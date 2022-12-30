Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chancellor Brewington declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man sues Nebraska officials, all of the state's county election commissioners alleging fraud
Attorneys for all 93 county election commissioners in Nebraska and high-ranking state officials have asked a district judge to toss a Lincoln man's lawsuit against them as frivolous. Rick Hill's suit — against Gov. Pete Ricketts, Secretary of State Bob Evnen, Attorney General Doug Peterson, Speaker of the Legislature Mike...
InsuranceNewsNet
State seeks to freeze assets of Lincoln investor at center of $44M bank fraud investigation
Grand Island Independent, The (NE) The Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance has moved to freeze the assets of a. investor and a number of his companies or funds at the center of an investigation into alleged bank fraud described as potentially one of the largest in state history. Assistant...
iheart.com
New Charges for Man Who Conducted Shooter Drill
(Omaha, NE) -- New charges are being filed against the man accused of conducting a frightening shooter drill in Omaha. Authorities say John Channels entered the Catholic Charities near 92nd and Bedford on May 19th and fired blanks from a handgun, causing people to panic. He was charged with making terroristic threats, but his defense attorney says the drill was planned in conjunction with Catholic Charities leaders. The Omaha World-Herald reports Douglas County prosecutors have added a child sexual assault case, with 22 more charges, against Channels. The Air Force security officer at Offutt Air Base was the underage victim's Taekwondo instructor. The 27-year-old could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted in the two separate cases.
klkntv.com
A murder-suicide in David City has Nebraska State Patrol investigating
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol revealed two people were found dead in a possible murder -suicide inside a house inside David City. The bodies were discovered Friday afternoon by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office after they were called in by family to conduct a welfare check around 4th and K Street.
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County official advocates for keeping inheritance tax
KEARNEY – The Nebraska Legislature is likely going to repeal the inheritance tax this year. NACO Executive Director Jon Cannon told Buffalo County Commissioners on Dec. 13 that there is a “movement to get rid of it entirely.”. “On that issue, we stand alone as county officials,” said...
InsuranceNewsNet
Ohio auditor finds no fraud in teacher pension fund, but wants one change
NBC - 4 WCMH (Columbus, OH) COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – — Ohio auditors found no evidence of illegality in the State Teachers Retirement System but suggested the group bolster its transparency. In a 71-page special audit released Thursday, Auditor. office said a "limited review" revealed no evidence of...
Individual, small business health plans must cover abortion, new rules state Individual and small business health insurance plans must cover abortion care in N.J., new rules state
Press of Atlantic City (NJ) New Jersey will require individual and small business health insurance plans to cover abortion care starting. The new rules will take effect for large businesses later in 2023, state officials said in a news release. New Jersey. is already among the states with the strongest...
WOWT
Club Carwash investigates damage hundreds of damage claims
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A clean car, but bubbled bumper -- the result of a chain reaction incident earlier this year inside the Club Carwash near 72nd and Sorensen. “The track kept the cars moving so we kept bumping into the car in front of us, or the car behind us kept bumping into it,” said Kendra Tait, a Club Carwash customer.
YMI: NJ Department of Banking and Insurance Announces Abortion Coverage Requirements for 2023 Plan Year
Following votes by the boards of both the Individual Health Coverage Program and the Small Employer Health Benefits Program, the. today announced that requirements for comprehensive abortion coverage among insurers in the individual and small employer markets will take effect for the start of the 2023 plan year on. January...
kfornow.com
2 People Shot To Death In David City
DECEMBER 31, 2022 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident in which two adults were found dead in a home in David City. Their bodies were discovered Friday afternoon after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called by family members to conduct a welfare check at a home in the 1100 block of N 4th Street in David City.
Nonprofit report identifies Richmond as facing increased risk of climate disasters
Richmond Times-Dispatch (VA) The city of Richmond has more factors that put it at risk for future weather disasters in coming years than any other locality in. , according to a report published. Rebuild by Design, a nonprofit organization researching ways to adapt and prepare for climate change, found that...
klkntv.com
Inflation Reduction Act provides billions to help Nebraska farmers preserve environment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new year means new help is on the way for Nebraska farmers thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. It’s all in an effort to fight climate change especially for those communities hit hard by flooding and drought, which Nebraska saw plenty of last year.
InsuranceNewsNet
States challenge Biden to lower drug prices by allowing imports from Canada
Credit: John Moore/Getty ImagesQuality Journalism for Critical Times The Biden administration is facing mounting pressure from states to let them import medicine from Canada to help lower prescription drug costs. Colorado on Dec. 5 became at least the fourth state to seek federal permission to use the strategy, following Florida, New Hampshire, and New Mexico. President Joe Biden…
InsuranceNewsNet
The toll extreme weather took in the U.S. during 2022, by the numbers
And the catastrophe that was Hurricane Ian steamrolled parts of Florida and lumbered up the East Coast this fall, leaving tens of billions of dollars of damage in its wake and killing more than 125 people. While weather disasters strike the United States every year, 2022 brought the latest reminder that extreme events, fueled in part by the warming planet, are…
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmakers see chance to revive failed efforts at reforming criminal justice, prisons
A year after a data-driven effort to relieve Nebraska’s prison overcrowding crashed and burned, some lawmakers are hopeful of resurrecting criminal justice reform in the 2023 Nebraska Legislature. Sen. Justin Wayne, an Omaha attorney who appears in line to become the new chairman of the committee that deals with...
InsuranceNewsNet
After Jan. 6 Committee findings, Sidney Powell is trying to save her law license
As the House Jan. 6 committee wrapped up its final report this month, Sidney Powell, onetime lawyer for former President Donald Trump, doubled down on her claims of election fraud in court documents filed in the State Bar of Texas’ sanctions case against her. Despite the committee’ s findings that Trump led a“ multi-part” conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential…
KETV.com
'Potential for a lawsuit': State leaders clash over $567M canal project
PERKINS COUNTY, Neb. — The fight for water between Nebraska and Colorado is also dividing state leaders. The Perkins County Canal Project would divert water from the South Platte River into Nebraska as Colorado continues to grow and desire more water. Engineers published their evaluation of the project. "Colorado...
CORRECTING and REPLACING Former Apple CEO John Sculley Bets on eternalHealth, a Medicare Health Plan in Boston, and Joins as the Chairman of the Board [Business Wire India]
Please replace the release dated December 29, 2022. with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions to the second paragraph. FORMER APPLE CEO JOHN SCULLEY BETS ON ETERNALHEALTH, A MEDICARE HEALTH PLAN IN. BOSTON. , AND JOINS AS THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD. eternalHealth, the first Medicare Advantage Health...
InsuranceNewsNet
Colorado's wildfire risk is so high some homeowners can't get insured. The state may create last-resort coverage.
State lawmakers are preparing to introduce a bill in the legislature that would create a quasi-governmental program offering basic home insurance to the growing number of. homeowners who say they can't get coverage from private companies because the risk of wildfire is growing. The Colorado Division of Insurance. has fielded...
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather ready to pounce in Nebraska once again
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Winter weather is getting ready to embrace parts of Nebraska again, even if many of its residents are ready to wrap their arms around another round of cold and snow conditions. A total of 25 Nebraska counties are under a winter storm warning, mostly in the northwest...
Comments / 0