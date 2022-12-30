Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
UConn Receives Grant to Continue Work With Crumbling Concrete
A serious funding boost for UConn scientists researching our state’s crumbling concrete problem. Congressman Joe Courtney says UConn will receive $4 million to continue its work on preventing, detecting, and lessening the impact of defective concrete on walls and foundations. It’s part of the big federal spending bill Congress...
Connecticut saw more moves out of state in 2022, according to study
Connecticut again saw more people moving out than moving in during 2022, but it was not in the top 10 of outbound migration states. The post Connecticut saw more moves out of state in 2022, according to study appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
connecticuthistory.org
Creative License, or Fundamental Fact?
In 1973, in a fit of pre-Bicentennial fervor, the state legislature mandated that Connecticut’s license plates should display the state slogan the assembly had adopted 14 years earlier. Since the blue tags with white lettering declaring Connecticut the “Constitution State” were instituted, well over 100 million license plates have proudly proclaimed our state’s special connection to the Constitution.
wshu.org
Accessing smartphones allows Connecticut police departments to improve 911 calls
Emergency dispatch centers in Connecticut are using game changing technology to help with 9-1-1 emergency calls. Fourteen centers across the state are using a new system called “Prepared911 LIVE,” which allows them to harness the power of smartphones. Michael Chime, the company’s CEO and co-founder, said emergency centers...
Political clashes leave CT Baby Bonds program in limbo
Connecticut was nationally lauded for its passage of a law that would implement a baby bonds program. Here's how the program never got funded.
therealdeal.com
Connecticut paid Sandy aid to repair multimillion-dollar homes
Millions of dollars in funds from a federal program designed to help low-income homeowners after Superstorm Sandy were doled out to dozens of people with expensive homes in some of the most affluent towns in Connecticut, Politico reported. Unlike New Jersey, Connecticut put no income threshold on aid eligibility from...
Failure to Launch: The mental health task force that never happened
Fissel believes the task force is being blocked by DHMAS, the state agency overseeing mental health and addiction funding and policy. The post Failure to Launch: The mental health task force that never happened appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
DoingItLocal
GOVERNOR LAMONT SUBMITS STATE POLICE CONTRACT TO THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY
(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that pursuant to the ratification of the agreement his administration reached with the Connecticut State Police (NP-1) Union, the administration has transmitted the contracts and accompanying details to the Connecticut General Assembly for its consideration. This contract is for the period of July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2026, covering wages, benefits, and working conditions.
Volunteer English tutors sought by Connecticut non-profit for weekly online meetings with Ukrainians
ENGin volunteers tutor Ukrainians weekly.Photo byHeadwayonUnsplash. ENGin, a non-profit organization based in Connecticut, is looking for volunteer tutors to help young Ukrainians practice their English online. Tutors must speak English fluently but do not need to be native speaks or residents of an English-speaking country. They will be interviewed and trained before being assigned a Ukrainian student.
Connecticut erases 43K cannabis convictions
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The new year also heralded a fresh start for thousands of people in Connecticut. The state officially erased 42,964 cannabis convictions Sunday morning, according to a tweet from Gov. Ned Lamont. The new year also brought in several new laws to the state. “It’s one step forward in ending the War […]
ctexaminer.com
After 18 Months, is Connecticut’s Conviction Integrity Unit Functioning at All?
After being in place for 18 months, Connecticut’s Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU) hasn’t proven itself. In truth, it hasn’t proven anything at all. For one, the hyperlink on the Chief State’s Attorney’s Office’s website that once connected an interested party to more information about the CIU is now removed, with no indication of whether it will be re-established.
BEST OF 2022: Small shifts in power hide big changes within Connecticut General Assembly
More than half of the seats in the CT House and nearly two-thirds in the Senate will have turned over since 2018, some more than once.
Conn. cannabis shops to open soon, Mass. businesses brace for impact
SPRINGFIELD — Thomas Macre has visited recreational marijuana shops in Massachusetts. He has seen Connecticut plates in the parking lot and thought about the Connecticut money going into the till. Soon, as a co-owner of manager of Still River Wellness in Torrington, Connecticut, Macre will be in a position...
Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently awarded a four-year contract for management of the Hartford, New Haven, and Stamford divisions of CTtransit to RATP Dev USA, a company that operates and maintains urban and intercity transportation systems on four continents. Under the contract, RATP Dev USA will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of […] The post Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project appeared first on Transportation Today.
BEST OF 2022: In eastern CT, Electric Boat military contracts launch economic boom
Submarine work is on the upswing once again, and eastern CT — with 41 towns and a population of roughly 435,000 — is steadying for the boom.
fox61.com
Connecticut health officials seeing COVID spike
CONNECTICUT, USA — As people across Connecticut return to school and work after holiday gatherings, urgent care centers are filling up with people testing positive for COVID-19. All eight counties now falling on the CDC’s medium- to high-alert for COVID, places where hospitalizations are the highest. “So, what...
The Jewish Press
Living in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Just Got More Expensive
The secular New Year has brought with its celebrations a few moans and groans, at least for people living in the tri-state area. The prices of gasoline, electricity and natural gas are all going up in the Empire State. New York’s seven-month fuel tax holiday ended with the start of...
New laws go into effect for Connecticut in 2023
Several new laws have gone into effect for the start of the new year.
Gold Star Memorial Bridge rehab project gets $158.2M federal grant
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A $158.2 million federal grant will speed up rehabilitation work on the northbound span of the Gold Star Memorial Bridge, according to an announcement Thursday. “Infrastructure investments like this increase the safety, longevity, and efficiency of one of our state’s most important bridges,” Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti […]
Home heating help available in the new year for Conn. families
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There is hope for struggling Connecticut families in the new year. Additional money is coming to the state for families who qualify for energy assistance. The big spending package approved by Congress included an extra $20 million dollars in home heating aid. Kristina and Tyrell Walton both work multiple jobs to […]
Comments / 1