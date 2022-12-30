Read full article on original website
EMT dies in foggy crash on I-10 while transporting patient
NEW ORLEANS — An emergency medical technician (EMT) was driving an ambulance to bring a patient to a hospital just after midnight when he was killed in a crash on I-10, according to Louisiana State Police. There was dense fog with almost no visibility, authorities with several agencies confirm.
Acadian EMT dies in New Year’s I-10 crash; ‘We are heartbroken at this loss’
Authorities are sending messages of condolence and support following a fatal crash on New Year's day that claimed the life of a 36-year-old EMT.
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Worst day of my life.’ Man sentenced in deadly DUI crash that killed Keesler airman.
A former civilian contractor will spend a decade in prison for hitting four airmen on Keesler Air Force Base, killing one and injuring the three others, while he was high on fentanyl and other drugs. Emmett Jason Bennett, 25, of Biloxi, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a...
WLOX
Pascagoula man dies in overnight wreck on I-10 while driving ambulance
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WLOX) - An Emergency Medical Technician from Pascagoula is dead after an overnight wreck in Louisiana. John Crow, 36, died in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 10 in St. Tammany Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. Authorities said Crow was heading westbound driving an ambulance with...
WLOX
Suspect in fatal 2020 Latimer hit-and-run arrested in Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A traffic stop in Pascagoula just minutes into the new year saw the arrest of a fatal hit-and-run suspect from over two years ago. Ernesto Antonio Rodriguez, 32, was taken into custody during the early hours of Sunday morning near the corner of Jackson Avenue and St. Francis Street. Rodriguez was pulled over for driving under the influence.
utv44.com
Victim in fatal Mobile NYE shooting identified
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE:. The man who was killed in Saturday's mass shooting, 24-year-old Jatarius Rieves, had an arrest record dating back to 2018. His charges ranged from burglary to domestic violence to robbery. But he was still fortunate enough to have family who loved him... and who...
NOLA.com
Ambulance driver killed in early-morning I-10 wreck
An Acadian Ambulance driver was killed early Sunday morning when the ambulance, which was transporting a patient, rear ended a box truck on Interstate 10 in Slidell, according to Louisiana State Police. The victim was identified as 36-year-old John Crow of Pascagoula, Miss. The patient and an emergency technician suffered...
Mississippi man driving ambulance dies in crash near Slidell, State Police say
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - An ambulance driver from Mississippi died early Sunday (Jan. 1) in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Slidell, Louisiana State Police said. The victim -- identified as 36-year-old John Crow of Pascagoula -- was wearing a seat belt, but still sustained fatal injuries when the 2021 Chevrolet ambulance he was driving crashed into the back of a 2020 Volvo Straight Box Truck shortly before 1 a.m., the LSP said. The wreck occurred on the westbound side of I-10 near Louisiana Hwy. 1090 in St. Tammany Parish.
EMT killed when ambulance crashes on I-10 in St. Tammany
NEW ORLEANS — A 36-year-old Emergency Medical Technician driving an ambulance was killed in a crash on I-10 near Highway 1090 in St. Tammany around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to State Police. Police said John Crow of Pascagoula was traveling along with two others in an Acadian Ambulance. Police...
WBUR
Protesters demand action over police killing of Jaheim McMillan
Protesters gathered in Gulfport, Mississippi on New Year's Day to call for the release of bodycam footage in the police killing of a 15-year-old Black teenager Jaheim McMillan. The footage has been viewed by McMillan's family, but not by the public. Marquell Bridges, a community activist who organized the protest,...
WDAM-TV
Mobile PD: 9 people wounded, 1 dead in downtown Mobile New Year’s Eve shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department reports that one person is dead and nine others are injured following a New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile. Police told FOX10 News that at about 11:14 p.m. they received a report that shots had been fired in the 200 block of Dauphin Street.
WLOX
Home of Grace clients battling addiction share New Year’s resolutions
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Many people are starting to write their New Year’s resolutions down as we approach 2023. This includes people battling addiction at the Home of Grace Addiction Treatment Center, who are looking forward to the new year. Zack Hinton is currently a client of Home of...
WLOX
Gulfport community mourns loss of ‘Jaguar Joe’ Casey
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport community is mourning the loss of Joseph Casey, who was known to many as “Jaguar Joe.”. Casey was a founding member of The Historical Society of Gulfport. “We will miss him very much,” President Betty Shaw told WLOX. One legacy he leaves...
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 E past Franklin Creek Rd EX 75
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As of 2:55 p.m., all lanes of I-10 eastbound are blocked following an incident just past the Franklin Creek Rd. exit (Exit 75). Law enforcement is currently on the scene redirecting traffic. MHP Trooper Cal Robertson says tow trucks are currently on the way to remove damaged vehicles. An alert sent out by MDOT says the delay should end by 4:15 p.m.
WLOX
Search warrant on Gulfport home leads to two arrests, drug and gun seizures
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A search warrant carried out by Gulfport PD on Wednesday has resulted in the arrest of Rashid Mequel Herring, 26, and Arthur Lamar Durr, 32. According to Sgt. Jason DuCré, the warrant was carried out on a house in the 3600 block of 19th Street.
WLOX
Highway Patrol stepping up enforcement in preparation for New Year’s weekend
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign continues throughout the country. If you are driving on the interstate or highways, you may notice more law enforcement officials patrolling the roads. Authorities across the Coast are stepping up their enforcement during New Year’s weekend.
Heavy fog causes multiple crashes on I-10, first responder dead
A crash on I-10 early Sunday morning claimed the life of first responder, 36-year-old John Crow of Pascagoula, Mississippi.
1 person in custody after deadly New Year’s Eve shooting that killed 1, injured 9
UPDATE (1/1 5:52 p.m.): Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they have a suspect in custody for the shooting that happened in downtown Mobile Saturday night. The suspect is receiving medical treatment. After treatment, they will be transported to Mobile Metro Jail and charged with murder. UPDATE 9:00 AM 1/1/23: Mobile Police sent […]
WTOK-TV
Legendary radio host “The Kenman” dies at 65, memorial set for Jan. 7
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Ken Stokes, better known as “The Kenman”, lost his battle with prostate cancer Monday, January 2, 2023. He was 65. Ken was from Biloxi, Mississippi. Ken got his start in Meridian as a radio host for Z95 with Ken Rainey then moved over...
darkhorsepressnow.com
MHP Responds To Deadly Wreck In Pearl River County
On Monday, December 26, at approximately 9:04 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by 37-year-old William T. Jones, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
