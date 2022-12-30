ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

States challenge Biden to lower drug prices by allowing imports from Canada

Credit: John Moore/Getty ImagesQuality Journalism for Critical Times The Biden administration is facing mounting pressure from states to let them import medicine from Canada to help lower prescription drug costs. Colorado on Dec. 5 became at least the fourth state to seek federal permission to use the strategy, following Florida, New Hampshire, and New Mexico. President Joe Biden…
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

MetLife Statement on Enactment of SECURE 2.0 Act

Retirement Legislation included in the “Omnibus” Government Funding Package. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) issued the following statement today from. , head of MetLife’s Retirement & Income Solutions group, on the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act of 2022, also known as SECURE 2.0, being signed into law as part of the “Omnibus” government funding package:
InsuranceNewsNet

Mass-affluent households miss out on liquidity of taxable accounts, study finds

Most mass-affluent households with $250,000 to $1 million in investable assets are missing out on taxable accounts and resulting liquidity, unlike households under age 35, according to a new research report by Hearts & Wallets. The “Portrait™ of U.S. Household Wealth: Sizing Opportunities from Retirement to High Net Worth and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy