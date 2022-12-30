Beacon News, The (Aurora, IL) When was 17, she felt she had little choice but to lie on her resume to get jobs that would provide enough money to support her son and help her mother. She would embellish it with false details about her education level and the time she had spent at previous jobs. But Garcia needed the money and she was committed to learning the craft required wherever she landed, said the now-32-year-old mother.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO