If I were to say, Newton discovered gravity after an apple fell on his, it's only natural that we picture an apple falling on his head. We can visualize the image in our heads, but as many recently found out, that is not the case for everyone. A small percentage of people are unable to do this. This is caused by a rare phenomenon known as aphantasia, which is essentially a form of blindness and the inability to visualize pictures of objects, places, and people. People with these conditions can articulate what they are thinking, but there are no accompanying mental images, per TIME.

3 DAYS AGO