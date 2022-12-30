Read full article on original website
NFL puts Lions-Packers on Sunday night, after Seahawks-Rams. Pete Carroll sees no issue
NFL has created Detroit knowing if it is out of, or still in, the playoffs before it starts in Green Bay. That matters to Seattle.
Geno Smith shares extended moment with Zach Wilson after Seahawks beat Jets
If there was anyone who knows what Zach Wilson is going through right now it’s Geno Smith. The Seahawks quarterback and Wilson made sure to track down each other after Smith’s team defeated the Jets 23-6 in Seattle on Sunday. Smith was seen on video having a long chat with the Jets’ 2021 No. 2 pick, likely sharing some wisdom from his own Jets experience. Smith wasn’t drafted as high as Wilson, he was taken No. 39 overall by the Jets, but his early career path looks quite similar to where Wilson’s is headed. Smith was drafted in 2013 and made 30...
Column: Dolphins' choice of Tua over Herbert grows in its massive AFC fallout
Justin Herbert has led his team to a wild card. Dolphins' gamble failed, though Tua shouldn't be blamed, given his injury risk.
Jaguars sign former first-round pick ahead of big game
It is all hands on deck for the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of their pivotal Week 18 game against the Tennessee Titans. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Monday that the Jaguars have signed veteran defensive end Taco Charlton, best known for his stint with the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton will be joining Jacksonville’s practice squad. The 28-year-old... The post Jaguars sign former first-round pick ahead of big game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
