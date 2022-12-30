Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
The start of 2023 means carrying a gun without a license is now legal in half of US states: 'Lipstick, an iPhone, maybe a little Smith & Wesson .38'
2022 saw the second-highest number of mass shootings in the US ever, but access to guns without a permit is increasing at state and federal levels.
Will COVID tests still be free in 2023?
WGHP-TV (Greensboro, NC) ( NEXSTAR ) – Last winter, a massive surge in the coronavirus sparked the Biden administration to ship free at-home COVID-19 tests straight to people's homes. The federal government also made it mandatory for private health insurers to cover the cost of test kits. In 2023,...
InsuranceNewsNet
Will the Fed blink in 2023? Will Congress throw more fuel on the fire?
In the final week of 2022, we Americans can foresee two significant economic risks in 2023. The first one is a probability that the Federal Reserve will get weak-kneed and stop raising interest rates before inflation is truly under control. The second risk is that Congress will continue to spend...
InsuranceNewsNet
Lying for the job: Is it worth the risk of getting caught? Survey: 50% of Americans have lied on resumes
Beacon News, The (Aurora, IL) When was 17, she felt she had little choice but to lie on her resume to get jobs that would provide enough money to support her son and help her mother. She would embellish it with false details about her education level and the time she had spent at previous jobs. But Garcia needed the money and she was committed to learning the craft required wherever she landed, said the now-32-year-old mother.
InsuranceNewsNet
MetLife Statement on Enactment of SECURE 2.0 Act
Retirement Legislation included in the “Omnibus” Government Funding Package. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) issued the following statement today from. , head of MetLife’s Retirement & Income Solutions group, on the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act of 2022, also known as SECURE 2.0, being signed into law as part of the “Omnibus” government funding package:
China Life Insurance Co Ltd Files SEC Form 6-K, Report of Foreign Issuer [Rules 13A-16 And 15D-16]: (Dec. 15, 2022): China Life Insurance Co Ltd
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a. The SIC code for this company is 6311, Life Insurance. file number is 0001193125-22-305345. The contact information for this company is 16. FINANCIAL STREET. , XICHENG DISTRICT,. BEIJING. F4 100033, 861063633333. Our editors provided additional information...
InsuranceNewsNet
Investment Climate Panama
The mainstay of Panama's economy rests on a large, well-developed, and diversified services sector. Lying at the crossroads of the North and South American continents and the. benefits from its strategic location, with the offshore finance, insurance, shipping registry, and tourism industries generating jobs and revenue. The services sector accounts for over 70 percent of GDP, including the operation of the government-owned (since 2000)
Researcher from University of Washington Publishes New Studies and Findings in the Area of Health Insurance (A conceptual model of health insurance stability in the United States health care system): Health Insurance
-- Data detailed on health insurance have been presented. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “In the. health care system, people under age 65 are at risk of losing and regaining health insurance coverage over their lifetimes, which has important consequences for their physical and mental health.”
InsuranceNewsNet
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for assessing property development condition (USPTO 11527061): United Services Automobile Association
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Amann, Manfred (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11527061, is. United Services Automobile Association. (. San Antonio, Texas. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background...
InsuranceNewsNet
International Journal of Health Planning & Management Issues Research Articles in December 2022 Edition
HOBOKEN, New Jersey , Jan. 2 -- The International Journal of Health Planning and Management. , a peer-reviewed journal that says it features health policy, planning and management, published research articles on the following topics in its. December 2022. supplement edition:. PERSPECTIVE:. * From sharing voices to making decisions: The...
InsuranceNewsNet
Unemployment insurance in the U.S.: claims increased in the last week
The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits rose last week but remained in a range that indicates the labor market remains tight, despite the Federal Reserve working to cool labor demand as part of its attempt to curb inflation. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 9,000 to 225,000 on a seasonally adjusted basis…
InsuranceNewsNet
The toll extreme weather took in the U.S. during 2022, by the numbers
And the catastrophe that was Hurricane Ian steamrolled parts of Florida and lumbered up the East Coast this fall, leaving tens of billions of dollars of damage in its wake and killing more than 125 people. While weather disasters strike the United States every year, 2022 brought the latest reminder that extreme events, fueled in part by the warming planet, are…
InsuranceNewsNet
Seoul National University Bundang Hospital Researcher Reports Recent Findings in COVID-19 (1781. Antibiotic Prescription Trends of Patients with COVID-19: Analysis of National Health Insurance Data in Republic of Korea): Coronavirus – COVID-19
-- Researchers detail new data in COVID-19. According to news reporting from Kyonggi Do,. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Although COVID-19 is a viral infection, it is known that antibiotics are often prescribed due to concerns about combined bacterial infection. Therefore, we aimed to analyze how many patients with COVID-19 received the antibiotic prescription as well as what kinds of factors contributed to it using the.
Liberty General Insurance Organises 42 Health and Wellness Camps Across the Country
MUMBAI, India , Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bid to create awareness about health check-ups and promote the importance of having a. organised 42 health and eye camps in Tier I, II, & III cities for police officials, and several motor dealers and their customers in CY2022. These camps were organised under.
InsuranceNewsNet
“Insight-Led Activity Reporting And Digital Health Management” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220398181): Patent Application
-- A patent application by the inventors FANG, Richard (Belevue, WA, US); WAGLE,. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application has not been assigned to a company or institution. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Parents who have children...
InsuranceNewsNet
World’s richest tycoons lost $1.4 trillion this year
It turns out that much of the damage was self-inflicted: the alleged fraud of one-time cryptocurrency wunderkind Sam Bankman-Fried; Russia's devastating war against Ukraine that triggered crippling sanctions against its business titans; and, of course, the antics of Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, whose fortune is US $138 billion smaller than it was on…
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Patient Monitoring Device And System”, for Approval (USPTO 20220395196): Patent Application
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Ovalle, Wernher (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “As of. November 2017. , nursing homes are...
InsuranceNewsNet
Patent Issued for Digital therapeutic systems and methods (USPTO 11527314): WellDoc Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Hutchins, Carey ( Columbia, MD , US), Iyer, Anand (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Increased healthcare costs have limited patient access to appropriate care. At the same time, healthcare companies have increased provider workloads and limited physician-patient interactions. Digital therapeutics can offer a reduction in cost and a novel treatment implementation. However, digital therapeutics have yet to achieve critical mass due to a lack of a standardized value chain, lack of key processes, lack of metrics, and lack of best practices and benchmarking.
Comments / 0