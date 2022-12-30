ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL

EMT dies in foggy crash on I-10 while transporting patient

NEW ORLEANS — An emergency medical technician (EMT) was driving an ambulance to bring a patient to a hospital just after midnight when he was killed in a crash on I-10, according to Louisiana State Police. There was dense fog with almost no visibility, authorities with several agencies confirm.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLOX

Pascagoula man dies in overnight wreck on I-10 while driving ambulance

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WLOX) - An Emergency Medical Technician from Pascagoula is dead after an overnight wreck in Louisiana. John Crow, 36, died in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 10 in St. Tammany Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. Authorities said Crow was heading westbound driving an ambulance with...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Suspect in fatal 2020 Latimer hit-and-run arrested in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A traffic stop in Pascagoula just minutes into the new year saw the arrest of a fatal hit-and-run suspect from over two years ago. Ernesto Antonio Rodriguez, 32, was taken into custody during the early hours of Sunday morning near the corner of Jackson Avenue and St. Francis Street. Rodriguez was pulled over for driving under the influence.
PASCAGOULA, MS
utv44.com

Victim in fatal Mobile NYE shooting identified

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE:. The man who was killed in Saturday's mass shooting, 24-year-old Jatarius Rieves, had an arrest record dating back to 2018. His charges ranged from burglary to domestic violence to robbery. But he was still fortunate enough to have family who loved him... and who...
MOBILE, AL
NOLA.com

Ambulance driver killed in early-morning I-10 wreck

An Acadian Ambulance driver was killed early Sunday morning when the ambulance, which was transporting a patient, rear ended a box truck on Interstate 10 in Slidell, according to Louisiana State Police. The victim was identified as 36-year-old John Crow of Pascagoula, Miss. The patient and an emergency technician suffered...
SLIDELL, LA
WAFB

Mississippi man driving ambulance dies in crash near Slidell, State Police say

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - An ambulance driver from Mississippi died early Sunday (Jan. 1) in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Slidell, Louisiana State Police said. The victim -- identified as 36-year-old John Crow of Pascagoula -- was wearing a seat belt, but still sustained fatal injuries when the 2021 Chevrolet ambulance he was driving crashed into the back of a 2020 Volvo Straight Box Truck shortly before 1 a.m., the LSP said. The wreck occurred on the westbound side of I-10 near Louisiana Hwy. 1090 in St. Tammany Parish.
SLIDELL, LA
WBUR

Protesters demand action over police killing of Jaheim McMillan

Protesters gathered in Gulfport, Mississippi on New Year's Day to call for the release of bodycam footage in the police killing of a 15-year-old Black teenager Jaheim McMillan. The footage has been viewed by McMillan's family, but not by the public. Marquell Bridges, a community activist who organized the protest,...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gulfport community mourns loss of ‘Jaguar Joe’ Casey

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport community is mourning the loss of Joseph Casey, who was known to many as “Jaguar Joe.”. Casey was a founding member of The Historical Society of Gulfport. “We will miss him very much,” President Betty Shaw told WLOX. One legacy he leaves...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 E past Franklin Creek Rd EX 75

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As of 2:55 p.m., all lanes of I-10 eastbound are blocked following an incident just past the Franklin Creek Rd. exit (Exit 75). Law enforcement is currently on the scene redirecting traffic. MHP Trooper Cal Robertson says tow trucks are currently on the way to remove damaged vehicles. An alert sent out by MDOT says the delay should end by 4:15 p.m.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

MHP Responds To Deadly Wreck In Pearl River County

On Monday, December 26, at approximately 9:04 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 11 in Pearl River County. A 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by 37-year-old William T. Jones, of Picayune, MS, was traveling north on Highway 11. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy