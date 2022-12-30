ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Rose captures Buc Classic championship over Red Bank

To conclude 2022, St. Rose took on Red Bank Regional in the championship of the Albert E. Martin Buc Classic Tournament. St. Rose was coming off of two twenty-point victories over Middletown North and Notre Dame, keeping their perfect 6-0 record intact. The path to the championship was not as easy for Red Bank, as the Bucs overcame a twelve-point deficit over top-seeded CBA in the semifinal round.
