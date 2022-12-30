ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LETTER: State representatives do not represent us

If more people read newspapers the recent Insurance Company Update Law signed into law last week wouldn't have passed. It includes making homeowners responsible for attorney fees if they are forced to sue the insurance company because their company did not pay a lawful and justifiable claim. Until last week the law was if the insurance company did not comply with its legal obligation, they paid for the attorneys. Now it is the homeowner who must pay even if they win. So now it's "you try to cheat me, I must pay!"
A fraud-filled 2022: Scammers and lawsuits fill the news

The year included plenty of high-profile fraud incidents and trends. COVID-19 fraud cases consistently drove strong traffic to InsuranceNewsNet. Some of the incidents included significant settlements and impacts. Such as a May settlement by Allianz, which agreed to pay $6 billion to settle charges that its investing division defrauded clients by hiding losses and risks that led a hedge fund to collapse during the 2020 market meltdown.
Doctor and Office Manager Indicted in Scheme to Defraud Medicare, Manufacture and Distribute Fentanyl: Office of Regulatory Affairs

a pain management physician, and his office manager,. , are charged in a federal grand-jury indictment with perpetuating a long-running scheme to commit healthcare fraud and to manufacture and distribute adulterated fentanyl. Smith made his initial appearance today before. U.S. Magistrate Judge. Bernard G. Skomal. . Smith’s bond was...
Judicial Council of California Issues Opinion in First American Title Insurance Vs. Arkesh Ventures and Kaushik Banerjee Case

In the Court of Appeal of the State of California ,. , Plaintiff and Respondent, v. et al., Defendants and Appellants. Plaintiff First American Title Insurance Company, Inc. (First American) obtained a default judgment against defendants. Kaushik Banerjee. and. Arkesh Ventures, Inc. (collectively, defendants) in an action to enforce a...
