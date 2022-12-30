Read full article on original website
coladaily.com
Lexington-Richland School District Five to host teacher recruitment event
Lexington-Richland School District Five will hold its 2023 Teacher Recruitment Event on January 7 to give educators seeking employment in the district an opportunity to talk one-on-one with administrators. The recruitment event will provide opportunities for those near and far, with an in-person event and virtual event happening simultaneously. The...
'Reshaping and reforming stability': Midlands Fatherhood Coalition building Dad's Den to help men in Sumter, Lee, Clarendon Counties
SUMTER, S.C. — A 'Dad's Den' is coming soon to the Midlands Fatherhood Coalition's Sumter location. The nonprofit is currently fundraising to furnish the room, which will provide a safe space for men to bond with their children. "Reshaping and reforming stability within your life," Derek Baccus shared about...
'It’s just unbelievable': Sumter resident spends every day picking up litter in free time after noticing trash at Dillon Park
SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter community is taking notice as a man tries to clean up Dillon Park in his free time. "It’s just unbelievable," Akridge Stone thought when he saw the trash lying on the ground at the park. "This is too nice a place for people...
Richland County considering incentives for $323M investment, 310 new jobs
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Council will discuss tax incentives -- a Fee In Lieu agreement -- for a $323 million investment that would bring 310 new full time jobs to Pineview Industrial Park off Shop Road in Columbia. The deal, codenamed Project Viper, would be for a battery...
kool1027.com
Kershaw County Sheriff Updates Lugoff Donation Bin Case
On Monday, Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan updated the case of the body found in Lugoff. Via their facebook page, they say information is still very limited. They say they are NOT withholding any information from the public. An unidentified body was located in a clothing donation bin at 850 Highway 1 South in Lugoff on Saturday morning. SLED crime scene investigators were called to process the bin and properly recover the body. The body appears to have been in the bin for months. They believe it is an adult female based on the clothing located on the body. Kershaw County Coroner David West was able to scheduled an autopsy for Wednesday. The autopsy may give additional information but there will be a wait on lab work from the autopsy. Boan says, “I can assure you that your KCSO and coroner’s office investigators are thoroughly working this suspicious death. We will know more facts as the investigation moves forward. It is very early in the investigation. We are NOT ruling out anything at this time.”
COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt really...
coladaily.com
What's closed on Monday, January 2
With New Year's Day falling on a Sunday, some businesses and organizations will be closed on Monday, January 2 in observance of the holiday. All city of Columbia buildings and offices will be closed Monday, as will offices for most other cities, tows and counties. Emergency services, as always, are available via 911.
Rock Hill road named to honor memory of civil rights leader
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A portion of Crawford Road in Rock Hill has been named to honor the memory and legacy of David Boone, one of the most influential civil rights figures in the city’s history. Boone, known as “Brother David,” died in 2017 after a long battle...
WCTEL generates two tons of food donations
NEWBERRY COUNTY — When WCTEL asked its customers and members to give big, people listened. The organization’s first food drive of this kind, the “Give Big, Get Gig” initiative asked customers to donate at least three nonperishable food items for area food pantries in return for receiving a complimentary speed boost to WCTEL’s premier speed tier, one gigabit, for the month of December.
Customers near St. Andrew Road, Lake Murray Boulevard urged to boil water
IRMO, S.C. — Columbia Water is advising residents in a section of Irmo to boil following the rupture of a six-inch main. Officials said that water customers along St. Andrews Road from Fork Avenue to Lake Murray Boulevard and Lake Murray Boulevard customers from St. Andrews Road to Nursery Road should boil their water for at least a minute before drinking it or using it to cook. Water used to make ice should also be boiled before it is frozen.
WMBF
‘They need role models’: Impacted Florence County community reacts to shooting involving 2 teens
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A 15-year-old is in a hospital bed, while the teen accused of shooting him is now in jail. Florence County deputies arrested 17-year-old Javorious Gore Wednesday after they said he shot a 15-year-old along Allies Court, between Freedom Boulevard and National Cemetery Road. RELATED COVERAGE |...
WIS-TV
Columbia residents march in Rose Bowl Parade
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man who donated his kidney, marched in the Rose Bowl Parade with his wife, and their neighbor who is a kidney recipient. Thomas Dougall, a board member of Donate Life South Carolina and a kidney donor, his wife, Wendy Dougall, and their neighbor Jo Byrd, a kidney recipient all walked in the parade together.
columbiametro.com
Crash Course Columbia
The 2021-22 Midlands Regional Competitiveness Report highlighted a disturbing problem with retaining talent in the Columbia metro area. Sponsored by the Midlands Business Leadership Group and Engenuity SC, the Midlands Regional Competitiveness Report has been producing reports on our area’s business competitiveness in comparison with nine other regional markets since 2014.
WIS-TV
Funeral arrangements announced for Columbia Councilman Joe Taylor Jr.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Funeral arrangements have been made for Columbia Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 5 at First Presbyterian Church in Columbia, according to Dignity Memorial. Two Columbia City Councilmembers and Columbia City officials confirmed Taylor died earlier...
2 dead in Darlington County shooting, coroner says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed Monday night in a shooting in Darlington County, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. It happened on Gemini Drive, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, which said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation. A homicide unit was also investigating. […]
WIS-TV
Lizard’s Thicket celebrates 2023 with time-honored meal
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The first day of 2023 brought thousands of customers to Lizard’s Thicket restaurants across South Carolina. This was to honor an age-old tradition. “You know, we’re pretty superstitious in the south and you got to have your pork chops, your collards, and your black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day,” said Sara Krisnow, Community Relations Manager for Lizard’s Thicket.
Pedestrian killed in New Year's Day accident on I-20 in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a deadly New Year's Day collision involving a pedestrian on I-20 near Columbia, South Carolina. According to the report, the incident occurred around 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, near mile marker 71 in the westbound lane of I-20. That is near the location of Wilson Road/US-21, about one mile north of Columbia.
South Carolina senator ticketed for public intoxication apologizes
South Carolina State Senator Tom Davis was ticketed for public intoxication on Sunday.
WIS-TV
Pedestrian dead after collision in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Richland County. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the collision happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 1. A 2016 Nissan Rogue was traveling west on I-20 westbound near the 71-mile marker when the vehicle hit a person crossing the road.
wfmynews2.com
Crews find body of missing SC Lake Murray diver
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Search crews have recovered the body of a diver who went missing along Lake Murray several days ago. A spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) says the man was found Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. near where he initially went missing. The water in that area is about 130 feet deep.
