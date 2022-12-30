Read full article on original website
This Is Why We Eat Greens And Black-Eyed Peas On New Years Day
It has been a tradition where I grew up in Rock Hill, South Carolina for as long as I can remember. This is why we eat greens, black-eyed peas and cornbread on New Years Day. Sure, it is a great meal, but it also has some origins you may not have known about till now.
New Year's Day is just around the corner, meaning it's time to write your resolutions and partake in the Greek custom of smashing plates before the clock strikes twelve. The special day is all about good fortune and prosperity. So, if you're looking to usher in more luck in 2023, be sure to also enjoy a plateful of lucky foods!
Here’s how black-eyed peas became synonymous with New Year’s cooking
Whether it's pork, grapes, pomegranate or fish, some of our simplest foods are inadvertently considered to be the luckiest. To add to the list is black-eyed peas, the famed legume (not the American musical group) used in stews, salads and dips. Thanks to Southern superstition and a rich history dating back to the 1700s, the earthy yet creamy white beans are also a popular staple for New Year's dinner.
Dolly Parton's Cornbread Recipe Needs Only 3 Main Ingredients and is Perfect For Holiday Gatherings
In addition to being one of the greatest singers and songwriters of all time, an accomplished author and a talented actor, she's also a darn good cook. Longtime Dolly fans know she's a pro in the kitchen, especially when it comes to whipping up southern specialties. She published her cookbook Dolly's Dixie Fixin's: Love, Laughter, and Lots of Good Food From My Tennessee Mountain Kitchen in 2006 and it's filled with delicious home cookin' recipes from her mom Avie Lee Parton, mother-in-law 'Mama' Ginnie Dean and her own favorites. But if you're looking for something to serve the family over the holidays, you can't go wrong with the Smoky Mountain Queen's cornbread.
The Best Cajun Black-Eyed Peas Recipe in the World
"The Black Pot Talks Back" is one of the best Cajun cookbooks ever written. It was initially published in 1991 by Cajun authors Joyce and Bob Sevin. The Sevins put together a collection of Cajun recipes that are second to none. One is found on page 145 of their delightful cookbook that's now in its fourth printing. It's a recipe for "Blackeye Peas" and "Field Peas".
Black-Eyed Pea Soup With Ham Hocks
Perfect for New Year’s Day or any time you need a comforting dish, this Black-Eyed Pea Soup is like a hug in a bowl. Made using dried black-eyed peas, smoky ham hocks, and hearty collard greens, this satisfying soup comes together effortlessly with the help of your slow cooker.
