Betcover!!, the project founded by Tokyo-based singer-songwriter Jiro Yanase, have only further distinguished themselves as time goes on. An appetite for genre fusion has always existed since the 2019 release of their debut album 中学生 (in English, Love Forever), though 2021’s 時間 (Jikan) was a reintroduction. The underlying breeziness of their J-rock melodies were joined by a more restless sensibility, one in which fierce jazz-rock sat next to their lounge-ready ballads. It was as if an intense itch had revealed itself between betcover!!’s shoulder blades, and the band was frantically trying every tool in their impressive kit to scratch it away.

