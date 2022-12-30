Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Pope marks New Year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis prayed for his predecessor’s passage to heaven and again expressed thanks for a lifetime of service to the church, during New Year’s Day appearances a day after Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died in retirement at the Vatican. St. Peter’s Basilica, where...
WDIO-TV
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI body lying in state at Vatican
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI ‘s body, his head resting on a pair of crimson pillows, lay in state in St. Peter’s Basilica on Monday as thousands of people filed by to pay tribute to the pontiff who shocked the world by retiring a decade ago.
WDIO-TV
Looted ancient sarcophagus returned to Egypt from US
CAIRO (AP) — An ancient wooden sarcophagus that was featured at the Houston Museum of Natural Sciences was returned to Egypt after U.S. authorities determined it was looted years ago, Egyptian officials said Monday. The repatriation is part of Egyptian government efforts to stop the trafficking of its stolen...
WDIO-TV
UN seeks court opinion on ‘violation’ of Palestinian rights
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has asked the U.N.’s highest judicial body to give its opinion on the legality of Israeli policies in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem. The Assembly voted by a wide margin, but with over 50 countries abstaining, on Friday...
