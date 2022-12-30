Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest
The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
'He touched people in all situations': McKees Rocks, Pittsburgh community react to Damar Hamlin injury
McKEES ROCKS — Outside of the McKees Rocks and Central Catholic High School communities, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is viewed as an athlete, a number, a pawn on a chessboard in the National Football League. Within those communities though, as well as the Buffalo community overall, Hamlin, 24,...
Football World Not Happy With Paul Finebaum This Morning
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum went off on Jim Harbaugh on Monday morning. Michigan fell to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Saturday night. The Wolverines are one-and-done in the playoff for the second straight year. Finebaum believes Michigan "choked." "This is the sixth straight time it's...
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamilton's Charity Raises Millions In Donations After Life-Threatening Collapse
The Buffalo Bills player's toy drive raised almost $4 million after he was stricken by cardiac arrest during "Monday Night Football."
Comments / 0