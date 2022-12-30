Read full article on original website
sungazette.news
McLean Historical Society to mark 30 years
The McLean Historical Society will celebrate its 30th anniversary Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the McLean Community Center, 1234 Ingleside Ave. There will be several speakers who will offer brief vignettes of early McLean, including Palmer Robison, Dan DuVal, Lindesay Aquino and Carole Herrick. There will be light refreshments...
sungazette.news
Historical Society preps programs for first part of year
The Arlington Historical Society has announced its monthly programs for the first third of the new year. Events are held on Thursdays at 7 p.m. in the Reinsch Library on the main campus at Marymount University. They also can be watched online. The season begins on Jan. 12 with “The...
sungazette.news
Sister City includes Arlington photos in COVID exhibition
One of Arlington’s Sister Cities has mounted a major exhibition about its experiences coping with the COVID pandemic, and has included photos from the Arlington experience, as well. The Charlemagne Center in Aachen, Germany, has created the exhibition, which will run through mid-March. Curator Frank Pohle chose 11 pictures...
sungazette.news
Local, state DAR serving up scholarships for students
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution’s Arlington House chapter is participating in the state and national DAR’s scholarship programs. The application deadline for state-based scholarships is Jan. 10, with the deadline for national scholarships Jan. 31. In addition, the Arlington House chapter awards the Gladwell-Vautrin Memorial...
sungazette.news
Rotary Club effort makes winter a little warmer for students
Efforts by the Rotary Club of McLean provided more than 50 coats to students in need at Timber Lane Elementary School. The club hosted a coat drive starting in November. “A call to action was issued to Rotarians, their families and friends for donations of new winter coats for students,” the organization said. “Many students at the school lack enough warm clothing to stay protected throughout winter, and their parents lack sufficient funds to buy one.”
sungazette.news
Community-theater honors to be back for 2023
Consider it another sign of normalcy returning to a live-with-COVID world. The Washington Area Theatre Community Honors, or WATCH Awards, which as the name implies salutes the best in local community theater, will be back with an in-person awards program in 2023 after three years away. “The awards ceremony will...
sungazette.news
Commemoration will mark Dr. King’s 1963 visit to Arlington
The Arlington County government’s salute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be held on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Wakefield High School. The 2023 event will focus on Dr. King’s visit to Arlington in 1963 in advance of the March on Washington that year.
sungazette.news
Fairfax honors those who support tree canopy
The Fairfax County Tree Commission on Dec. 28 announced recipients of its 2021-22 Friends of Trees Awards. The commission is recognizing 12 county residents and groups as champions of the county’s urban forest and will honor them Jan. 5 at the organization’s online meeting. Since 1999, the Friends...
sungazette.news
Police: Unlocked vehicle with key inside ends up in D.C.
A man living in the 100 block of Patrick Street, S.E., told Vienna police on Dec. 21 at 3:05 a.m. that his vehicle had been stolen. The vehicle had been left unlocked with the keys inside, police said. A tracker on the vehicle showed its location was in the District...
sungazette.news
Police: Man captures bat that bit him
A resident living in the 200 block of Commons Drive, N.W., told Vienna police on Dec. 24 that he had been bitten by a bat in his home. The resident was able to catch the bat the following day. An officer transported the bat to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter,...
sungazette.news
Vienna police official completes FBI training program
Vienna Police Department Capt. Arturo “Art” Sylmar on Dec. 8 graduated from the 284th FBI National Academy Class. Attendance at the National Academy is by invitation only from the FBI to those who demonstrate strong leadership qualities in the law-enforcement community, Vienna police said. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend.
sungazette.news
Police: Man arrested after accumulating 15 misdemeanor warrants
A local resident on Dec. 19 at 5:45 p.m. requested to speak to an officer at the Vienna Police Department regarding an incident in Fredericksburg. The officer found the Fredericksburg Police Department had 15 misdemeanor warrants for the man charging him with five counts each of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, purchasing alcohol for an underage person and selling tobacco to an underage person.
sungazette.news
Police: Female youths assault store employee twice
On Dec. 24 at 1:28 p.m., an employee of a business in the 1300 block of South Joyce Street recognized several individuals entering the store who had been involved in previous incidents there, Arlington police said. The employee attempted to contact police, during which time one suspect knocked the phone...
sungazette.news
Police: Off-duty officer helps capture alleged bank robber
An off-duty Fairfax County police officer assisted with the Dec. 28 arrest of a 37-year-old Maryland man whom authorities think is connected multiple regional bank robberies. According to police, the suspect, Zachary Allen Hunter, entered the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 1498 North Point Village Center in Reston on Dec. 28 at 9:28 a.m.
sungazette.news
Police: Man displays his shortcomings to unwilling victim
On Dec. 24 at 1:34 p.m., a woman was inside a building in the 1600 block of North Inglewood Street when a man approached her and attempted to engage her in conversation, Arlington police said. The suspect then left the area, but returned a short time later with his pants...
sungazette.news
Witness reports verbal confrontation escalates to assault
On Dec. 23 at 6:58 a.m., an officer was flagged down in the 2000 block of 14th Street North by a witness who reported an assault, Arlington police said. Investigation revealed that the witness had been on hand when a verbal dispute between two individuals escalated, during which one of the individuals assaulted the other before fleeing on foot, police said.
