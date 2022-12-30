Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.Malek SherifCalifornia State
The Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 70's Liberal HeydayAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Taco Bell Introduces EV Charging Stations in California - Customers Can Charge Their Cars While EatingTy D.California State
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Major Casualty Traffic Accident Occurs in Novato
Fatalities and Injuries Reported on Highway 101 in Single-Vehicle Crash. Two fatalities and multiple injuries occurred in Novato on December 29 following a single-vehicle traffic accident. The collision occurred along Highway 101 northbound close to Nave Drive around 11:41 p.m. when a Honda Civic struck the center divider and flipped into the lanes going southbound. The incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said two teenagers died and three sustained major injuries in the crash.
NBC Bay Area
Major Flooding Shuts Down Highway 101 in South SF
Highway 101 in South San Francisco was closed indefinitely in both directions Saturday morning due to major flooding, according to the California Highway Patrol. Caltrans crews responded to the scene to work on clearing the water from the roadway, but no estimated time was given for reopening. The CHP urged...
Hwy-101 to be closed ‘indefinitely' near South San Francisco due to flooding
US-101 will be closed in South San Francisco indefinitely due to ''major flooding," according to the California Highway Patrol.
Northbound Highway 1 in Santa Cruz remains close for debris removal
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE ON JAN. 2, 2023 AT 4:40 PM: Caltrans said that the closure on Northbound Highway 1 will remain closed until Tuesday morning. Officials said that crews continue to make progress removing trees and other materials which have accumulated against the bridge on Highway 1 where it crosses the San The post Northbound Highway 1 in Santa Cruz remains close for debris removal appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Cleanup continues in Bay Area after epic rain
The Bay Area may have awakened to sunshine on New Year's Day, but it is still experiencing the wrath of the storm. The deluge brought both rain and problems. In the Berkeley hills, a fallen tree in the 7700 block of Claremont Avenue was one of many examples of problems Bay Area residents were dealing with Sunday.
KMPH.com
Street flood alert issued after underpass undrivable in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (FOX26) — The Stockton Police Department has issued a street flood alert after an underpass became undrivable Saturday morning in Stockton. The flood alert is for the Hammer Lane underpass at the railroad tracks just east of Lorraine Avenue. The underpass is completely flooded. Officers are warning...
2 storm-pummeled East Bay neighborhoods pick up the pieces
DANVILLE -- Saturday's ferocious rainstorm affected everyone in the Bay Area but a couple of East Bay neighborhoods were hit particularly hard. On Sunday, they began the task of cleaning up the mess.What a difference a day makes.After Saturday's daylong deluge in the Bay Area, Sunday dawned bright and sunny with blue skies and dry roads.But the work was just beginning in one Danville neighborhood. Sycamore Valley Road remained closed Sunday as workers removed a couple of inches of sticky mud and, on Laurel Drive, Jaye Grant was raking debris out of her garden as she remembered what...
Video: Person rescued from submerged car in San Mateo
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — One person was rescued after becoming trapped in their submerged car in San Mateo, according to video shot on the scene. Video from the scene shows a black Hyundai full submerged in multiple feet of water on 42nd Avenue between El Camino Real and Pacific Boulevard. San Mateo Fire Department […]
KSBW.com
New photos show the extent of damage to Highway 9 caused by storm
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — New photos show the damaged done to Highway 9 in the Santa Cruz Mountains. On Saturday, an atmospheric river pummeled the Central Coast, causing flooding and extensive road damage. State Route 9 is closed from Vernon Street to Glengarry Road, south of Felton in Santa...
Paradise Post
Photos: Bay Area storm flooding traps drivers, forces evacuations
An atmospheric river storm dumped more than seven inches of rain on some parts of the Bay Area on Friday and Saturday, sending creeks over their banks and causing flooding that closed roads and trapped drivers, damaged homes and businesses and forced some evacuations. Here are photos from around the...
Bay Area highways and roads still closed Sunday due to storm damage
The atmospheric river pummeling the Bay Area is caused widespread flooding and even mudslides throughout the region.
KTVU FOX 2
1 killed, 1 injured in Oakland shooting
One man is dead and another injured after a shooting on International Boulevard and 69th Avenue on Sunday. The man who died was found at the location. The other victim was found after going to a hospital.
KTVU FOX 2
Roadways collapse near Oakland Zoo, Castro Valley homes
The entrance to the Oakland Zoo is impassable due to a huge sinkhole that formed when a culvert under the road collapsed. In Castro Valley, a portion of Redwood Road in the hills also collapsed. Homes in that area experienced severe flooding.
San Joaquin County issue a local emergency proclamation, officials say
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services declared a local emergency as damage from a New Year's Eve winter storm is assessed. Just before the official press release about the local state of emergency went out Tiffany Heyer, a spokesperson for San Joaquin County's Office of Emergency Services, said a proclamation is in the works and more information will be provided when it is signed.
SF police respond to shootings, stabbing on first morning of 2023
Police were busy in the early hours of Sunday morning as San Francisco Police Department officers responded to three separate shootings and a stabbing, all before 3 a.m.
Thousands without power in Rio Vista
RIO VISTA, Calif. — Well over 7,000 people in Rio Vista area are currently experiencing weather related power outages, according to PG&E's outage map.
KTVU FOX 2
1 dead, 1 injured in Oakland double shooting
Oakland police said a double shooting left one person dead, and another injured. The gunfire broke out near the MLK Jr branch of the Oakland Public Library, officials said.
KSBW.com
Hundreds forced to evacuate as San Lorenzo River floods nearby neighborhoods
FELTON, Calif. — Residents of the Felton Grove neighborhood were ordered to evacuate at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday as the San Lorenzo River flooded from the onslaught of rain brought by the atmospheric river. When the evacuation order was given the river sat at 17 feet, a foot above...
Santa Cruz sinkhole forms on Glenwood Drive
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) -- A sinkhole during the storm on Saturday caused delays in Santa Cruz County, according to county officials.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area braces for another storm
Monday will see light rain and another strong atmospheric river is headed to the Bay Area Wednesday and Thursday. KTVU's Steve Paulson expressed concern over this week's forecast.
