Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
A Guide to January's Exciting New TV Shows, From 'Poker Face' to ‘The Last of Us’
It’s time to wave goodbye to 2022 and hello to the clean slate of content that is 2023. Knives Out writer-director Rian Johnson keeps on sleuthing with the new Peacock mystery-of-the-week series Poker Face, led by Russian Doll and Orange Is the New Black star Natasha Lyonne. AMC continues its adaptations of author Anne Rice’s work with Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, led by The White Lotus actress Alexandra Daddario, who realizes she has some witchy ancestors. One of HBO’s most anticipated titles is finally here. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey helm The Last of Us, Craig Mazin’s new series for the premium content giant and adaptation of the popular apocalyptic video game of the same name. Plus, the series premieres of the Night Court revival and That ‘90s Show, and new seasons of Ginny & Georgia, Miracle Workers, and Mayor of Kingstown.
Collider
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2: Release Window, Sneak Peeks, Crossover, and Everything We Know So Far
When and Where Is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Coming Out?. Who Are the Cast and Characters of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2?. What Do We Know About Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2’s Story (And the Crossover Episode)?. What Is the Future of...
Collider
Matt Damon & Other Stars Who Turned Down Working With James Cameron
James Cameron is respected in Hollywood for making captivating films that resonate with mainstream audiences. For ten years, two of his blockbusters, Titanic and Avatar, were the first and second highest grossing movies of all time. His sequel Avatar: The Way of Water is currently dominating the box-office, leaving many...
Collider
How 'Deadwood' Updated the Traditional Western TV Series
Unlike most of the shows of TV's golden age, Deadwood was canceled prematurely. This bestowed a lot of unintended authority on the closing moments of its unexpectedly final episode. Over a decade later, the story was picked back up, as the cast reunited for Deadwood: the Movie. But the storyline was also continued, in another way, in a special feature on the DVD box set titled "Deadwood: the Meaning of Endings," a recorded conversation with iconoclastic showrunner David Milch in the immediate aftermath of the cancelation in which he spoke about how things might have continued if the show had gone on. He also offered, as consolation to disappointed fans, some paraphrased wisdom from the philosopher William James: "the idea of the end of a thing as inscribing the final meaning, is one of the lies... that we use to organize our lives."
Collider
Scary Doll Movies to Watch While You Wait to Be Scared by 'M3GAN'
On January 6th, the much anticipated M3GAN comes to theaters. The latest release from Blumhouse, about a young girl (Violet McGraw) who is gifted a lifelike, A.I. doll by her aunt (Allison Williams) looks to be a bonkers house of horrors when the overprotective creation begins to run amok and turn on the humans.
Collider
How to Watch 'MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street'
Amidst the popular true crime adaptations to the screen, such as The Tinder Swindler and Tiger King, Netflix has gained notoriety for releasing many instigating docuseries on real life crimes. The platform's latest installment is set to arrive soon, and it dives deep into the multi-billion dollar Ponzi scheme orchestrated by Wall Street financier Bernie Madoff. Through visual effects and a case filled with twists and turns, MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street will reveal the tactics used to run this fraudulent plan and how the financial system was blindsided by it for decades. If you are interested in this series directed by renowned filmmaker Joe Berlinger, here is a helpful guide to when and how you can watch it.
Collider
What Happened to John Woo’s 'Metroid' Movie?
For decades, Hollywood producers have been scouring the IP mines for that breakthrough video game to adapt, little heeding the proper flock of canaries. The 2000s in particular was a graveyard of once-promising franchises, including some of the most recognizable titles like Doom and Silent Hill, and who could forget the terrible reign of one Uwe Boll? At one point or another, the infamous director was linked to just about every game, from Metal Gear Solid to Warcraft. At one point, there were rumours (which Boll has denied) that his idea for Nintendo's flagship Metroid included Jessica Simpson. With that prospect in mind, a wild alternative is suddenly logical: John Woo’s Metroid. This was almost a reality back in the mid-2000s but fizzled out before the cameras started rolling (in slow-motion, with doves). Would John Woo’s take on the intergalactic bounty hunter have been better than the Boll pantheon? Yes, but it’s a long way from “better” to “good.”
Collider
Everything Leaving Hulu in January 2023
While Hulu will be bringing in plenty of great new titles this January, other popular films will be leaving the service, so mark your calendars and prepare for a movie binge if you've been meaning to watch any of these titles, because they won't be on the service for much longer. The ever-popular movie musical Mamma Mia! is one of the titles leaving if you're in need of some Meryl Streep and ABBA in your life. The first seven films in the Saw franchise will also be leaving the service in January. Other titles departing include American Assassin, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Say Anything, The Royal Tenenbaums, and Cast Away.
Collider
'Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte Prequel Releases First Image of Young Lady Danbury
Happy New Year, Bridgerton fans! 2023 is the year that will bring us the highly-anticipated prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which follows the titular Charlotte (India Amarteifio) as she marries a young King George (Corey Mylchreest), sparking a change throughout the Ton. Though the series is set some time before the events of the main Bridgerton series, audiences will still be able to get a glimpse at some of London society's most recognizeable faces in their younger days.
Collider
Disney+ Announces 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Release Date
Marvel fans can rejoice as an official release date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for Disney+ has been announced. With the film is continuing to see worldwide success at the box office, fans won't have to wait too long to revisit some of their favorite moments when it officially debuts on Disney's streaming platform on January 20, according to a recent report from CBR.
Collider
The Best Part of 'Treason' Isn’t Even Charlie Cox
The turn of the new year is proving to be the season of the television spy thriller. On the heels of Prime's Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and The Recruit, Netflix has unveiled yet another entry into the intelligence and espionage category with Treason featuring Daredevil star, Charlie Cox. And while it is a little strange seeing Charlie Cox operate with 20/20 vision, he's not even the best part of the show. That title would be shared among the female characters that orbit Cox's character, Adam Lawrence. Fans of Game of Thrones will recognize Oona Chaplin from the infamous Red Wedding Episode of the series. Here, She plays Lawrence's wife, Maddy De Costa, and is the emotional, beating heart of the five episode series. Also prominently featured is Olga Kurylenko (Black Widow, Quantum of Solace) as Kara Yerzova, a former Russian spy. Throw in some taut performances from Tracy Ifeachor as American CIA agent, Dede Alexander, and the young Beau Gadsden as Cox's rebellious teen daughter, Ella Lawrence, and it all makes for a committee of strong women that keep Treason moving at a brisk and exciting pace.
Collider
'Encanto' Co-Director Jared Bush Addresses the Bruno "Plot Hole"
The 2021 animated feature Encanto follows the "fantastical and magical" Madrigal family in early 1900s Colombia, hiding in an enchanted place called the "Encanto," with each member of the family bestowed with unique gifts, including Bruno (John Leguizamo). His magical power, however, had an unfavorable result that forced him to live among the rats, who served as his "telenovela" stars to keep him company. Considering the film's timeline, Bruno's knowledge of telenovela raises questions among fans, but Encanto's co-director, Jared Bush, has a straight response to the animated film's supposed plot hole.
Collider
Why Greta Gerwig Is the Perfect Filmmaker to Bring ‘Barbie’ to Life
The teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig’s much anticipated Barbie is finally here, giving us just a taste of its star-studded cast, campy costumes, and clever references to Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Mattel’s iconic Barbie and Ken dolls, it’s clear from just the minute-long teaser why Gerwig is the perfect director to bring Barbie to life on the big screen for the very first time.
Collider
Anime Series That Would Make Good Live-Action Adaptations
If the Netflix adaptation of Cowboy Bebop was a lesson, it was well taken by everyone except Netflix. Live-action One Piece, YuYu Hakusho, and even Death Note crowd the red streamer’s 2023 slate, like a convoy ascending the on-ramp toward a massive pileup. This is the fulfillment of an...
Collider
'Slow Horses' Season 3 Teaser Reveals a New Mission for Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden
Apple TV+ ended the year 2022 by giving fans a quick sneak peek at Season 3 of its latest thriller series Slow Horses. Season 2's action-packed finale officially concluded with a teaser trailer for its succeeding season unveiling that there are still far too many secrets to uncover in this spy drama series.
Collider
How Do We Handle Harry Potter Now?
At this point, there’s as much of a cottage industry of pieces about how to grapple with the Harry Potter franchise in the wake of repeated retrograde comments from J.K. Rowling as there is official merchandise of Harry Potter. Lindsay Ellis made videos on this topic years ago, while countless great essays, including those from the LGBTQIA+ community who hold a deep personal love for those books, have been published on the subject. The ubiquity of discourse over this topic isn’t random, but rather a reflection of how enduring both the Harry Potter saga and systemically ingrained transphobia are in our society. As long as Hot Topic sells Sorting Hats and transphobia is a thing in our world, we’re going to have to talk about what to do with the Harry Potter franchise in the wake of Rowling’s comments.
Collider
Our Favorite Star Wars Ripoffs From 'Rebel Moon' to 'Spaceballs'
In the annals of pop culture, perhaps no film franchise has had as much of an effect on the world as Star Wars. The space fantasy saga has captured the hearts and minds of generations, and will more than likely continue to do so through its various incarnations. In fact, the latest inspiration will be coming to screens in the form of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon. The massive space epic was ironically born from a Star Wars pitch that Snyder developed prior to Disney buying Lucasfilm, and Netflix is hoping to make it into a bona fide franchise.
Collider
Barbara Walters, Pioneering TV Journalist, Dead at 93
Longtime ABC News anchor Barbara Walters has passed away at the age of 93. The trailblazing TV news broadcaster leaves behind a strong legacy as the first female anchor on the evening news and a career in the television industry spanning over fifty years. Walters was 93 at the time of her death, and is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline. Further details surrounding her death have not been released at this stage.Walters is best known for her long journalistic career and creation of The View. In 1976, Walters joined ABC News and became the first female anchor on an evening news program, before becoming a co-host of 20/20 in 1979. For over five decades, she interviewed a host of guests, including prominent politicians and celebrities. In 1997, she launched The View, appearing as a co-host until 2014, where she continued as an executive producer as well as a few interviews and specials for ABC News. “I do not want to appear on another program or climb another mountain,” she said upon her retirement from the program, making way for more talent to have their chance in the spotlight. “I want instead to sit on a sunny field and admire the very gifted women—and OK, some men too—who will be taking my place.”Whilst Walters has won several awards and grew up in a show business environment, she remained humble. “I would see [celebrities] onstage looking one way and offstage often looking very different. I would hear my parents talk about them and know that even though those performers were very special people, they were also human beings with real-life problems,” Walter told the Television Academy of Arts and Science in 1989 of the lesson she relied upon throughout her career. “I can have respect and admiration for famous people, but I have never had a sense of fear or awe.”
Collider
10 Westerns Featuring Out-of-Place Characters
Smooth and slick gunslingers seem to be born for the dangers and adventures of living in the Old West. John Wayne and Clint Eastwood have built careers playing calm, cool frontier heroes. Other characters appear to have more to learn before surviving and thriving in the Wild West. While some...
Collider
New ‘M3GAN’ Clip Shows the Killer Doll Rebelling Against Her Creator
It’s hard to believe that 2023 is already upon us and the horror calendar isn’t wasting any time getting the bloody party started in the new year. The screaming begins this Friday with Blumhouse’s M3GAN from genre icon James Wan and director Gerard Johnstone. After a wildly fun marketing campaign full of Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish music, the film about an AI companion gone bad finally hits theaters this Friday. In preparation, Universal has released a new clip that teases M3GAN’s malicious power grab.
Comments / 0