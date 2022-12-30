If more people read newspapers the recent Insurance Company Update Law signed into law last week wouldn't have passed. It includes making homeowners responsible for attorney fees if they are forced to sue the insurance company because their company did not pay a lawful and justifiable claim. Until last week the law was if the insurance company did not comply with its legal obligation, they paid for the attorneys. Now it is the homeowner who must pay even if they win. So now it's "you try to cheat me, I must pay!"

1 DAY AGO