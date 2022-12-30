ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I've Gotta Be Real With Y'all — I Feel Like I Wasn't Supposed To See These 23 Pictures, But Since I Did, You've Gotta See Them, Too

By Angelica Martinez
 4 days ago

1. This big lighter that was opened up to reveal...a secret, tiny lighter hidden inside???:

Opened up a lighter and there was just another lighter inside from mildlyinteresting

2. This front porch-themed club box that makes it look like someone didn't want to move, so they just built the hockey arena around that person's home:

Hockey arena with a “front porch” club box from mildlyinteresting

3. This $10 US coin (which I personally did not know existed until today) that feels like fake currency an alien would casually give me while trying to blend in on Earth:

my husband got tipped with a $10 coin at work tonight from mildlyinteresting

4. This bottle of "Mr. Proper" — Europe's version of "Mr. Clean" — that feels like a fake brand you'd see in the background of a sitcom:

Instead of “Mr. Clean”, Europe has “Mr. Proper”. from mildlyinteresting

5. These pumpkin peel shavings that look like the part of a cooking video game that hasn't fully loaded yet:

Pumpkin peels look like low-resolution images from mildlyinteresting

6. The way this airplane got really foggy mid-trip aaaand the creepy lightning combined, which personally would've convinced me I was either A.) about to die or B.) about to be abducted by aliens:

The plane I’m in is super foggy for some reason from mildlyinteresting

7. These fake video games on display at Ikea that make me feel like I walked into an alternate universe that's only slightly different:

Fake game boxes in an IKEA showroom. from mildlyinteresting

8. The way this styrofoam container is sweating soy sauce like small, brown boils all over it:

This container sweating soy sauce. from mildlyinteresting

9. This sunflower, which I logically know is growing other sunflowers out of its center, but also kinda looks like it's eating other baby sunflowers in cold blood:

Sunflower seeds growing into sunflowers while still in the sunflower from interestingasfuck

10. This pretty white ornament set...that comes with a complimentary pickle ornament, in case you're into that:

White ornament set came with a pickle ornament from mildlyinteresting

11. This 1970s book about microwaving that feels like it's from an alternate dimension where microwaving is a lot cooler than, like, a means to heat up some mac and cheese real fast:

The graphic design of my grandmas 70s microwaving book is very dramatic. from mildlyinteresting

12. These mini tents that A.) make me feel like a giant and B.) look like they're made for fairies and squirrels only:

These mini tent displays at Academy Sports from mildlyinteresting

13. This massive (50 FEET TALL) leg lamp that would probably make me accidentally hit the car in front of me if I randomly drove by it, because WHAT EVEN:

The town I live in just put up a 50ft Leg Lamp, permanently. from mildlyinteresting

14. The way opening the blinds in this person's bedroom juuuuust the right amount projected the entire outside street onto their bedroom walls:

When my blind is open just the right amount, my bedroom becomes a giant pinhole camera from mildlyinteresting

15. This dragon-shaped tree that looks like something straight out of a fantasy movie:

This tree shaped like a dragon's head from oddlysatisfying

16. This radio hat that isn't that weird for being an antique, but gives off the strangest vibes for some reason:

Today I found a hat with an AM/FM radio in it inside an antique store from mildlyinteresting

17. Just...the fact that this is old ricotta cheese?? My brain cannot process this as being anything but some frosting where the food coloring hasn't been mixed in yet. I hate it very much:

My old ricotta I had forgotten in the fridge which had turned vivid violet from mildlyinteresting

18. This little yellow house that's making me question weather Up was simply a heart-wrenching animated movie or if it's actually a true store waiting to unfold IRL:

Found a house that looks like the one from "Up" in Vancouver, Canada from interesting

19. This unchanged, old-school Target snack corner that feels like hopping in a time machine straight back to the '90s:

This Target cafe hasn't changed since the 90s from mildlyinteresting

20. This mini, dessert-only McDonald's that, for some reason, feels like it only exists on a far off alien planet after they stole the McFlurry recipe:

There's a desserts-only mini mcdonalds outside my hotel from mildlyinteresting

21. This ominous circle that appeared over Beijing one evening that looks like a not so distant relative of Jean Jacket from Nope :

This circle that appeared in the evening sky over Beijing, China from mildlyinteresting

22. This, uh, edited McDonald's ad that certainly would've had me doing a McDouble take:

This bus stop advertisement was taken out of its case, vandalised and then placed back in its case from mildlyinteresting

23. And finally, this vending machine at the mall for buying social media likes that feels a little too Black Mirror for my taste:

A vending machine in a Russian mall is for buying likes on your social media from interestingasfuck

If you liked these, here are 20 more "things I feel like I wasn't supposed to see." h/t r/MildlyInteresting , r/Interesting , and r/InterestingAsFuck

