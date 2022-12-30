Longtime ABC News anchor Barbara Walters has passed away at the age of 93. The trailblazing TV news broadcaster leaves behind a strong legacy as the first female anchor on the evening news and a career in the television industry spanning over fifty years. Walters was 93 at the time of her death, and is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline. Further details surrounding her death have not been released at this stage.Walters is best known for her long journalistic career and creation of The View. In 1976, Walters joined ABC News and became the first female anchor on an evening news program, before becoming a co-host of 20/20 in 1979. For over five decades, she interviewed a host of guests, including prominent politicians and celebrities. In 1997, she launched The View, appearing as a co-host until 2014, where she continued as an executive producer as well as a few interviews and specials for ABC News. “I do not want to appear on another program or climb another mountain,” she said upon her retirement from the program, making way for more talent to have their chance in the spotlight. “I want instead to sit on a sunny field and admire the very gifted women—and OK, some men too—who will be taking my place.”Whilst Walters has won several awards and grew up in a show business environment, she remained humble. “I would see [celebrities] onstage looking one way and offstage often looking very different. I would hear my parents talk about them and know that even though those performers were very special people, they were also human beings with real-life problems,” Walter told the Television Academy of Arts and Science in 1989 of the lesson she relied upon throughout her career. “I can have respect and admiration for famous people, but I have never had a sense of fear or awe.”

2 DAYS AGO