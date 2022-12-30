Read full article on original website
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
LETTER: State representatives do not represent us
If more people read newspapers the recent Insurance Company Update Law signed into law last week wouldn't have passed. It includes making homeowners responsible for attorney fees if they are forced to sue the insurance company because their company did not pay a lawful and justifiable claim. Until last week the law was if the insurance company did not comply with its legal obligation, they paid for the attorneys. Now it is the homeowner who must pay even if they win. So now it's "you try to cheat me, I must pay!"
A fraud-filled 2022: Scammers and lawsuits fill the news
The year included plenty of high-profile fraud incidents and trends. COVID-19 fraud cases consistently drove strong traffic to InsuranceNewsNet. Some of the incidents included significant settlements and impacts. Such as a May settlement by Allianz, which agreed to pay $6 billion to settle charges that its investing division defrauded clients by hiding losses and risks that led a hedge fund to collapse during the 2020 market meltdown.
Doctor and Office Manager Indicted in Scheme to Defraud Medicare, Manufacture and Distribute Fentanyl: Office of Regulatory Affairs
a pain management physician, and his office manager,. , are charged in a federal grand-jury indictment with perpetuating a long-running scheme to commit healthcare fraud and to manufacture and distribute adulterated fentanyl. Smith made his initial appearance today before. U.S. Magistrate Judge. Bernard G. Skomal. . Smith’s bond was...
Floyd County approves mediation proposal with law enforcement center and courthouse update architect
The Floyd County Board of Supervisors made a move Friday morning to settle litigation against the architect for the county. and courthouse update projects that have ended up costing much more and taking much longer than originally estimated. The Board of Supervisors and Prochaska Associates. , of. Omaha, Nebraska. ,...
Judicial Council of California Issues Opinion in First American Title Insurance Vs. Arkesh Ventures and Kaushik Banerjee Case
In the Court of Appeal of the State of California ,. , Plaintiff and Respondent, v. et al., Defendants and Appellants. Plaintiff First American Title Insurance Company, Inc. (First American) obtained a default judgment against defendants. Kaushik Banerjee. and. Arkesh Ventures, Inc. (collectively, defendants) in an action to enforce a...
