SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - An ambulance driver from Mississippi died early Sunday (Jan. 1) in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Slidell, Louisiana State Police said. The victim -- identified as 36-year-old John Crow of Pascagoula -- was wearing a seat belt, but still sustained fatal injuries when the 2021 Chevrolet ambulance he was driving crashed into the back of a 2020 Volvo Straight Box Truck shortly before 1 a.m., the LSP said. The wreck occurred on the westbound side of I-10 near Louisiana Hwy. 1090 in St. Tammany Parish.

SLIDELL, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO