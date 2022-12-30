LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Many have complained about constant flooding in the streets and residential areas of Lumberton due to a poor drainage system. Mayor Quincy Rogers said the city has spent more than $300,000 thousand to fix the water pipes underground, some of which are more than 40 years old. While he is proud of this work, he said it is just the beginning.

LUMBERTON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO