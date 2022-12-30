Read full article on original website
EatingWell
5 Foods to Stock Up On in January, According to a Dietitian
The motivation to eat well come January 1st is not a new phenomenon. The start of the new year seems to be our signal for reflection and new beginnings. Even dietitians get excited by the motivation in the air! But you don't need to go to drastic measures, like cutting out certain foods, to reach your health goals. Rather, focus on filling your plate with more good-for-you foods that will help you feel your best and reach your health goals. As a dietitian, these are 5 of my favorite foods that I stock up on every January to help me do just that. Read on to learn more, plus what to make with these delicious ingredients.
The One Ingredient You Should Add To Your Coffee This Week To Curb Food Cravings, According To Nutritionists
As the days get colder, starting each morning with a hot cup of coffee becomes an increasingly important ritual for many of us. And with so many tasty seasonal drinks to choose from, it can be hard to resist going with sugary, festive options. Unfortunately, loading your coffee with the wrong ingredients can be seriously damaging to your health and should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight. Luckily, though, there’s one delicious spice that health experts say can actually help you on your fitness journey, all while adding some great flavor to your daily cup of joe: cinnamon.
MedicalXpress
Best cooking fats for healthy cholesterol levels
Are you trying to remember which fat is the good fat to use in the kitchen? If you are confused about whether to use unsaturated fats, polyunsaturated, monounsaturated or saturated fats when cooking, it's understandable. It can be confusing. Dr. Regis Fernandes, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist, says fats that raise...
5 breakfast staples linked to longer life, eaten by the healthiest people in the world
Nutritionist Stacy Simon said that black beans like those eaten in Costa Rica are rich in fiber and protein, and won't spike your blood sugar.
People Who Never Gain Weight Avoid This One Food, According to Nutritionists
In the midst of the holiday season, many of us are stressed about packing on extra pounds. Let’s face it: With so many parties and tempting treats (Christmas cookies and cocktails, anyone?), it’s difficult not to indulge. To manage your weight, it’s helpful to know what foods to...
EatingWell
8 Proteins You Should Eat Every Week, According to a Dietitian
Protein is known to be the ultimate macronutrient for muscle repair, immune support, healthy weight management and more. And including it in your diet every day is incredibly important for supporting your overall health. It is recommended that most Americans consume around 0.8 grams of protein per each kilogram of body weight, although this amount can vary based on the individual. This would equate to a 150-pound person needing approximately 55 grams of protein each day.
Looking to Get More Protein In Your Diet? These 10 Foods Pack More Protein Than An Egg
Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation's best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report's annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. When it comes to weight loss, protein reigns supreme. Whether you're...
The Worst Soup Ingredients For Inflammation Over 40, According To Dietitians
Soup season is officially in full swing–and when you’re using healthy ingredients, soup can be a fantastic meal that’s as nutritious as it is delicious (check out some of our favorite recipes!). On the other hand, though, adding the wrong ingredients to the mix can be detrimental to your overall health and weight loss goals. Unfortunately, some of your go-to soup add-ins may be causing inflammation.
Epicurious
Extra-Crispy Air Fryer Chicken Wings
You don’t need to bust out a big jug of oil or babysit a hot pot to get succulent, crispy chicken wings. This air fryer chicken wings recipe is here to help you achieve the best wings, proving deep-frying isn’t the only way to achieve deliciously crunchy results.
The Best Cajun Black-Eyed Peas Recipe in the World
"The Black Pot Talks Back" is one of the best Cajun cookbooks ever written. It was initially published in 1991 by Cajun authors Joyce and Bob Sevin. The Sevins put together a collection of Cajun recipes that are second to none. One is found on page 145 of their delightful cookbook that's now in its fourth printing. It's a recipe for "Blackeye Peas" and "Field Peas".
All the Healthy Benefits of Almonds, the Superfood Nut to Snack on Daily
New research finds yet another reason to eat almonds: gut health!
This 5-Ingredient Salad Recipe Is The Healthiest Way To Crush Your Weight Loss Goal In The New Year
Who doesn’t love a good salad?! Salads are always a great option if your goal is to eat healthier and lose weight. Luckily, salads can be just as tasty as they are healthy–as long as it’s made with the right ingredients. Some salad ingredients that have the best health benefits are arugula, edamame, tomatoes, red onion, and avocados.
wdfxfox34.com
Does Protein Powder Make You Gain Weight?
Originally Posted On: https://theathleticus.com/does-protein-powder-make-you-gain-weight/. 28% of all supplement consumption in gyms around the country is for protein powder, meaning that adults prefer protein over other supplements such as sports drinks and creatine. Protein powder is a popular supplement for people looking to increase their protein intake and improve their workout...
The Ultra-Processed Food Experts Say You Should Stop Eating Because It Causes Weight Gain, Inflammation And Belly Fat
Bread is a pantry staple in most homes, and there are so many varieties to choose from. From sprouted and seeded to gluten free and low-carb, everyone has their preference, whether it’s because they love the taste or because they’re trying to make the healthy choice. And while we all know that bread typically isn’t the best food to eat all the time if you’re trying to slim down, there’s one ultra-processed type in particular that health experts say you should definitely cut out for your overall health: white bread.
Dos and don'ts of healthy weight loss
Maintaining a healthy weight promotes long-term health. Being overweight or obese are risk factors for various conditions, including type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. The World Health Organization reports that the worldwide obesity rate has tripled since 1975. In 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults were overweight. Of these, more than 650 million were obese.
EatingWell
Ayesha Curry Shares Her Favorite Balanced Meals for Keeping Her Family Healthy
Ayesha Curry wears many hats. You may know her as an actress, cookbook author or cooking television personality. Or you may be familiar with her food and entertainment magazine Sweet July (which has recipes for everything from breakfast to drinks to dinner that we swoon over; it's published by our parent corporation, Dotdash Meredith). Not to mention, she's a mother of three and married to an NBA superstar. As if Curry didn't have enough on her schedule, she has partnered with MyFitnessPal to launch the 14-Day "Jumpstart Your Health" Challenge, which is focused on helping members keep up with their hydration, nutrition and physical activity goals in the new year.
fitfoodiefinds.com
Microwave Baked Potato
A microwave baked potato is a great side dish for any meal. It only takes a little olive oil, salt, and pepper and an 8-minute cook time and your side dish is ready. There is no question that potatoes may be the most beloved vegetable in all of the land. These microwave baked potatoes are just as tasty as baked potatoes in foil or crock pot baked potatoes, just done in less time.
Top 5 reasons to drink water
It is generally recommended that adults drink at least eight 8-ounce glasses of water per day, although the exact amount of water needed can vary based on factors such as age, gender, weight, and activity level.
studyfinds.org
Best Headache Medicine: Top 5 OTC Pain Relievers Most Recommended Across Expert Reviews
Headaches can be a real pain. Thankfully, most can be treated by safe and effective over-the-counter (OTC) pain relief medicines, when taken properly and discussed with a doctor, of course. We were wondering which brand name headache medicine and pain relievers were considered the best by experts. It can be...
How To Air Fry Frozen Shrimp For A Quick And Easy Protein
The air fryer continues to earn its reputation as a must-have kitchen appliance: Did you know you can just toss frozen shrimp in the fryer basket and they’ll be ready to eat in just a few minutes?. Yup. According to Lifehacker, it only takes the press of a few...
