Colorado State

Eddie Bauer MicroTherm 1000 Down Hoodie review: super light and warm 4-season jacket

By Kim Fuller
 3 days ago

Eddie Bauer MicroTherm 1000 Down Hoodie: first impressions

The most standout detail of the Eddie Bauer MicroTherm 1000 Down Hoodie (available to buy direct from Eddie Bauer ) is the Responsible Down Standard (RDS)-certified 1000-fill goose down insulation. It’s most common to see down jackets , puffers and sleeping bags at a 650-fill standard or even up to 850-fill, but it’s rare to see 1000-fill.

Specifications

• List price: $399 (US) (not currently available in the UK)
• Weight: 284g / 10oz
• Materials: 1000-fill Responsible Down Standard (RDS) goose down insulation; 100% recycled nylon face fabric with DWR finish
• Fill Weight: 91g / 3.2oz
• Colors: Women’s: Dusty Blue / Ink Red; Men’s: Black / Coral

This down jacket has spacious panels on the front and back, with more narrow and stretchy panels on the sides of the jacket. Additionally, a lightweight performance fleece material is under each armpit, allowing for more freedom of movement and airflow. A zippered internal pocket on the upper left chest is where you can easily stuff the jacket into itself for easy storage and transport.

The Eddie Bauer MicroTherm 1000 Down Hoodie is durable with a recycled ripstop nylon with a DWR treatment for moisture shedding. This down jacket is not only ultra lightweight, it’s also ultra warm. These two top qualities, paired with the puffy’s durability and packability, made it a top choice for on-the-go and weather-variable outdoor adventures.

Eddie Bauer MicroTherm 1000 Down Hoodie: in the field

I’ve tested the Eddie Bauer MicroTherm 1000 Down Hoodie throughout the year, and it’s proven itself to be a four-season adventure jacket. This down jacket can be used as an outerlayer on cool mornings and evenings in the summer and fall months, and then it can transition to a midlayer under a shell in the cold months of winter and spring.

Above all, this down jacket is incredibly lightweight and warm. I really like the athletic fit that stays close to the body but there is stretch in the outer fabric that allows for great movement. I keep my Eddie Bauer MicroTherm 1000 Down Hoodie in our adventure van so I always have it to wear while camping, on early morning hikes and evening walks.

The Eddie Bauer MicroTherm 1000 Down Hoodie has an athletic fit that doesn’t restrict movement (Image credit: Eddie Bauer)

The RDS-certified down is extra lofty and the fluff of the fill feels like wearing a light sleeping bag, especially when you pull the hood over your head.

Last winter I took Eddie Bauer’s centennial anniversary edition of this jacket on a spring ski tour near Vail, Colorado. Since we were in mild, low-angle conditions, I was only carrying a small waist pack and it was easy to stuff and zip the jacket into its own pocket and bring it along. Once we got up to the top of the skin, our group hung out for a while with a picnic and the MicroTherm 1000 Down Hoodie was ideal to keep the chill off while we were hanging out in the snow.

I wanted to stay warm on the ski down so I kept the jacket on, and I was pleased that when I brushed against some branches in the trees the durable outer nylon fabric didn’t puncture or tear.

I have a number of down jackets in my gear closet, but since I’ve found this one to be the best combination of lightweight, super warm and durable, this down jacket is the one I reach for the most.

