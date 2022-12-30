Read full article on original website
Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
South Korea fines Tesla $2.2 million for exaggerating driving range of EVs
SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's antitrust regulator said on Tuesday it has decided to fine Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) 2.85 billion won ($2.23 million) for false advertising related to the driving range of its electric vehicles (EVs).
South Korea to require COVID tests for Hong Kong, Macau travellers
SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's health authorities said on Tuesday it will impose mandatory COVID-19 tests on travellers from Hong Kong and Macau, after Beijing's decision to lift stringent zero-COVID policies.
States challenge Biden to lower drug prices by allowing imports from Canada
Credit: John Moore/Getty ImagesQuality Journalism for Critical Times The Biden administration is facing mounting pressure from states to let them import medicine from Canada to help lower prescription drug costs. Colorado on Dec. 5 became at least the fourth state to seek federal permission to use the strategy, following Florida, New Hampshire, and New Mexico. President Joe Biden…
MetLife Statement on Enactment of SECURE 2.0 Act
Retirement Legislation included in the “Omnibus” Government Funding Package. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) issued the following statement today from. , head of MetLife’s Retirement & Income Solutions group, on the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act of 2022, also known as SECURE 2.0, being signed into law as part of the “Omnibus” government funding package:
Mass-affluent households miss out on liquidity of taxable accounts, study finds
Most mass-affluent households with $250,000 to $1 million in investable assets are missing out on taxable accounts and resulting liquidity, unlike households under age 35, according to a new research report by Hearts & Wallets. The “Portrait™ of U.S. Household Wealth: Sizing Opportunities from Retirement to High Net Worth and...
