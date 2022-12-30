Read full article on original website
3 big mistakes that can give scammers access to your bank accounts
Over $3 billion a year is estimated to be lost due to elder scams because they are typically financially secure, have good credit and are trusting.
SEC says Kaysville man, now deceased, defrauded investors of $29M
KAYSVILLE — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is trying to retrieve $29 million. man who allegedly swindled more than 50 people of their life savings in a 12-year investment scam. From. July 2011. until his death on. June 6, 2022. ,. , 50, induced people to invest through...
A fraud-filled 2022: Scammers and lawsuits fill the news
The year included plenty of high-profile fraud incidents and trends. COVID-19 fraud cases consistently drove strong traffic to InsuranceNewsNet. Some of the incidents included significant settlements and impacts. Such as a May settlement by Allianz, which agreed to pay $6 billion to settle charges that its investing division defrauded clients by hiding losses and risks that led a hedge fund to collapse during the 2020 market meltdown.
China Life Insurance Co Ltd Files SEC Form 6-K, Report of Foreign Issuer [Rules 13A-16 And 15D-16]: (Dec. 15, 2022): China Life Insurance Co Ltd
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a. The SIC code for this company is 6311, Life Insurance. file number is 0001193125-22-305345. The contact information for this company is 16. FINANCIAL STREET. , XICHENG DISTRICT,. BEIJING. F4 100033, 861063633333. Our editors provided additional information...
Global Indemnity Group, LLC Files SEC Form 8-K, Current Report: (Dec. 15, 2022): Global Indemnity Group LLC
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a. file number is 0001193125-22-306008. The contact information for this company is 3 BALA PLAZA EAST, SUITE 300,. BALA CYNWYD PA. 19004, 610-664-1500. Our editors provided additional information about Form 8-K: This is the “current report” that...
Patent Application Titled “System And Method Of Authenticating Devices For Secure Data Exchange” Published Online (USPTO 20220400009): Get Heal Inc.
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Chun, Jaewook (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Digital data exchange between devices is everywhere, with data constantly being exchanged between phones, laptops, servers, and other devices. As data is transferred between many devices, it becomes a challenge to ensure that the data is being exchanged securely, particularly when sensitive data is exchanged. Various methods for authenticating data exist. For example, many systems use account registration and login systems to ensure a given user or device is authorized to receive certain data. In other examples, a link and/or password can be provided to a device to give the device access to a meeting room where data is exchanged. These systems come with flaws, including that they rely on authentication information which can potentially be compromised and used by an unauthorized device.
Patent Issued for Mobile cash deposit system and method (USPTO 11526860): United Services Automobile Association
-- United Services Automobile Association ( San Antonio, Texas , United States ) has been issued patent number 11526860, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “The present disclosure generally relates to systems and methods for monetary deposits. More specifically, the present disclosure relates to systems and methods that facilitate provision of monetary deposits at locations remote from a traditional deposit facility or device.
Doctor and Office Manager Indicted in Scheme to Defraud Medicare, Manufacture and Distribute Fentanyl: Office of Regulatory Affairs
a pain management physician, and his office manager,. , are charged in a federal grand-jury indictment with perpetuating a long-running scheme to commit healthcare fraud and to manufacture and distribute adulterated fentanyl. Smith made his initial appearance today before. U.S. Magistrate Judge. Bernard G. Skomal. . Smith’s bond was...
State seeks to freeze assets of Lincoln investor at center of $44M bank fraud investigation
Grand Island Independent, The (NE) The Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance has moved to freeze the assets of a. investor and a number of his companies or funds at the center of an investigation into alleged bank fraud described as potentially one of the largest in state history. Assistant...
