I've Gotta Be Real With Y'all — I Feel Like I Wasn't Supposed To See These 23 Pictures, But Since I Did, You've Gotta See Them, Too

The Chinese zodiac is cycle consisting of 12 animals, each animal representing one year. People get categorised under the animal symbol that represents their birth year. The 12 animals are Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig respectively. The Chinese zodiac, also known as Shengxiao and a cycle that repeats every 12 years. The order of these signs has an associated legend to it, which is called Jade Emperor's Race. As per the story, the emperor held a race to decide who is the luckiest animal so that they can be added to the calendar. The first place was won by the Rat who was allotted the first year of the 12-year cycle, and so on.

