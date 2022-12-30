Read full article on original website
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Every Song Performed During Chanté Moore’s Timeless Medley of R&B Hits
Singer, songwriter, and actress Chanté Moore took viewers on a nostalgic ride through several timeless r&b records that reminded music lovers why they fell in love with the vocal stylings of the ultra-talent music veteran. Looking fierce in a pink mini dress and shimmery heels to match, Chantè’s voice soared far into the night before finishing off with a powerhouse performance of her signature hit song, ‘Chantè’s Got a Man.’
Singer-Songwriter Foushee Says Black Women Leaning Into Punk Is a Long time Coming: “The Girls Are Angry”
Singer-songwriter Foushee can summarize her career over the last couple of years with one word: “chaotic.” The musician, who was born and raised in New Jersey as Britanny Fousheé, went from being relatively unknown to releasing two projects, touring with James Blake and Steve Lacy, collaborating on tracks with most of the relevant “Lil rappers— Yachty, Uzi, and Wayne—and wrapped 2022 with a a handful of Grammy nominations for her contributions to Lacy’s Billboard-topping hit “Bad Habit.”
The Only Jimi Hendrix Song to Land in the Top 40 Was One He Didn’t Write
Jimi Hendrix has written many songs throughout his career, but his one song that reached the top 40 on the charts wasn't penned by the legendary rocker.
NPR
Countdown: The Top 10 Rock Albums of 2022
The artists who defined 2022 in rock came from a vast stretch of unexpected places. From the pastoral stretches of England's Isle of Wight, to Philadelphia's indie rock circles and the New Orleans punk scene, the bands and singular voices who captured this year did so with plenty of wit and verve.
NME
The Clockworks share new song ‘Lost In The Moment’ for Abbey Road’s ‘Lock-In’ series
The Clockworks have shared a new song called ‘Lost In The Moment’ as part of Abbey Road Studios’ ‘Lock-In’ series – check it out below now. The Galway band, who are signed to Alan McGee’s It’s Creation Baby label, released their debut single ‘Bills And Pills’ in 2019, following it with numerous singles since. Their latest release, ‘Blood On The Mind’, arrived earlier this month.
Shortly After Announcing His Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis, Modest Mouse’s Jeremiah Green Dead at 45
Modest Mouse’s Jeremiah Green passed away on December 31, days after news broke that he was battling stage 4 cancer. He passed away in his sleep, according to the release. A friend of Green’s, Marco Collins, shared the news on social media. “I honestly hate having to give...
Tributes Flow as ‘Something to Talk About’ Songwriter Dies
Shirley Eikhard, who wrote songs for Cher, Emmylou Harris and Anne Murray, as well as Bonnie Raitt’s Grammy-winning 1991 hit “Something to Talk About,” has died. She was 67. AP reports that her friend Deborah Duggan says Eikhard died on Thursday after a battle with cancer. Raitt paid tribute for Eikhard, who was inducted into the Canadian Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in October 2020, on Twitter. “I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Shirley Eikhard,” she wrote. I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Shirley Eikhard, the wonderful Canadian singer/songwriter who wrote my hit song, "Something to Talk About." My condolences go out to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/U9GrqswaaU— Bonnie Raitt (@TheBonnieRaitt) December 16, 2022 Read it at AP
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Paul Simon Wrote for Other Artists
By the mid-1950s, a teenage Paul Simon (born Oct. 13, 1941) had already started performing with his childhood friend, Art Garfunkel. The duo would release their 1964 debut, Wednesday Morning, 3 A.M., before their back-to-back breakthrough albums, Sounds of Silence and Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme in 1966. Simon and...
NME
The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ becomes Spotify’s most-streamed song of all time
The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ has overtaken Ed Sheeran to become Spotify’s most-streamed song of all time. According to the @chartdata account on Twitter, Abel Tesfaye’s hit single from 2019 now sits at a massive 3.332billion streams on the service, pulling slightly ahead of Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’. The two songs remain the only pair of tracks to pass three billion streams on the platform.
Maxi Jazz, Frontman for U.K. Dance Band Faithless, Dead at 65
Maxi Jazz, frontman for the U.K. dance group Faithless, has died at the age of 65. In a statement shared to social media, his bandmates Rollo and Sister Bliss hailed the singer as a “beautiful person” and a “genius.” “We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died last night,” they wrote. “He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message to our music.” “He was a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible. It was an honour and, of course, a true pleasure to work...
Why George Harrison Didn’t Like Paul McCartney’s Music Following The Beatles
George Harrison and Paul McCartney remained friends after The Beatles, but Harrison wasn’t a huge fan of his former bandmate’s music
Sara Bareilles Says “Yes to Marrying” Joe Tippett
Sara Bareilles is ringing in 2023 by announcing plans to marry longtime boyfriend Joe Tippett. The musician and Girls5Eva star took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to reveal that she said “yes to marrying” the Mare of Easttown actor.More from The Hollywood ReporterAnita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74Rapper Theophilus London Reported MissingMeek Mill Posted Bail for 20 Incarcerated Women So They Could Spend the Holidays With Family “You are exactly who I want,” Bareilles wrote of Tippett in an Instagram caption alongside a photo of the two of them looking into each other’s...
The FADER
Song You Need: betcover!! explodes on the art-rock epic “Choujin”
Betcover!!, the project founded by Tokyo-based singer-songwriter Jiro Yanase, have only further distinguished themselves as time goes on. An appetite for genre fusion has always existed since the 2019 release of their debut album 中学生 (in English, Love Forever), though 2021’s 時間 (Jikan) was a reintroduction. The underlying breeziness of their J-rock melodies were joined by a more restless sensibility, one in which fierce jazz-rock sat next to their lounge-ready ballads. It was as if an intense itch had revealed itself between betcover!!’s shoulder blades, and the band was frantically trying every tool in their impressive kit to scratch it away.
NME
Foo Fighters confirm they will continue without Taylor Hawkins
Foo Fighters have shared a statement confirming they will continue without late drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died last year. Hawkins died in Bogotá, Colombia, in March 2022 while the band were on tour in South America. He was 50 years old. Foo Fighters’ only performances since his death came...
Madonna releases the demo version of her song Back That Up To The Beat while visiting Malawi
In a new clip shared to her Instagram, the Queen of Pop, 64, was seen with Malawian children who danced cheerfully to her new song Back That Up To The Beat.
NME
Moby to release new two-and-a-half-hour ambient album on New Year’s Day
Moby has announced that he will release a new two-and-a-half-hour ambient album on New Year’s Day. The producer will start 2023 by sharing the lengthy new record, titled ‘ambient23’, which was, he revealed, made “almost exclusively made with weird old drum machines and old synths.”. Over...
NME
Fans are furious that Celine Dion isn’t on 200 greatest singers of all time list
Fans of Celine Dion have shared their disbelief that the Canadian singer has been left off a greatest singers of all time list. Rolling Stone published its ‘200 greatest singers of all time’ ranking this festive period, with acts including Whitney Houston, Al Green, Adele, Beyoncé, Otis Redding, Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin and many more making the list.
NME
Leslie Grace shares a look at ‘Batgirl’ costume from cancelled film
Leslie Grace has shared a look at her costume from the cancelled HBO Max film Batgirl. Last August, Warner Bros. abruptly axed the film and announced that it would no longer be released on the streaming service as originally intended. The film’s directors said they were “saddened and shocked” by the decision, adding: “We still can’t believe it.”
NME
Paris Hilton shares new version of ’00s hit ‘Stars Are Blind’
Paris Hilton has shared a new version of her ’00s hit ‘Stars Are Blind’. The TV personality and singer, who released her only album to date, ‘Paris’, in 2006, has welcomed 2023 with a refresh of her Top 20 US single. It follows Hilton teasing...
hubpages.com
5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time
It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
