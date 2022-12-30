Read full article on original website
Related
WHEC TV-10
Pope marks New Year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis prayed for his predecessor’s passage to heaven and again expressed thanks for a lifetime of service to the church, during New Year’s Day appearances a day after Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died in retirement at the Vatican. St. Peter’s Basilica, where...
WHEC TV-10
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI body lying in state at Vatican
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI ‘s body, his head resting on a pair of crimson pillows, lay in state in St. Peter’s Basilica on Monday as thousands of people filed by to pay tribute to the pontiff who shocked the world by retiring a decade ago.
Comments / 0