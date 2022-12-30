ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

NBC Connecticut

UConn Receives Grant to Continue Work With Crumbling Concrete

A serious funding boost for UConn scientists researching our state’s crumbling concrete problem. Congressman Joe Courtney says UConn will receive $4 million to continue its work on preventing, detecting, and lessening the impact of defective concrete on walls and foundations. It’s part of the big federal spending bill Congress...
connecticuthistory.org

Creative License, or Fundamental Fact?

In 1973, in a fit of pre-Bicentennial fervor, the state legislature mandated that Connecticut’s license plates should display the state slogan the assembly had adopted 14 years earlier. Since the blue tags with white lettering declaring Connecticut the “Constitution State” were instituted, well over 100 million license plates have proudly proclaimed our state’s special connection to the Constitution.
therealdeal.com

Connecticut paid Sandy aid to repair multimillion-dollar homes

Millions of dollars in funds from a federal program designed to help low-income homeowners after Superstorm Sandy were doled out to dozens of people with expensive homes in some of the most affluent towns in Connecticut, Politico reported. Unlike New Jersey, Connecticut put no income threshold on aid eligibility from...
DoingItLocal

GOVERNOR LAMONT SUBMITS STATE POLICE CONTRACT TO THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that pursuant to the ratification of the agreement his administration reached with the Connecticut State Police (NP-1) Union, the administration has transmitted the contracts and accompanying details to the Connecticut General Assembly for its consideration. This contract is for the period of July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2026, covering wages, benefits, and working conditions.
D.J. Eaton

Volunteer English tutors sought by Connecticut non-profit for weekly online meetings with Ukrainians

ENGin volunteers tutor Ukrainians weekly.Photo byHeadwayonUnsplash. ENGin, a non-profit organization based in Connecticut, is looking for volunteer tutors to help young Ukrainians practice their English online. Tutors must speak English fluently but do not need to be native speaks or residents of an English-speaking country. They will be interviewed and trained before being assigned a Ukrainian student.
WTNH

Connecticut erases 43K cannabis convictions

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The new year also heralded a fresh start for thousands of people in Connecticut. The state officially erased 42,964 cannabis convictions Sunday morning, according to a tweet from Gov. Ned Lamont. The new year also brought in several new laws to the state. “It’s one step forward in ending the War […]
ctexaminer.com

After 18 Months, is Connecticut’s Conviction Integrity Unit Functioning at All?

After being in place for 18 months, Connecticut’s Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU) hasn’t proven itself. In truth, it hasn’t proven anything at all. For one, the hyperlink on the Chief State’s Attorney’s Office’s website that once connected an interested party to more information about the CIU is now removed, with no indication of whether it will be re-established.
Transportation Today News

Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently awarded a four-year contract for management of the Hartford, New Haven, and Stamford divisions of CTtransit to RATP Dev USA, a company that operates and maintains urban and intercity transportation systems on four continents. Under the contract, RATP Dev USA will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of […] The post Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project appeared first on Transportation Today.
fox61.com

Connecticut health officials seeing COVID spike

CONNECTICUT, USA — As people across Connecticut return to school and work after holiday gatherings, urgent care centers are filling up with people testing positive for COVID-19. All eight counties now falling on the CDC’s medium- to high-alert for COVID, places where hospitalizations are the highest. “So, what...
WTNH

Gold Star Memorial Bridge rehab project gets $158.2M federal grant

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A $158.2 million federal grant will speed up rehabilitation work on the northbound span of the Gold Star Memorial Bridge, according to an announcement Thursday. “Infrastructure investments like this increase the safety, longevity, and efficiency of one of our state’s most important bridges,” Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti […]
WTNH

Home heating help available in the new year for Conn. families

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There is hope for struggling Connecticut families in the new year. Additional money is coming to the state for families who qualify for energy assistance. The big spending package approved by Congress included an extra $20 million dollars in home heating aid. Kristina and Tyrell Walton both work multiple jobs to […]
