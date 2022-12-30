Read full article on original website
Sister City includes Arlington photos in COVID exhibition
One of Arlington’s Sister Cities has mounted a major exhibition about its experiences coping with the COVID pandemic, and has included photos from the Arlington experience, as well. The Charlemagne Center in Aachen, Germany, has created the exhibition, which will run through mid-March. Curator Frank Pohle chose 11 pictures...
Fairfax honors those who support tree canopy
The Fairfax County Tree Commission on Dec. 28 announced recipients of its 2021-22 Friends of Trees Awards. The commission is recognizing 12 county residents and groups as champions of the county’s urban forest and will honor them Jan. 5 at the organization’s online meeting. Since 1999, the Friends...
Commemoration will mark Dr. King’s 1963 visit to Arlington
The Arlington County government’s salute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be held on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Wakefield High School. The 2023 event will focus on Dr. King’s visit to Arlington in 1963 in advance of the March on Washington that year.
Community-theater honors to be back for 2023
Consider it another sign of normalcy returning to a live-with-COVID world. The Washington Area Theatre Community Honors, or WATCH Awards, which as the name implies salutes the best in local community theater, will be back with an in-person awards program in 2023 after three years away. “The awards ceremony will...
Police: Man captures bat that bit him
A resident living in the 200 block of Commons Drive, N.W., told Vienna police on Dec. 24 that he had been bitten by a bat in his home. The resident was able to catch the bat the following day. An officer transported the bat to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter,...
Police: Female youths assault store employee twice
On Dec. 24 at 1:28 p.m., an employee of a business in the 1300 block of South Joyce Street recognized several individuals entering the store who had been involved in previous incidents there, Arlington police said. The employee attempted to contact police, during which time one suspect knocked the phone...
Police: Unlocked vehicle with key inside ends up in D.C.
A man living in the 100 block of Patrick Street, S.E., told Vienna police on Dec. 21 at 3:05 a.m. that his vehicle had been stolen. The vehicle had been left unlocked with the keys inside, police said. A tracker on the vehicle showed its location was in the District...
Police: Man arrested after accumulating 15 misdemeanor warrants
A local resident on Dec. 19 at 5:45 p.m. requested to speak to an officer at the Vienna Police Department regarding an incident in Fredericksburg. The officer found the Fredericksburg Police Department had 15 misdemeanor warrants for the man charging him with five counts each of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, purchasing alcohol for an underage person and selling tobacco to an underage person.
Police: Off-duty officer helps capture alleged bank robber
An off-duty Fairfax County police officer assisted with the Dec. 28 arrest of a 37-year-old Maryland man whom authorities think is connected multiple regional bank robberies. According to police, the suspect, Zachary Allen Hunter, entered the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 1498 North Point Village Center in Reston on Dec. 28 at 9:28 a.m.
Repairs get started on I-395 bridge in Arlington
Repairs are underway on the weight-restricted (20 tons) southbound I-395/Route 1 Exit 8C bridge, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials said. The project is designed to improve safety and extend the overall life of the bridge, which carries southbound Route 1 over the 395 Express Lanes, the northbound I-395 general purpose lanes and northbound Route 110.
‘Mr. Vienna’ remembered fondly by many
One thing was common when Michael Rhodes was remembered by friends and fellow coaches. The Vienna native was a strong family man who touched many lives, loved his home town and was well liked by so many. Rhodes died during the recent holidays from complications of cancer, which he had...
Police: As suspects surround vehicle, driver flees
On Dec. 27 at 12:28 a.m., an individual exited a business in the 3100 block of 10th Street North and entered his vehicle when two suspects approached from either side, Arlington police said. The suspect on the driver’s side implied he had a firearm, police said. The victim exited...
Police: Deadly crash appears due to medical emergency
Arlington County police are conducting a death investigation in the wake of an incident that occurred on Dec. 23 at about 2:12 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a report of a crash at the intersection of Langston Boulevard and North Harrison Street. Preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of the...
Marshall boys finish 2-1 in basketball tourney
The Marshall Statesmen traveled to Wilmington, N.C., to play in the Hoggard Hoops Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament and finished with a 2-1 record. With the wins, the high-school team improved its overall record this season to 9-2, with a 1-0 mark in the Liberty District. In Wilmington, Marshall lost...
