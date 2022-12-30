ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo’s deadly blizzard by the numbers: What made the storm so historic

(NEW YORK) -- It was a once-in-a-generation event. The major winter storm that impacted parts of the U.S. last week devastated Western New York. The Buffalo region, which is no stranger to snow, was walloped with prolonged whiteout conditions and freezing temperatures that contributed to dozens of fatalities. New York...
