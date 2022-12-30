Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDAM-TV
Southern Miss heads into New Year with 2nd Sun Belt win
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Behind Austin Crowley’s 23 second-half points, the Southern Miss men’s basketball team squeaked out a 76-70 New Year’s Eve win over App State (7-8, 0-2 SBC). The Golden Eagles (13-2, 2-0 SBC) moved to 2-0 in Sun Belt play after downing the Mountaineers at Reed Green Coliseum.
WDAM-TV
Gas prices in Miss. remain steady in 2023
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A new year brings wishes for lower fuel prices in Mississippi. On Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, the average price of gas in Mississippi hit $2.81 per gallon, which is 13 cents lower than this time last year. “Down here it’s lovely, I live in Seattle...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg ushers in the New Year
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City rang in the New Year with the annual “Midnight on Front Street” celebration Saturday night. WDAM 7′s Will Polston offers a take on the lead-up for the New Year’s Eve celebration. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox?...
WDAM-TV
New babies born in 2023 in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The start of a new year is often marked by the births of new babies in the Pine Belt. In 2023, it appears the first baby born at a Pine Belt hospital was at Merit Health Wesley. According to Merit Health Wesley, a girl, named...
WDAM-TV
LIST: School closures ahead of severe weather threat
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As we prepare for severe weather Tuesday, some Pine Belt schools are already taking precautions by closing their schools tomorrow. The following schools announced closures on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Jones County School District - Closed. All classes will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
WDAM-TV
Laurel double homicide suspect caught in Ohio now back in Miss.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel double homicide suspect is finally back in Mississippi after he was captured in Ohio almost two months ago. According to the Laurel Police Department, 20-year-old Ronald Buckley is accused of killing two people outside a laurel laundromat. Buckley reportedly fled to Fremont, Ohio, where...
WDAM-TV
Pedestrian killed on Interstate 59 in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are investigating an incident under the Hardy Street overpass of Interstate that led to the death of a pedestrian. HPD said emergency personnel responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on I-59 just before 8 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Zoo brings back popular storytime for January
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Once Upon a Time, at a Zoo not-so-far-away, a storytime event was being held for free - every Friday in January 2023. The Hattiesburg Zoo will host a free storytime event for children who are not yet in school and their caregivers. Storytime will take place...
WDAM-TV
wreck in Jones County shuts down Hwy 15
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. Sheriff hits milestone with 350th ‘Most Wanted’ arrest
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reached a milestone over the New Year holiday with the arrest of its 350th “Most Wanted” individual. On New Year’s Eve, deputies arrested 40-year-old Chad McKean on a Bench Warrant issued by the Jones County Circuit Court judge for failing to appear for a status hearing. His original charges were for possession of meth with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and for possession of meth.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg police asking public's help in identifying robbery suspect
WDAM-TV
Protesters march in Taylorsville demanding answers in Rasheem Carter death
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Protesters marched in Smith County Saturday demanding answers in the death of Rasheem Carter. Carter, 25, lived in Laurel, but worked in Taylorsville. He went missing in October and was last seen at a Laurel hotel. His remains were found in early November, just outside Taylorsville.
WDAM-TV
Crash causes downed power lines on Hwy 15 South
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Highway 15 South is closed just south of the intersection of Lower Myrick Road due to a major vehicle crash with injuries and power lines down. Traffic is being diverted and multiple emergency services units and power...
WDAM-TV
Chick-fil-a raises traffic concerns days away from opening
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A new business is ready to open its doors down along the Evelyn Gandy Parkway to the City of Petal. Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said a multitude of chicken sandwich fans were looking forward to Thursday, the first day of Chick-fil-A officially opens. “Chick-fil-A’s been spot...
WDAM-TV
Jones County using extra manpower to patrol New Year’s weekend’s roads
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies will be working overtime special traffic enforcement details this weekend. Deputies will be working New Year’s Eve on Saturday and again on New Year’s Day on Sunday enforcing impaired driving laws. Funded by a grant provided by...
WDAM-TV
City of Petal dealing with deterioration of major bridge
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Recently, the City of Petal completed an infrastructure study on a bridge along East Eighth Street. The study showed deterioration issues---making the bridge impassable and residents having to seek an alternate route to get to town and to the upper elementary school. Petal Mayor Tony Ducker...
WDAM-TV
City of Petal excited for new Central Business District
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Friendly City is constantly trying to improve and develop businesses, and one way the mayor is trying to grow the city is through a proposed Central Business District. The idea is to open more avenues for investors to bring business into the city--industrial and commercial....
WDAM-TV
HPD asking public’s help locating robbery suspect
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who robbed a gas station clerk at gunpoint early Saturday morning. The robbery took place at the Circle K, 7060 U.S. 49 around 2 a.m. Saturday. Any information about the incident...
WDAM-TV
400 customers in Oak Grove community under boil water notice
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Around 400 households in north Lamar County are under a boil water notice. The North Lamar Water Association issued a boil water notice for a large portion of the Oak Grove Community on Monday, Dec. 2. The affected area stretches from the intersection of Old...
