for the engine to warm up. But do you have to warm up your car to make it comfortable? Contrary to belief, this is not best or only solution to the problem. In fact, the process wastes gas (and therefore money), and is also woefully inefficient. Mechanics and researchers say there’s a better way.
1970 Hemi Cuda Found After Life Of Racing
Here’s a car that used its power to the fullest…. The hemi Cuda, a legendary muscle car within the classic automobile enthusiast industry. Heralded for its incredible engine options, great performance on the track, and good looks, this is the dream car of mini car people young and old. You might be surprised to find one of these vintage cars driving around town but even more surprising would be to find one for yourself. If you’re looking to get into the world of barn finds, cars like this one are the main goal of every adventure.
What is the purpose of small black dots in car windshields
Have you ever noticed black dots along the top of your window? If you have, do you know what these tiny dots are and the purpose they serve?. The black dots that appear on the windshield, black rims, and windows are called frits.
A Millionaire's Abandoned Classic Car Collection
These trucks may soon get back on the road. There are many classic car collections circulating in the world waiting to be found. Some of them feature absolutely pristine models hidden away in a barn while others show a sad sight of what looks like a graveyard with vintage automobiles riding left and right. However very few are as versatile And interesting as this particular gathering of classic cars. So, let’s answer the question that many of us have had at some point in our lives, what kind of cars do millionaires like?
One of the Rarest Corvettes of All Time Is Headed to Auction
Much of the excitement around the Corvette brand centers around the sports cars to come. The current eighth-generation of Chevrolet’s icon will soon go hybrid and all-wheel drive for the first time ever, and hardcore fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming (2025?) ZR1. But the real ‘Vette diehards? They shouldn’t look forward to the ZR1, but instead look backwards to the ZL-1.
