To conclude 2022, St. Rose took on Red Bank Regional in the championship of the Albert E. Martin Buc Classic Tournament. St. Rose was coming off of two twenty-point victories over Middletown North and Notre Dame, keeping their perfect 6-0 record intact. The path to the championship was not as easy for Red Bank, as the Bucs overcame a twelve-point deficit over top-seeded CBA in the semifinal round.

RED BANK, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO