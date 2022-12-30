Read full article on original website
A bride missed her own wedding, lost thousands, and spent New Year's alone after Southwest canceled her flight
Katie Demko couldn't get to her wedding in Belize after Southwest canceled her flight. It has canceled thousands of flights since December 26.
Keven Moore: The risks of space heaters; avoid being one of the many victims of home heating fire deaths
Last weekend's winter storm Elliot's death toll is still rising and is expected to surpass 40, as the northeast starts to unthaw and dig out from the storm. The blizzard was predicted and proved to be a once-in-a-generation event that had many of us scrambling to supplement our heat sources at work and at home, by pulling out our space heaters.
Recent Findings in Infectious Diseases and Conditions Described by a Researcher from Boston University (1574. Patient, Health System, and Clinical Encounter Characteristics Associated with Use Of Antibiotics Without A Prescription In The United …): Health and Medicine – Infectious Diseases and Conditions
-- Investigators discuss new findings in infectious diseases and conditions. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Use of antibiotics without a prescription (purchased in. the United States. (. U.S. ), purchased in other countries, or obtained from friends and relatives) is potentially unsafe...
Patent Application Titled “System And Method Of Authenticating Devices For Secure Data Exchange” Published Online (USPTO 20220400009): Get Heal Inc.
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Chun, Jaewook (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Digital data exchange between devices is everywhere, with data constantly being exchanged between phones, laptops, servers, and other devices. As data is transferred between many devices, it becomes a challenge to ensure that the data is being exchanged securely, particularly when sensitive data is exchanged. Various methods for authenticating data exist. For example, many systems use account registration and login systems to ensure a given user or device is authorized to receive certain data. In other examples, a link and/or password can be provided to a device to give the device access to a meeting room where data is exchanged. These systems come with flaws, including that they rely on authentication information which can potentially be compromised and used by an unauthorized device.
Seoul National University Bundang Hospital Researcher Reports Recent Findings in COVID-19 (1781. Antibiotic Prescription Trends of Patients with COVID-19: Analysis of National Health Insurance Data in Republic of Korea): Coronavirus – COVID-19
-- Researchers detail new data in COVID-19. According to news reporting from Kyonggi Do,. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Although COVID-19 is a viral infection, it is known that antibiotics are often prescribed due to concerns about combined bacterial infection. Therefore, we aimed to analyze how many patients with COVID-19 received the antibiotic prescription as well as what kinds of factors contributed to it using the.
Liberty General Insurance Organises 42 Health and Wellness Camps Across the Country
MUMBAI, India , Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bid to create awareness about health check-ups and promote the importance of having a. organised 42 health and eye camps in Tier I, II, & III cities for police officials, and several motor dealers and their customers in CY2022. These camps were organised under.
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for fluid handling (USPTO 11524299): Labrador Diagnostics LLC
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Anekal, Samartha (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11524299, is. Labrador Diagnostics LLC. (. Wilmington, Delaware. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied...
Public Assistance – Paris Hospitals (AP-HP) Reports Findings in Chronic Hepatitis B Virus (Performance of Algorithms for Identifying Patients With Chronic Hepatitis B or C Infection in the French Health Insurance Claims Databases Using the ANRS …): Liver Diseases and Conditions – Chronic Hepatitis B Virus
-- New research on Liver Diseases and Conditions - Chronic Hepatitis B Virus is the subject of a report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The validity of algorithms for identifying patients with chronic hepatitis B or C virus (HBV or HCV) infection in claims databases has been little explored. The performance of 15 algorithms was evaluated.”
Lying for the job: Is it worth the risk of getting caught? Survey: 50% of Americans have lied on resumes
Beacon News, The (Aurora, IL) When was 17, she felt she had little choice but to lie on her resume to get jobs that would provide enough money to support her son and help her mother. She would embellish it with false details about her education level and the time she had spent at previous jobs. But Garcia needed the money and she was committed to learning the craft required wherever she landed, said the now-32-year-old mother.
Commercial Property Insurance Market May See a Big Move : MetLife, AXA, Allianz: The Global Commercial Property Insurance Market to witnessed good recovery in growth post of 2022 and is projected coverup market sizing during the forecast period (2022-2028).
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2022 -- Global Commercial Property Insurance Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) is the latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities, and leveraging with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Commercial Property Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
School of Public Health Reports Findings in Public Health (Impact of main residential locations on depressive symptoms among older adults in China: A Blinder-Oaxaca decomposition analysis): Health and Medicine – Public Health
-- New research on Health and Medicine - Public Health is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “With the development of urbanization in. China. , the scale of internal migration and the number of immigrants among older adults...
Observing ‘Dry January’ can bring lasting benefits, studies show
People who observe “Dry January,” abstaining from alcohol during the month, often drink less the rest of the year and show “striking improvements in their health,” Anahad O’Connor of The Washington Post reports. The observance “is widely viewed as a temporary test of willpower —...
Florida airports experience delays after air traffic computer issue, FAA says
The air traffic control computer issues disrupted flights at Florida airports Monday during one of the busiest travel days in the holiday calendar.
Colorado's wildfire risk is so high some homeowners can't get insured. The state may create last-resort coverage.
State lawmakers are preparing to introduce a bill in the legislature that would create a quasi-governmental program offering basic home insurance to the growing number of. homeowners who say they can't get coverage from private companies because the risk of wildfire is growing. The Colorado Division of Insurance. has fielded...
Hail storm leaves damage in wake
SEBRING — A hail storm created havoc and loads of damage as it hit the county on. . The widespread damage to the northern end of the county saw car and homeowners insurance claims skyrocket, making this the ninth story in the. Highlands News-Sun's. Top 10. Hail the size...
Mass-affluent households miss out on liquidity of taxable accounts, study finds
Most mass-affluent households with $250,000 to $1 million in investable assets are missing out on taxable accounts and resulting liquidity, unlike households under age 35, according to a new research report by Hearts & Wallets. The “Portrait™ of U.S. Household Wealth: Sizing Opportunities from Retirement to High Net Worth and...
DePaul University Reports Findings in Insurance (Can Moral Framing Drive Insurance Enrollment In the United States?): Insurance
-- Research findings on Insurance are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “To encourage health insurance uptake, marketers and policymakers have focused on consumers’ economic self-interest, attempting to show that insurance is a good deal or to sweeten the deal, with subsidies or penalties. Still, some consumers see insurance as a bad deal, either because they rationally exploit private risk information ( ‘adverse selection ‘), or irrationally misperceive the value due to cognitive biases (e.g., optimism).”
Nonprofit report identifies Richmond as facing increased risk of climate disasters
Richmond Times-Dispatch (VA) The city of Richmond has more factors that put it at risk for future weather disasters in coming years than any other locality in. , according to a report published. Rebuild by Design, a nonprofit organization researching ways to adapt and prepare for climate change, found that...
